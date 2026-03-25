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Daredevil: Born Again is back with its second season, a.k.a., season five of one of the most beloved superhero shows. The quality and emotions are there from the beginning. The previous season tried to start over by going back to those characters after a 10-year hiatus and to show that it is still the same universe as the Netflix series. For me, it worked immediately, but it had moments where it felt that the story was slower than it should have been.

The dissociation and complete abandonment of the slow pace is what makes the season 2 premiere so good. The story is darker, more serious, and crosses many lines that it needed to cross. It’s more than you could expect from a Daredevil show, but it still works.

[Warning: Spoilers from the Daredevil series are below!]

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 storyline

As soon as the episode starts, we immediately pick up the story in New York, a city that has clearly changed since the last time. Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is no longer just a crime boss hiding in the shadows. He is now the mayor, and that shift alone changes everything in the conflict between heroes and villains.

Instead of operating from the underworld, Fisk has turned the system itself into his weapon, using political power, media influence, and law enforcement to control the city and control the people. He is lying and manipulating everyone just to push his agenda and benefit only himself and him alone.

Daredevil isn’t swinging confidently through Hell’s Kitchen anymore. He’s on the back foot, forced into a more hiding-in-the-shadows position. Public opinion shows he’s one of the most wanted figures in NYC. But here is the paradox. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is a missing hero, and Daredevil is the most wanted vigilante terrorist, according to Fisk.

What’s interesting is how the episode chooses to explain the current situation. Instead of opening with a massive action set piece like in the previous season, which reintroduces Daredevil in full battle mode, we get a smaller fight scene.

Throughout the episode, we move between different perspectives, seeing how Fisk’s rule has reshaped daily life, how fear operates on a daily level, and how resistance is starting to form. This approach has its strengths but also its limitations.

On one hand, it builds a strong sense of atmosphere that the Daredevil series is known for. You can feel the tension in the city, the weight of Fisk’s control, and the complicated, tense moments that surround Daredevil. On the other hand, it does make the episode feel a bit small. There’s a lot of setup, many moving pieces, and not always enough momentum to connect them into something that will give you more than just action.

Still, there are moments where the show reminds you exactly what it’s capable of. The premiere includes moments of the very well-known brutal action. What stands out most is the tone. This is a darker, more politically focused Daredevil show than we’ve seen before. The story goes into themes of authoritarianism, corruption, abuse of power, delusion, and the abuse of justice just to serve your agenda, and yours only.

By the end of the episode, you get everything you wanted, but you’re sad you didn’t get more.

Character development for Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk

This season, Matt is more depressed, broken, worn down, more uncertain, and more conflicted than he’s been these past 4 seasons. There’s a stronger focus on his internal struggle, particularly around his moral code, loss of faith, and PTSD regarding Foggy’s (Elden Henson) death. Born Again season 2 seems much more interested in exploring what it actually costs him to keep being Daredevil and why Matt Murdock has to be left alone for a while, but not like in season 3.

Wilson Fisk, on the other hand, might be the most interesting part of the entire premiere. Turning him into the mayor was one of the decisions that worked better, especially after last season and all the events that happened back then. He is more dangerous than ever because everything he wants to happen, happens. After all, he can simply do it, and he won’t suffer consequences. He doesn’t need to hide his violence anymore. He just redirects it through institutions, making decisions to make himself invincible.

What makes Fisk especially fascinating here is how calm he appears. There’s less explosive rage and more calculated control. That shift makes his presence feel heavier and more dangerous, because every move he makes is part of a larger strategy. He doesn’t have to scream or hurt other people because he knows that fear is the greatest motivation. And he uses it constantly.

Karen Page’s (Deborah Ann Woll) return also adds a lot of emotional weight. She is the core part of the resistance forming against Fisk. The romantic dynamic between her and Matt is back, and it adds a lot of emotional tension between them. Karen tries to do everything in her power to get proof that Fisk is doing shady things and reveal it to the blinded public.

Then there’s the broader cast. The premiere introduces and teases several new characters. One of them is my new favorite character in the universe, Mr. Charles. He is played by the iconic Matthew Lillard. Mr. Charles is a secret top logistics agent from Langley, a.k.a. CIA, who knows numerous state secrets. He works with Valentina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), did even darker things than Fisk in his life, and has a business agenda in it.

But is that everything we know about him? Hell no, he has even more secrets than 500 secret agents combined. But what we know for sure is that his role in this season is bigger than we think, and the plot twists that are about to come are partially because of him. Matthew Lillard is just the goat of this episode and undoubtedly of the upcoming ones.

The downside is that all of those character developments, introductions, and reintroductions take time. But the wait to see all of it be revealed will certainly be worth it.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 looks great so far

This season of Daredevil looks amazing from the beginning. It is a bold, darker, and really good-looking return after a year. It doesn’t immediately give you the best bits, because those are coming later, but it tries to give you jaw-dropping moments that will leave you in awe.

On one hand, you have a strong foundation built by the past seasons of the show, and on the other, you have the future of this world. A future that looks exciting for the fans and really dangerous for our heroes. The tone is more confident, the themes are more focused on the main story arc, especially on the current real-world problems and politics, and the characters are evolving with each scene.

Everything about this premiere suggests that it’s laying the groundwork for something much more powerful that’s about to come. The political tension, the shifting dynamics, and the evolving characters all point toward a season that’s going to escalate quickly once it finds its rhythm. There is no going back.

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