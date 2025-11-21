QCY’s MeloBuds N70 Provide Substance at an Affordable Price!

5 min read

Share this with a friend!

If you’re anything like me, there’s a good chance that you’re always on the go. Between my day job as a psychologist and my nights spent either attending shows or writing up my never-ending list of reviews, I’m constantly running from one place to another. I need technology that can keep up with me. Be it listening to music or editing a podcast, I need headphones that won’t hinder my ability to get everything done. As someone who loves my Apple AirPods, I’ve been skeptical of switching from what I know; however, QCY’s MeloBuds N70 might be the game-changer others like me are looking for.

Founded in 2009, QCY has become one of China’s largest global producers of Bluetooth headphones and earbuds. Their mission: to provide affordable technology that doesn’t sacrifice quality. While many companies push it as an acceptable trade-off, with QCY products, consumers don’t have to break the bank to get their hands on technology that works for them.

With their latest earbuds, the MeloBuds N70, this audio company is looking to continue that mission, helping people live within their means while also bringing impressive sound wherever they go.

[Note: while I am reviewing this item independently and honestly, it should be noted that I received the MeloBuds N70 from QCY for the purpose of this review.]

QCY MeloBuds N70 at a glance

Before we dive into what’s going on within the MeloBuds N70, let’s talk about first impressions when I opened the box. As stated already, I’m coming from using Apple AirPod Pros, so in my mind, that’s the standard by which I’m comparing any other earbuds.

Nestled in its carrying case (which also serves as its charger), the MeloBuds N70 is about the same size as the AirPods Pro, though with a more curved body that fits much more easily in your palm. Flipping over the snug lid, the two in-ear buds face outwards, secured in the case with magnets, ensuring a proper charge every time.

One of my greatest obstacles with earbuds is comfort. For most of my life, I have struggled with earbuds either being too small and falling out or too snug and painful to wear for long. With the MeloBuds N70, QCY has provided five different-sized ultra-soft silicone tips, which come in handy for people with oddly shaped ears, such as mine. You can change out the tips with ease; it took me a few moments to find the Cinderella fit. Once I did, the MeloBuds N70 felt incredibly comfortable without weighing down my ears.

It’s also worth noting that the N70 is rated IPX5 for water resistance, so it can handle sweat or light rain. Users don’t have to worry about using the earbuds when working out or in different weather conditions.

The inner workings of these QCY earbuds

Now that we’ve Goldilocked our way into the perfect fit and the MeloBuds N70 are snug in my ears, it’s time to turn to the technological quality housed inside.

One of their most notable features is adaptive hybrid active noise cancellation technology, powered by QCY PureSilenz Tech and adaptive ANC. Each MeloBud has three noise sensors that scan 360 degrees in real time, blocking up to 56 dB of ambient noise.

However, these earbuds don’t just block out all noise; they dynamically adjust based on your environment and how well the buds fit in your ears. This showcases just how smart these buds are, as they consistently monitor your environment and adjust accordingly, reducing noise within a 5 kHz range.

The N70 utilizes a DualCure Acoustic system, consisting of a ring-shaped dynamic driver for the low end and a MEMS tweeter for the high frequencies, delivering both rich bass and more articulate treble. QCY also partnered with USound to enhance its MEMS technology within the speakers, offering a wide frequency response, low distortion, and more efficient power consumption.

Connectivity-wise, they use Bluetooth 6.0, which promises a faster, more stable connection. QCY also provides multipoint connectivity in the N70s, allowing them to be paired with two devices at once. Ultimately, this means these earbuds can easily connect to and switch between your devices without disruptions.

Another major strength is the battery life, which so many earbuds struggle with. The MeloBuds N70 offer up to 50 hours of total listening time when used along with the charging case. Turning on the ANC, the total listening time drops to a still impressive 35 hours.

On a single charge, the earbuds get about 10 hours or around 7 hours with ANC active. The case comes with a Type-C charging port; however, the N70 also supports wireless charging, which is rather convenient.

Making the MeloBuds N70 work for you

While the N70s are impressive from the get-go, QCY offers even more customization through their app. The biggest strength of his approach is its personalized EQ, a hearing test within the app that measures your ear’s sensitivity and creates a listening experience that is unique to you. People can fine-tune specific audio settings, such as bass or treble, through the app as well, ensuring that everyone’s needs and preferences are met.

The MeloBuds N70 also feature a 3-mic array in each bud for clear calls, as well as an inward-facing mic that picks up your voice directly from inside your ear rather than the surrounding environment, instantly improving voice clarity. This was perhaps the most significant difference others noted from the first time I used them, with many people struggling to believe I wasn’t speaking directly into the phone rather than through earbuds.

Whether it be clearer calls or listening to music exactly the way I want, the MeloBuds N70s were impressive inside and out. QCY has invested significant time understanding consumers’ wants and needs, as evidenced by the N70s. As someone who was skeptical about trying a different pair of earbuds, especially given the comfort factor, QCY has proved they can deliver high-quality products at an affordable price (and in an accessible way) for everyone.

The QCY MeloBuds N70 are available now! Are you in the market for some new earbuds? Do these seem like a good match for your needs? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus!

Also check out EarPeace Music PRO Earplugs Review: Enjoy Concerts and Protect Your Hearing

Share this with a friend!