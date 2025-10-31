2 min read

Listen in as I speak with two of the cast members from the North American touring production of Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern, RJ Christian and Cassidy Sledge! In this exclusive interview, these two discuss what drew them to the show and how it blends the elements we know and love of the tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) into a stage show!

While the show begins with the same setup, through audience interactions and improv among the actors, there’s no telling where The Twenty-Sided Tavern might end up before the curtains fall! Check out this exclusive interview to learn more about the show before it arrives in a city near you!

Listen to the full audio interview above or on our YouTube channel @TheCosmicCircus, where you will find more reviews and interviews. Find the audio version most places podcasts are available (look for Cosmic Circus Podcasts).

Timestamps for Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern

00:00 – Intro, Cassidy Sledge and RJ Christian on their introduction to Dungeons & Dragons

02:45 – How they are bringing Dungeons & Dragons to the stage with The Twenty-Sided Tavern

06:30 – Playing with the audience as “the 4th player.”

09:10 – How they have prepared for a show that requires a lot of improv

11:50 – Talking about guest stars they’ve had doing the show and making exciting things happen on stage

16:00 – Keeping on your toes during a performance and other skills needed

18:41 – All audiences can enjoy this show, not just D&D fans.

22:50 – Is it more fun to have a successful mission or one that fails during this show?

28:24 – Outro

Join us on this D&D quest in this bonus show from Broadway in Detroit!

Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern arrives in Detroit at the Fisher Theatre for one day only! So get your tickets for the Saturday, November 1st performances (2 pm and 7:30 pm) from Broadway in Detroit! Are you excited for this show to come to the 313? Have you caught this show when it stopped in a city near you? Let us know what you thought about the show on social media @MyCosmicCircus

