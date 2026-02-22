2 min read

As someone who loves horror, I’m often looking for my next scare. Be it a film or a show, I enjoy settling in for a scary story that gives me chills and, every once in a while, keeps me up at night. Over the past few years, it feels like the horror genre has stepped up its game, giving audiences some of the best thrills and chills I can remember. 2026 specifically began with a bang, as Paramount Pictures released their horror-bending film Primate. We had the pleasure of speaking with Primate’s Director of Photography, Stephen Murphy, about the craft behind this terrifying film!

In this exclusive interview, Murphy discusses his personal journey into the art of cinematography (which began with a love of horror films and a desire to design monster makeup) and his distinct vision for the film. Through shadows, darkness, vivid colors, and specific angles and shots, this cinematographer discusses how he shaped key scenes in the film to elicit specific emotions from the audience and what classic horror films influenced some of his work.

Listen to the interview here or on our YouTube channel @TheCosmicCircus, where you will find more reviews and interviews. You can also find the audio version and follow us most places podcasts are available (look for Cosmic Circus Podcasts).

Primate (2026) is currently available to rent or buy on digital, with a Blu-ray/DVD release scheduled for April 21, 2026.

Timestamps for our interview with Stephen Murphy about Primate

00:00 – Intro. What is the role of a Director of Photography in films and shows?

02:16 – What is his personal journey into cinematography?

05:30 – What was the overall visual philosophy used in Primate ?

? 07:30 – On homages to past films in the genre in this film.

08:30 – Using light to create suspense instead of “jump scares.”

10:50 – The process of setting up the scenes and collaborating with different directors

13:05 – On working on Heart Eyes (2025).

(2025). 14:00 – The use of color in the visuals in Primate. (such as the pool scenes)

(such as the pool scenes) 16:15 – Achieving a claustrophobic feel in the film using the lenses and environment.

19:15 – A shot that he’s particularly proud of in the film.

19:40- Filming inside the closet

21:50 – What do you hope audiences take away from your work as cinematographer in Primate?

