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Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection contains twelve classic arcade titles in one package, offering us an opportunity to experience the evolution of the franchise from its earliest beginnings to one of the last arcade titles. Few franchises have impacted the video game industry as much as Street Fighter. Back in the day, when the first game came out, it was just a simple, modest arcade experiment.

But over time, it grew into one of the most important fighting game series ever created. It helped shape an entire genre and inspired countless developers to follow in its footsteps, like Mortal Kombat, for example. Over the decades, Capcom introduced memorable characters, constantly evolving combat mechanics, competitive tournaments, and some of the most recognizable moments in gaming history.

With the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, all the arcade games are available in one place. This is impressive because nowadays it’s difficult to experience some of these games legally. However, nostalgia alone cannot carry an entire collection.

Fortunately, there is plenty to appreciate here, even if a few questionable omissions prevent it from becoming the definitive Street Fighter compilation. And since the newest Street Fighter movie will release on VOD on December 1, 2026, let’s take a look at what influenced the movie, how the entire franchise started, and how the games influenced this new project.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection included stories

Unlike a traditional video game nowadays, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection does not offer one solid narrative or a new campaign connecting its twelve included titles. Instead, its storytelling comes only from the individual games themselves. Each represents a different stage in the franchise’s development and contributes another chapter to prove that Capcom and NetherRealm Studios still dominate this genre market together.

The collection begins with the original Street Fighter from 1987. This is a historically important release that introduced us to Ryu and Ken Masters, two martial artists traveling the world and participating in a fighting tournament. Its gameplay and story are pretty straightforward. You’re fighting in a tournament, you defeat a big bad at the end, and boom, this is the end.

The overall experience is more interesting when you go into Street Fighter II games, which introduced the international tournament structure and expanded the roster with several characters who would become permanent parts of this universe.

The other game, Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors’ Dreams, takes things in a slightly different direction. It explores events set before Street Fighter II and brings characters from different periods of the series together.

Finally, the collection reaches the Street Fighter III trilogy, beginning with New Generation, followed by 2nd Impact, and culminating in 3rd Strike. These games represent another wave of evolution, introducing a new generation of fighters while moving away from the familiar roster that had dominated the previous games. Characters such as Alex, Dudley, Ibuki, Makoto, and Yun take the spotlight, but favorites such as Ryu, Ken, and Chun-Li also return in a small way to ensure that the series never completely abandons its identity.

There is something nice in discovering how these relatively simple ideas back in the 80s evolved into something like Street Fighter V, the 1994 movie, and the newest one from this year. Particularly interesting is the amount of material used from the games in the Street Fighter movies, which offers plenty of Easter eggs, nods, lore, and more about how much those games mattered. Rather than treating the collection as a simple reupload of arcade ROMs, those titles represent important milestones in video game history.

The evolution of gameplay throughout shows how ahead of their time these games really were

Having twelve different releases available in one pack gives you an excellent opportunity to experience how the series evolved mechanically over all those years. The original Street Fighter is understandably the weakest experience today, with awkward controls, inconsistent responsiveness, and an uncomfortable execution of special attacks. Fortunately, things improve with Street Fighter II, which remains an outstanding example of how to upgrade a fighting game around relatively simple mechanics.

Moving into Street Fighter Alpha reveals another substantial evolution. The combat feels faster and more flexible, with air blocking, different defensive options, and the introduction of the Alpha Counter system, giving players additional ways to approach encounters. Alpha 2 and Alpha 3 build upon these foundations, offering more complex combat systems and a considerably wider selection of characters.

The collection also includes training modes for four titles like Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, Alpha 3, and 3rd Strike. They provide a useful opportunity to practice moves, understand abilities, and become more familiar with the mechanics before entering competitive matches. It doesn’t mean you will become a champion after completing it, but it’s a great way to at least let you gain more knowledge of how everything works before starting.

Nevertheless, the quality of the gameplay in all of those games has been inconsistent, and the relatively limited selection of additional mechanics makes this experience feel less enjoyable than it should.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection score and final thoughts

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection is a genuinely worthwhile celebration of one of the most influential franchises in video game history. It brings together twelve important arcade Street Fighter games, preserving the evolution of a series that helped establish the foundations of modern competitive fighting games.

From the relatively primitive foundations of the original Street Fighter to the brilliance of Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike, the collection offers an extraordinary opportunity to experience how Capcom continuously evolved and updated its formula. All of it while introducing characters and mechanics that would eventually become legendary.

The games themselves remain the biggest attraction, and their fundamental combat systems, difficulty levels that we can change, and many more have aged really well. There is a particular satisfaction in experiencing the first game and then chronologically jumping between the next, and the next, and the next. All of it happens just so we can discover how the series evolved without losing its core, vibes, and identity that made the franchise so recognizable and popular in the first place.

Some technical difficulties and the lack of more modern accessibility options also prevent it from being the perfect introduction for newcomers. Still, these shortcomings do not undermine the entire collection.

This is not a “full” collection of everything Street Fighter has ever produced, nor does it attempt to remake the classics for a modern audience, but it contains the most important and most required titles in the franchise. It preserves and praises an essential period in the franchise’s history and gives us the opportunity to appreciate the foundations upon which the entire genre was built.

Its influence on the movie is remarkable, and it strongly suggests that the collection was a true inspiration for it. Soundtracks, moves, character designs, lore, and much more are adapted, loved, and cheered in the film. The Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection could certainly have been more ambitious, but what it offers is already worth celebrating.

Game Title: Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Developer/Publisher: Capcom/Digital Eclipse

Genre(s): Fighting/Action/Arcade

Version Being Reviewed: PC

Also Available to Play on: Xbox One/Xbox Series S&X/Nintendo Switch/PlayStation 4/PlayStation 5

Release Date/Year: May 18th, 2018

Reviewer’s Score: 4 out of 5 stars

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