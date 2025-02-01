Sundance Film Festival 2025: ‘Train Dreams’ Movie Review

Share this with a friend!

Some people view life as half full, and others as half empty. Filmmaker Clint Bentley gives the impression of an artist who believes both exist simultaneously and that their existence is meaningful. His new film Train Dreams at the Sundance Film Festival explores these ideas in a meditative film about a man working in the rising railroad industry. The setting choice is inspired, evoking the familiar present-day feelings of isolation in a time of change and uncertainty. Yet, as melancholic as some of the film feels, the optimism and hope somehow shine throughout the motion picture.

Directed and written by Clint Bentley and co-written by Greg Kwedar, the film is an adaptation of Denis Johnson’s novella that centers on Robert Grainier (Joel Edgerton), a traveling logger working a hard wage in remote sections of the West. Throughout the opening moments, we get a sense of how demanding and dangerous the job can be daily. Having recently married his wife, Gladys (Felicity Jones), the job keeps him distant from his home for long periods.

Furthermore, cutting down trees has an unpredictable probability of which direction it will fall and who might accidentally be in the way of the landing. In these moments, we understand the differences between his home life and work life, as well as the relationships built on the job. For example, Grainier befriends a seasoned crank and dynamite expert named Arn, who William H. Macy brilliantly portrays.

Train Dreams features magnificent cinematography from Adolpho Veloso

Cinematographer Adolpho Veloso masterfully shoots the film, and every sequence involving vast green landscapes is endlessly striking. The photography is grand and bright, with a free-flowing aesthetic, like the camera is floating on a cloud. In that way, it has the influence of a Terrence Malick film.

One of these shots places the camera in the trees’ point of view as they collide with the Earth. Visually, the camera work successfully makes the wooded wilderness feel like a character that never speaks. The photography compliments the environmental quality of the film. Macy’s character, Arn, gives a slightly regretful speech about all things “being connected,” referring to the trees being chopped down and the possible consequence of breaking that connection.

The Terrence Malick inspiration does not stop with the camera work. Like a Malick experience, various moments feel dreamy and spiritual. Train Dreams is more straightforward than Malick’s work, such as The Tree of Life. But it feels broad sweeping as it focuses on the existential latter years of a grief-stricken labor worker. Only here, instead of having the central character (Grainier) provide the voiceover, the story is guided beautifully through the iconic voice of Will Patton (Remember the Titans).

Trying to find beauty and meaning in desolation

The philosophical ideas are sharpest when confronting the pain and anguish of the unknown. Without giving too much away, a tragedy unfolds in the film’s second half, and it’s through these moments that Edgerton establishes himself as an early contender for Best Actor; although the year is still young. We find Grainier in a place of uncertainty and emotionally isolated, and because of the period, finding answers or closure to his newfound tragedy is impossible.

The world was less connected in the past, and the film illustrates how living off-grid exacerbated this issue. Today, when someone dies, goes missing, or when a significant event like the California fires occurs, we have ways to learn about these events quickly. The film powerfully portrays the discomfort of being a traveling manual labor worker during the age of the locomotive, especially when leaving home without a way to communicate with loved ones while away.

Bentley’s film is emotionally rich, portraying a man who attempts to navigate the complex uncertainties of life. Parallels to present-day culture are also evident. Like Grainier, many people grapple with loneliness, even though we are more connected than ever during these unpredictable and consequential times. Additionally, like Grainier, the journey to reconnect with what grounds us can feel daunting when life seems to be chopping us down. Nevertheless, the film conveys a sense of wonder and optimism, suggesting that even when one’s cup feels empty, there is hope for it to be filled again.

Final thoughts on Train Dreams, starring Joel Edgerton

Overall, Train Dreams has a heart-wrenching narrative and is mesmerizingly shot. It feels like a poem about the frustration and beauty of life. Joel Edgerton delivers a tender and heartbreaking performance, maybe even one of his career best. It’s a remarkable film and one of the best of the Sundance Film Festival.

Be on the lookout for more reviews for fantastic films like this one here on The Cosmic Circus. For more on Train Dreams and a few other films I screened virtually for Sundance 2025, check here, go to our YouTube channel, or watch the video below.

Sundance Film Festival 2025: Life After Documentary

Share this with a friend!