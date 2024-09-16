‘The Killer’s Game’ Is A Double-Genre Mess

Share this:

After a lengthy spell in development purgatory, and various changes in lead actor, The Killer’s Game has finally hit theaters. Starring Dave Bautista as Joe Flood, this movie has nearly equal parts of a romantic comedy and action that at times feels like a parody of both. There are shades that a couple of other movies do better, but ultimately, this might be a good little date night movie if the star-studded cast stands out to you.

The Killer’s Game isn’t exactly sure what it wants to be at times

If you’ve yet to see the trailer it boils down to Joe, a remarkably successful hitman, visiting a doctor to be told he has a Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease. One without cure and will deteriorate his entire body within three months (at best), it’s the most unfortunate timing as he’s just met the love of his life Maize (Sofia Boutella). The non-standard “meet cute” hasn’t been overdone, and Joe’s initial hesitation to go to dinner with Maize added some reality to dating. With his clock ticking, he puts out a contract to have himself taken out to cash out a proper life insurance sum to Maize.

So at its core, it’s a love story enveloped in a Kingsman-like wrapper. When Maize and Joe begin their courtship, a brilliant transition sequence flows from their relationship progress to Joe’s vocation in action. Although unconventional, it still has some of the tropes from both the rom-com and action sides that are slightly tired. The other assassins hired to take out Joe are all stereotypes of their respective nations (Spaniard who wears boots and dances to Flamenco while he takes out targets, Scottish brothers who are rough, smelly, and drunk).

Of course, there has to be some form of miscommunication between Joe and Maize that could have easily been resolved with a conversation. Also, Joe’s “issue” that causes his headaches has a silly and simple fix that’s eye-rolling annoying.

Dave Bautista deserves more leading roles

A Dave Bautista action-comedy seems like an easy tee-up to success and perhaps 15 years ago this would have done insane numbers. Today’s climate of movies has vastly changed and perhaps The Killer’s Game may not shine as brightly even if it is a decently fun couple of hours. But Bautista seems like the kind of actor who puts his all into every single role.

Although the overwhelming majority of the audience knows him as Drax the Destroyer from the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, his role in Blade Runner 2049 showcased his range and abilities. Joe Flood is a quiet and mostly unemotional character which Bautista masterfully portrayed, and a great foil to Boutella’s upbeat Maize.

Joe is so caught up in his success at work that Zvi (Ben Kingsley), his handler, has to impart some Dolly Parton wisdom: “Don’t get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life.” As far as working, Joe is an ace at his profession, great at hitting the mark each time (pun intended).

There are very few humorous moments that stick the landing, the more unexpected jokes being funnier than the intentional ones. It’s disappointing at times because Bautista’s potential to be hilarious has been proven before, but he did his best with what he was given. Action-wise, due to his size and build, for once, I can believe that the main character can tank multiple hits one after the other and still carry on through the end of the story.

An ensemble of famous actors keeps The Killer’s Game fun

The two biggest opponents, one in size and the other in scale seem to have the most amusing time in The Killer’s Game. The muscle is Terry Crews as Lovedahl, a super-buff Shaft cliché and fellow Guardians of the Galaxy member Pom Klementieff as Marianna who processes the contract for Joe. Marianna still holds a grudge against Joe for killing her father but abides by the code within the industry of not taking out a fellow hitman. Although Joe requests his order to be cancelled, Marianna seizes this opportunity for revenge and ups the dollar amount to ensure everyone pursues Joe. A fellow wrestler makes an appearance with Drew McIntyre as one of the Scottish brothers.

Oddly enough, the other hitmen were just too silly at times, leaning too much into their specific nationality that felt like a bad imitation rather than a clever reimagining. If it wasn’t for all the blood, it would give a hint of Austin Powers’ attempts at Bond villains. Crews had a dozen f-bombs he had stored away from other films that he unleashed that lacked much punch. At least he had good taste in clothing, music, and women to balance out how ridiculous he was occasionally. The final showdown happens within a church and the choice for the Catholic priest was so surprising and hilarious that I refuse to mention it here, but for stand-up comedy fans, it’s one to check out.

Overall sentiment towards The Killer’s Game

This movie isn’t going to impress many, and by extension, win any awards. But sometimes this is exactly what the doctor ordered (unlike the one in this film). The kills in this movie aren’t ground-breaking or creative, but a couple are bound to make you laugh. The effects of the blood do look quite cheap but if you can look past that then you’re in for a fun time. It does take a little bit for it to kick in, as the first twenty minutes are exciting, but the middle makes it a bit hard to stay focused.

The Killer’s Game is now in theaters ! Are you a fan of Dave Bautista? Are you going to check this one out soon? Let us know your thoughts on the film on social media @mycosmiccircus!

