5 min read

Share this with a friend!

The second season of Netflix’s smash-hit, Wednesday, has come to a close following the release of the second half of season 2. Much like the first part, season 2 part 2 heavily revolves around Wednesday, Enid, and the Addams family. Characters like Agnes, Bianca, Tyler, and others get a much-needed boost in screen time as well. To the surprise of many, Gwendoline Christie returns as the former principal of Nevermore, Larissa Weems, in a fun twist.

[Warning: spoilers for Wednesday season 2 discussed below!]

Is Wednesday season 2 part 2 an improvement on part 1?

The simple answer is yes. Part 2 of this season surpasses the first part for more than a few reasons. Wednesday begins with Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams awakening from a coma after her encounter with Tyler in the part one finale. When she awakens, she finds herself confronted with none other than her old principal, Larissa Weems. In a fantastic surprise twist, Principal Weems is now acting as Wednesday’s new spirit guide. This is a much welcomed sight and gives a solid boost to this second half of the season, as Gwendoline Christie is simply magical in any series or movie she appears in.

Unfortunately, the problem of too many storylines does persist throughout some of part two. While much of the Willow Hill plot ends in part one, the surplus of storylines still persists and drags the plot in a dizzying amount of directions. The series simply has too many characters and at times clearly does not know where to properly slot them into the storyline.

Characters like Bianca, Ajax, Eugene, Pugsley and more feel dragged throughout the show for the sake of having established characters present. The one character on that list that gets a satisfying conclusion to their story this season is Bianca. Hopefully the writers can find new ways to integrate supporting characters into the main plotline in season three.

Agnes is the best new character in season 2

The one character who positively adds to the main plot and is one of the shining stars of this season is Evie Templeton’s Agnes. At first, the thought of making Wednesday, Enid (Emma Myers), and Agnes a friendship trio felt like a poor decision in part one, but part two manages to make the trio work in a truly satisfying way.

While Agnes seemed like a potential adversary for Wednesday, she turned out to be nothing more than a fangirl that wanted to emulate Wednesday in her own personal life. In some ways she feels like a Robin to Wednesday’s Batman this season, especially when it comes to the detective work.

Tyler’s storyline in the second half culminates poorly

Hunter Doohan’s Tyler begins part 2 with an incredibly satisfying development: we finally learn what happened to Tyler’s mom. It’s revealed that the woman that Wednesday saves from the experimental wing of Willow Hill is Tyler’s mom. After this discovery about Tyler’s mom, we quickly learn that the zombie that Pugsley revived early in season 2 that he names Slurp is a man by the name of Isaac Night, who happens to be the brother of Tyler’s mother. If all of this sounds incredibly confusing while also convenient, it’s likely because it is. At first it felt like a nice twist to tie these two plotlines together, but after much of part two drags this story out for multiple episodes, it quickly gets old.

If the convenient plot twists weren’t enough, it also turns out that Wednesday’s parents, Morticia and Gomez, were the ones who originally buried Isaac Night. After copious amounts of backstory, we learn that Isaac was best friends with Gomez when they attended Nevermore together as teenagers.

Isaac tried to steal Gomez’s powers to save his sister from becoming a hyde again and in turn it killed Isaac. Wednesday’s parents then buried Isaac, and when his hand falls off, we shockingly learn that Gomez and Morticia keep the reanimated hand and name him Thing.

Much of the second half of the season revolves around this same plot taking place in the present and feels a bit mundane at times. The prospect of constantly chasing Tyler this entire season is something that the show likely should have waited on.

Hunter Doohan is a phenomenal actor, and the writers likely felt inclined to include him as much as possible. Tyler’s season doesn’t end satisfyingly, though; his mother prematurely dies, and he escapes with essentially no redemption arc at all, which can leave the audience somewhat unsatisfied.

Final thoughts on Wednesday season 2 part 2

Overall, the second half of Wednesday season 2 is certainly an improvement on the slow start of the first part, but also features some storylines that continue to feel dissatisfying in the end. Wednesday Addams, as a character, sees very limited amounts of character development other than somewhat reconciling with her mother. Enid’s story takes an interesting turn, as she transforms into an Alpha Werewolf, but ends abruptly. Tyler’s story seems to somehow be continuing into season three, as the writers room clearly is a fan of the character. Hopefully, by Wednesday season 3 they learn from the mistakes of this season and gets the series back on track.

Wednesday season two is now out on Netflix. Did you enjoy season two? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus or @TheCosmicCircus.com on Bluesky!

Also check out: Book Review: The Official Wednesday Cookbook by Mari Mancusi with Recipes by Jarrett Melendez

Share this with a friend!