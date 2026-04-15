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Alex Perez is finally back for another Patreon/Discord Q&A! In part 1 of the April Q&A, Alex answers questions from our Discord members about what’s happening in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Read his answers below!

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[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar, and spelling.]

Avengers: Doomsday

laser_gum: Hello Alex, thanks for doing these, and I hope you are doing well. Do you think at SDCC or D23 this year we could see more cast announcements for Avengers: Doomsday to round off everything before the movie comes out?

Alex Perez: I don’t think so. I really think they’re going to leave it unannounced (or try to because we all know damn well they’ll be coming to the carpet).

walker: Hi Alex! Glad to see you back! What can we expect at Cinema Con for Doomsday?

Alex Perez: A new look, the Russos and Feige.

walker: Will we see Earth-838 again?

Alex Perez: After this reboot, I doubt it.

CH2003: We know it’s reported that Deadpool & Wolverine will return in Doomsday; however, with Deadpool’s personality, how do the Russos plan to handle Deadpool in these two Avengers films?

Alex Perez: If you’re referring to his R-Rating and bad mouth, they can totally get away with it. Just use minor swear words and save the f-word for one single use without using it in a sexual connotation, and your PG-13 rating is safe.

CH2003: Hi Alex and Lizzie, I hope you guys are doing well, & thank you for taking the time to answer everyone’s questions. Will we see Wanda return in Avengers: Doomsday or will they save her for Secret Wars? I ask because there seems to be some confusion if she is involved or not.

Alex Perez: Let me break it down so there’s no confusion. There is evidence that points to the Scarlet Witch being in Doomsday, but I cannot reveal too much because of my source. The important thing to keep in mind here is that even if you see her in the film, chances are it isn’t Lizzie Olsen, because most of the time they filmed with stunt doubles who don’t speak and are masked with masks that look like the ones from the movie Kingdom of Heaven. Which was a very cheeky way to get to film a lot of characters who “aren’t confirmed” yet but are in the movie, mainly as part of Doom’s followers.

Aside from that, there is something plotwise that Doom does in the movie that has only ever been done in the MCU by two other people up until now, and it points to Wanda being the one who grants him this ability. Lastly, if you really want to find some evidence that Wanda is in this movie, look no further than leaked concept art. Remember to look closely. Crowns come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. Blue, Red, Purple, and Green.

eme: Hey Alex and Lizzie! Thanks for the Q&A! How much of the movie (Doomsday) has been correctly spoiled?

Alex Perez: Most people have gotten the first two acts right so far. No one seems to agree on the third act. Which I hope doesn’t leak. Because the ending of Act 2 makes you think the movie’s over, and then in comes the bait and switch that’ll leave your jaw on the floor, and then you realize there’s an hour of movie left.

eme: What is the reboot going to look like?

Alex Perez: Same as before. Except now, mutants will be more prominent, and The Fantastic Four will be living among 616.

Nngala: Hey Alex, thanks for deciding to do a Q&A this month! I am curious why many Doomsday plot leaks seem to leave out Monica Rambeau as a character in the movie. Is this because she hasn’t shot any scenes yet and her role is small, or because she isn’t going to be in the film?

Alex Perez: Monica is in the movie. Around the 2nd act, her plotline picks up. She’s the key to brokering peace between the X-Men and the Avengers.

Monica Rambeau Comics Reading Guide

Nngala: What do you expect the general reception of Doomsday will be with fans and moviegoers?

Alex Perez: General moviegoers are going to love the cameos and fan service to pop culture references, but are mainly going to be confused if they haven’t kept up with a lot of the characters in the movies. Fans are going to be left with jaws on the floor, weeping, probably pissed at Marvel, citing “multiple character assassinations,” only to say that they loved it after the initial shock. Overall, the main question I see everyone asking is, “Uh… aren’t they supposed to be good guys?”

papa louie: Hi Alex! On a scale of 1–10, how surprised will fans be by the final cast of Doomsday?

Alex Perez: If they don’t follow along with leaks and scoopers? 9 probably 10. If you follow along with scoops, 5, maybe 6, depending on how your movie experience is.

Manglor: Hi Alex! Thanks so much for doing these again! Will the cannons in Avengers also be spaceships of some kind?

Alex Perez: Cannons?

Avengers: Secret Wars

laser_gum: Hello Alex, thanks for doing these, and I hope you are doing well. Do you think we will see The Defenders and New Guardians of the Galaxy in Avengers: Secret Wars? If so, what would be their role?

Alex Perez: I really don’t think so unless they’re a part of Doom’s court. Aside from a literal handful of heroes and villains, practically everyone will be under Doom’s control, living in a more medieval version of what Wanda did in Westview. Literally think WandaVision meets What If… The Avengers Assembled in 1602? and that’s the introductory premise to Secret Wars.

Secret Wars Comics Reading Guide

Laurie Rolfe: Hi Alex, hope you’re doing well. Apart from seeing legacy characters in Secret Wars, will there be any fan castings of iconic characters in the film too?

Alex Perez: As far as I’m aware, no.

Laurie Rolfe: Are there any interesting / exciting concepts you heard in the upcoming Avengers films?

icast05: Hey Alex, hope you’re doing well! Have you heard of any fun or interesting concepts Marvel’s toying with for Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: (Combining the two questions above) Oh yes. Both for Secret Wars and beyond. Again, the favorite concept definitely has to be the whole trope about sacrifice and morals and how far you’re willing to give up to save the ones you love or what you’re willing to sacrifice to prove you’re right.

arnavchakka: Hi Alex, have you got any update on a live action Miles Morales? Will we see him in Secret Wars, or when will we see Sony’s version of live-action Miles?

Alex Perez: Nothing yet, I’m afraid.

FootlongSlinky: Hi Alex. How big of a role can we expect Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to have in Avengers: Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Relevant.

chance3225: Hey Alex. In the Secret Wars 2015 comics, there were a group of survivors/main heroes, which consisted of Star Lord, Thor, Reed, BP, etc. Is Secret Wars adapting this?

Alex Perez: They’ll definitely be younger. Much, much, much younger.

That’s it for part 1 of Alex Perez’s April 2026 Q&A!

Part 2 will be available in a few days. While you’re waiting, please consider joining the Patreon for access to our private Discord while also supporting the site and the YouTube channel and podcasts!

Are you excited about Doomsday and Secret Wars? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus on X, Threads and Facebook, or TheCosmicCircus.com on Bluesky!

Also check out previous Alex Perez Q&As with our Discord here!

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