Over in The Cosmic Circus’ podcast pocket universe, Vin and Cam have shared their reactions to the first two episodes of Alien: Earth, with a focus on highlights and surprises in the new FX/Hulu series. The two talk about whether they’d like to see more than one season of this series, challenges for the series as it plays out, some interesting parallels with Blade Runner, and how Star Wars handles film and show connections and integration vs. how the Alien franchise does. Listen in to find out what they think of the series so far and see whether it lines up with what you think (or not)!

Alien Earth was created for television by Noah Hawley, who also has writing and directing credits on the show. The series stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, and Timothy Olyphant and is currently airing on FX and Hulu.

Alien: Earth season premiere discussion timestamps

00:00 – Intro

01:25 History with the Alien franchise

franchise 03:57 – Intro to Alien: Earth premiere episodes recap

premiere episodes recap 08:55 – Are feelings positive or negative on the new series so far?

10:00 – Blade Runner parallels and similarities

parallels and similarities 10:45 – Companies in Alien: Earth competing

competing 12:09 – Pacing and other challenges for the series

13:08 – Expanding Ridley Scott’s Alien franchise lore in this new FX/Hulu series

franchise lore in this new FX/Hulu series 14:00 – Questioning the ethics of having children in adult bodies

15:33 – Vin’s thirst for blood in the series

16:32 – What new things do you like in the show?

19:50 – Do we want multiple seasons of Alien: Earth ?

? 21:20- Building consistency with films and other media. Star Wars vs. Alien handling of films and shows.

vs. handling of films and shows. 24:25 – Is this a good start to the series?

27:30 – Final thoughts on the premiere episodes of Alien: Earth , and Timothy Olyphant’s weird blonde hair.

, and weird blonde hair. 28:55 – Outro

