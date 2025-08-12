Alex Perez August Q&A Part 1: ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

7 min read

Share this with a friend!

Alex Perez is back for another Patreon/Discord Q&A! For part 1 of the August 2025 Q&A, Alex answers questions from our Discord members about characters and plotlines in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday!

Editor’s Note: Only Patreon supporters on a paid tier or Discord members with Stargazer or higher roles have access to ask questions for the Q&As. You can help support our YouTube channel and podcasts for only a few dollars a month on Patreon and receive access to our private Discord, the Q&A, access to our podcast/YouTube mailbag, along with a thank you at the end of videos. Find out how to join The Cosmic Circus Patreon here. For movies, shows, and comics discussions/reviews, please follow @TheCosmicCircus on YouTube and find Cosmic Circus Podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Podbean, or most places you listen to podcasts. Go here to listen, watch, or for more information.

Small, independent websites like this one need all the support we can get to survive. Sharing, liking, commenting on posts, viewing and sharing the YouTube videos and podcasts, and following on social media or joining the Patreon is greatly appreciated. When sharing information from this Q&A or from any articles, please remember to include a link so people can come read from the original source! Thank you for supporting The Cosmic Circus in whatever way you can.

[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar, and spelling.]

Avengers: Doomsday

chance32252: Hey Alex! The last Q and A, you mentioned that Shang-Chi would be a major side character and Shuri would be a side character. Could you clarify the difference between their roles?

Alex Perez: I genuinely don’t recall mentioning Shuri being a side-character or differentiating the importance of roles between these two characters, but the way I see it, and it has been described to me, the heroes who have been the faces of Phases 4, 5 and 6, (primarily in the movies) will be the ones who have a bigger focus in Doomsday but would (or at least try to) have equal screentime and appearances.

I’m hesitant to provide an actual estimate on character appearance runtimes now because both scripts for the Avengers’ film are being written without a specific runtime in mind. Yes, they have a goal time, but they want to play out the story they have in their head and then work around, cut, edit, or reshoot as the production process develops.

The only thing I can say for sure is that the main character, or “hero” for Avengers: Doomsday, will be Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, in the same way Josh Brolin’s Thanos was the main character of Avengers: Infinity War.

chance32252: What are the teams and duos that fans can expect in Doomsday?

Alex Perez: Well, there’s Sam’s Avengers, the New Avengers (with the Z), the Fantastic Four, Team Loki, & the X-Men. Oh, and Team Doom (although he doesn’t really need anyone).

Dom D: Hi Alex and Lizzie, thanks a lot as always for doing these Q&As! As everyone pretty much knows by now, some of the Earths ‘s that will be featured in Avengers: Doomsday include Earth-616, Earth-828, and the Fox X-Men’s Earth (or some version of it). Any chance you can give a hint on any other Earths we may visit?

Alex Perez: Even with Loki’s intervention at the end of his show in season 2, the Multiverse is still on the brink of collapse, and there’s only a handful of viable Earths left. One of the Earths we’re going to see is one completely decimated by the incursion, sort of to make the heroes understand what exactly they’re going up against.

Vinny: Hi Alex! As we know, the trades reported that Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell will appear in Avengers: Doomsday. I was wondering if you can elaborate on their arcs/roles in Avengers: Doomsday?

Alex Perez: End of the world, forced out of retirement, a hero’s job is never done.

icast05: Hello Alex, any exciting updates you can share about Doomsday or Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: The costume department is really bringing it with some of these looks. The X-Men look like a blend between Astonishing X-Men and X-Men 97.

Matapple: Hello Alex, hope you’re doing fine. Based on the characters that still haven’t been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, do you think Marvel will do another wave of casting announcements for the movie in the next few months?

Alex Perez: I could see them doing a casting update before the end of the year, but I really wouldn’t expect any big surprises outside maybe 1 or 2 I’ve heard being brought in for Avengers: Doomsday, since it’s mainly just heroes from Earth-616 that have already been rumored before, like Peter Parker, Stephen Strange, Clea, Monica Rambeau, Bruce Banner, Tatiana Maslany, Kate Bishop, Kamala Khan, Cassie Lang, Love, Hope Van Dyne, Okoye, Team Loki, Deadpool, Wolverine, etc.

Max Zengerink: Hi Alex and Lizzie. I have two questions for you: I was wondering if there are any major actors (who weren’t part of the chairs announcement) who have already shot scenes for Doomsday. If so, do you have any idea who they might be?

Alex Perez: The actors, per se, no. But their stunt doubles? Absolutely.

Elyse – Shoalsandsuch: Hi, Alex! Any ideas on what Thor’s arc is going to be like for Doomsday?

Alex Perez: Join the fray to stop the incursion from destroying this universe.

Elyse – Shoalsandsuch: Any ideas on what Doom’s motivations will be in Doomsday?

Alex Perez: He sees the incursions that are happening as a danger to the Multiverse, and he wants to put a stop to it using a young Franklin Richards. He sees himself as the hero in this story and will do whatever it takes to make sure he stays on top.

mayron: Hi Alex. Hope all is well. Will Molecule Man be in Doomsday?

Alex Perez: No.

Marconia: Hi Alex and Lizzie, thank you so much for the opportunity. When might we get a teaser or trailer for Avengers: Doomsday? Thank you so much, man.

Alex Perez: Well, let’s work the math on that. Based on previous Marvel Studios’ first teaser trailer drops to release dates for movies, there is usually around a 4½-5 month gap. Now if Marvel keeps the December 2026 date, that would place a teaser trailer dropping right around mid-to-late July 2026. Wonder what else happens in mid-to-late July?

RedGyarados2010: Hey Alex! Much of the speculation around Doomsday has focused on returning characters. Do you have any info you can share regarding new characters?

Alex Perez: Not much unfortunately.

Michael: Will the Library of Worlds be seen in Doomsday or Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: There was a concept for it; not entirely sure if it will come to pass, though. However, I did hear there is a neat place from What If…? that we will get to see become live-action.

Nngala: Hi Alex, hi Lizzie, this is my first time doing one of these Q&As, so I have two questions! In the Avengers: Doomsday chair announcement, we saw 7 X-Men characters announced for the film. I would like to know if we can expect some more characters? I heard Halle Berry was in talks to return, but that report was a while ago, and Hugh Jackman’s stunt double was supposedly at Pinewood Studios. It’s ok if you can’t go into specifics!

Alex Perez: Can’t really elaborate as much, but the X-Mansion is full of fun mutants.

Nngala: Can you list these characters based on the size of their roles in Doomsday? Magneto, Cyclops, Thor, and Monica Rambeau?

Alex Perez: Out of all 4, Monica’s got the bigger role storywise, but Thor would show up more if that makes sense.

That’s it for part 1 of Alex Perez’s August 2025 Q&A!

Part 2 will be available in a few days, in the meantime, please consider joining the Patreon for access to our private Discord and the next Q&A, along with other benefits, while also supporting our YouTube channel and podcasts!

Are you excited about the direction Marvel Studios is going in for the next Avengers films? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus on X, Threads, Facebook & Instagram, or TheCosmicCircus.com on Bluesky!

Also check out: Alex Perez June Q&A Part 3: Champions/Young Avengers, the Vision series and More!

Share this with a friend!