6 min read

Share this with a friend!

Here’s part 2 of our Alex Perez December 2025 Q&A. This time, Alex answers questions from our Discord members about Champions, Midnight Sons, the Hulk’s role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Fantastic Four, Marvel Zombies, and other animated series!

Editor’s Note: Small, independent websites like this one need all the support we can get to survive. Sharing articles, liking, commenting on posts, viewing and sharing the YouTube videos and podcasts, following on social media, and joining the Patreon is greatly appreciated.

Only Patreon supporters on a paid tier or Discord members with Stargazer or higher roles have access to ask questions for these Q&As. Find out how to join The Cosmic Circus Patreon and Discord HERE. We’re currently running a membership discount until the end of 2025. Check the Patreon page for more information!

[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar, and spelling.]

Champions / Young Avengers

laser_gum: Do you have any information on who could be the villain for the Champions series?

Alex Perez: I heard a rumor a while back that they were looking at Noh-Varr for the project, but it’s been a minute, so I’ll have to follow up on that.

Daredevil and the Defenders

Flickzy GG: Hey Alex! Will Luke Cage and Iron Fist show up in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, or is this something that we shouldn’t expect this season anymore?

Alex Perez: I wouldn’t expect that this season. Maybe a few minor nods, but there’s still more seasons of DD:BA to put out. You gotta let it simmer.

Fantastic Four

Dom D: Hi Alex and Lizzie, hope you both are doing well!

What do you think the Fantastic Four’s role will be like post-Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Trying to adapt to their new reality and also raising their family.

Alex S: Thanks for doing these as always, Alex and Lizzie! Do you have any insight on the future of the Future Foundation in the MCU?

Alex Perez: It’s just mainly Reed’s cover to explore the multiverse. That’s as much as I know currently.

Xekshek: Hi Alex, as always, thank you for doing this! Is there still a future for Shalla-Bal in the MCU as the main Silver Surfer? i.e., being in Secret Wars, F4 sequel, etc.

Alex Perez: There may be a possibility, but I haven’t heard anything about the Surfer.

Flickzy GG: Hey Alex! Does Dr. Doom steal Franklin and use F4’s ship to get away?

Alex Perez: Technically, you can’t steal what’s yours to begin with.

Hawkeye

Alex S: What is the future of our two Hawkeyes in the MCU, with Jeremy Renner in some real-life controversy right now and Hailee/Kate not popping up much since the tease in The Marvels?

Alex Perez: Kate Bishop is spearheading the Young Avengers initiative with Kamala. So expect to see them soon. As for Clint, honestly, he can stay retired. His ending is fine as is. Poor guy has been trying to live a quiet life for years.

Hulk

BraveFire: Hi Alex and Lizzie! Happy holidays to you both! You previously mentioned that Spider-Man: Brand New Day would evoke a connection going back to the beginnings of the MCU and explore uncharted territory for the personal history of these two characters: Bruce Banner/Hulk and Peter Parker. Can you elaborate?

Alex Perez: The events of Brand New Day are going to force both of these characters to come face-to-face with their own personal trauma and guilt over the events of their past as they come bubbling to the surface. And you have to think about what effect that can have on these two characters, particularly.

With Spider-Man, it’s about having the emotions, thoughts, and feelings of guilt he’s suppressed over the years come back out and how being Spider-Man has completely suppressed the man behind the mask.

For Hulk, it’s similar, except it unleashes a big green monster on the rampage, angrier than he’s ever been before. In previous iterations, Hulk, dare I say, shows restraint in the MCU? Even during the events of Age of Ultron when he was under the control of the Scarlet Witch, people were seriously injured and scared, but if I recall, he never killed anyone. In Brand New Day, he might get pushed to the point where he might just kill somebody.

BraveFire: From what you’ve heard, will Hulk have a redemption arc?

Alex Perez: PFFFFFFT. Quite the opposite. If what I’ve heard happens in Brand New Day comes to pass, he might just get hated even more.

Marvel Animated series

Matapple: Hi Alex, hope you’re doing fine! Bastion and Mr. Sinister were the main villains/threats of X-Men ‘97 season 1, and as we know, Apocalypse is going to serve that role in season 2 on three different eras, but who is going to be the main villain/threat of season 3?

Alex Perez: We’re getting a bit ahead of ourselves, aren’t we? Still a bit too early.

Matapple: It’s already been confirmed that the symbiote (aka Venom) will have a role in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2, but is Eddie Brock going to have a role in the upcoming season of the show too?

Alex Perez: No.

megandcheese: Hi Alex and Lizzie, hope all is well! Happy holidays to you both! Has there been any word about a potential Marvel Zombies season 2?

Alex Perez: Yep. They want to continue that story.

Midnight Sons

Manglor: Hi Alex & Lizzie, thanks a ton for doing this as always! Will Black Knight still be involved in Blade and/or Midnight Sons?

Alex Perez: Yes to both. They still want Kit Harrington in the MCU.

papa louie: Hey Alex and Lizzie Will Doctor Strange be in Midnight Sons?

Alex Perez: So ironically enough, I heard Wong would be in it. But who knows, maybe they’ll include Strange in as well. Thing is, they still have to do Doctor Strange 3 as well.

daofeiboy: Hey Lizzie and Alex! Ty again for doing it again. What do they have planned that you can tell to us, for the magic corner in the future, beyond the Midnight Sons? Or thats the only thing as of right now?

Alex Perez: Strange Academy, Nico Minoru, & Wiccan.

That’s it for part 2 of the December 2025 Q&A!

While you’re waiting for part three, please consider joining the Patreon for access to our private Discord and the next Q&A, along with other benefits, while also supporting our YouTube channel and podcasts!

Also check out Avengers: Secret Wars Production Company Confirmed

Share this with a friend!