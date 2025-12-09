7 min read

Alex Perez is back for another Patreon/Discord Q&A! In part 1 of the December 2025 Q&A, Alex answers questions from our Discord members about what’s happening in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, Secret Wars, and plans for the future of the MCU after those films.

Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars

laser_gum: Hello Alex and Lizzie, thank you for always doing these. Will Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars be the last two Avengers movies?

Alex Perez: Absolutely not. The Avengers brand will be retooled moving forward, post-Secret Wars. The first thing is that both Disney and Marvel understand the value of the “Avengers” title in their productions, as the films have become massive box-office hits. The problem is that they don’t want to have to wait so long in between productions, mainly because setting these productions up takes a lot of prep time, especially when you have to bring together over 70+ actors and try to coordinate everyone’s busy schedule to shoot with each other.

So, aside from using the Avengers movies for big, world-ending blockbuster team-up stories featuring different groups and factions, they’ll also use the Avengers title for Avengers adventures and stories with an actual group, similar to The Avengers (2012) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015).

The second thing is that they’re already, as we speak, planning the next Avengers storyline. The current rumor I’ve been hearing for the past two years points to another cosmic storyline, with many different routes they can take.

One route they originally planned was the massive blockbuster team-up film tying into Judgement Day, featuring the Eternals, the Celestials, and the Horde. A newer route they plan to take features a smaller-scale story with Annihulus and the Annihilation Wave, who will serve as the main antagonist of the film and be introduced in an upcoming Disney+ project as a secondary antagonist for the Nova Corps. The villains of that show would be high-ranking members of his army, possibly Admiral Salo or one of his concubines, Eradica, Extirpia, or Extermina.

Xekshek: Hi Alex, as always, thanks for doing this! Can you tease Sentry’s role in Doomsday? Feels like a Sentry vs. Doom scene is inevitable (I hope!).

Alex Perez: Sentry is… Bob. He’s just trying to be relaxed and be chill throughout the movie. It isn’t until Yelena is in a precarious situation that he’s forced to bring out Sentry.

Vinny: Hi Alex, thank you for taking the time here. I was wondering if you could provide some clarity on Doctor Strange’s role in Avengers: Doomsday and how Strange fits into the story?

Alex Perez: Doctor Strange will investigate incursions with Clea and find ways to fix them before the Multiverse collapses.

Vinny: Something that I don’t understand is why aren’t James Rhodes or Clint Barton on Sam’s Avengers team, and are there plans for either character to be in Doomsday or Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Rhodey is currently in recovery since the events of Secret Invasion, and Marvel is still reeling with that fallout. And Clint is retired. I don’t know if they’ll be back.

Vexster: Hi Alex and Lizzie! From the Disney promo event for Doomsday, the teams shown—can we expect them to be the main teams for Doomsday? We never really got confirmation on what the Avengers team will look like.

Alex Perez: They’ll be the main teams, but there is no established core Avengers team yet.

megandcheese: Hi Alex and Lizzie, hope all is well! Happy holidays to you both! I feel like Bucky has been underutilized in the last few projects, but he keeps getting placed fairly high-up in cast lists for Doomsday. Are they finally giving him a bigger role, or is that just Marvel banking on Sebastian Stan’s name recognition?

Alex Perez: Sebastian Stan is going to be one of the main core players when it comes to trying to be the mediator between the Avengers and the Thunderbolts*

eme: Hey Alex and Lizzie! Thank you for hosting as usual. And happy holidays!

Is Peggy going to participate in the action for Doomsday or she is going to stay behind?

Alex Perez: Hayley Atwell will be a part of the action for Doomsday. Notice the wording of this sentence.

eme: Is Steve’s role in Doomsday significant, or is it more like a cameo?

Alex Perez: It is fairly significant. Doom is after him.

chance3225: Hey Alex and Lizzie, thanks for this! This question was asked before filming, but after filming, what is Shuri’s role and importance to the story, and how does she come to play? (story being Doomsday)

Alex Perez: She’ll be appealing to Namor and the Atlanteans to help in the fight against Doom.

walker (or rayne): Hey guys! Thank you guys for doing this! Any chance the Beyonders play a role in Doomsday? Specifically with Doom’s motivations, or will Loki take their place as kind of why Doom is so hellbent on his mission?

Alex Perez: Loki takes their place. The Beyonders are not in this movie.

walker (or rayne): What can we expect from Deadpool in the next two Avengers movies? Just cameos or maybe a small role in Doomsday and something bigger in Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: We’ll get to learn why Thor was crying. (Laughs). No, but in all seriousness, most of these cameos will have a part to play in the story. One of those things will be to see the effects of the incursions in their respective universes and be called upon by a “higher authority” for the fight.

After Avengers: Secret Wars

icast05: Hey Alex, hope all is well! Can we expect any variants introduced in Doomsday and/or Secret Wars to carry over to the 616 post-SW timeline?

Alex Perez: Yes and no. It’s a very confusing circumstance. If the 616 universe post Secret Wars timeline we see is the “original version” of that timeline, so to speak, are any of those characters variants, or are the variants the characters we are seeing now in the MCU movies?

qncycharles: Hey Alex and Lizzie. Happy holidays to you both. Will Steve Roger’s story be retold for the reset of the MCU?

Alex Perez: I haven’t heard that will be the case.

chance3225: What would you be your Avengers lineup post Secret Wars?

Alex Perez:

Captain America (Sam Wilson)

The Falcon (Danny Ramirez)

The Vision

Captain Marvel

Shang-Chi

Black Panther

Ant-Man

Hulk

FanOfNuance: Alex/Lizzie! Hope you’re doing well and can enjoy the holiday season! Question: Other than Doomsday, which upcoming projects do you think are the most important to set up the Secret Wars story? There were rumors that perhaps there would be films releasing AFTER that could actually end up being prequels, so maybe those?

Alex Perez: Spider-Man: Brand New Day & VisionQuest

FootlongSlinky: Hi Alex. Who are some villains considered for future Avengers movies?

Alex Perez: Interesting question. Celestials are a big antagonist. Mephisto as well, but he’s being saved up for Midnight Sons. I also heard about the Masters of Evil being done at one point, with both Zemo and The Leader as members.

daofeiboy: Hey Lizzie and Alex! By the time SW is over and the reboot happens—do you know if there are any plans to have multiple established Avengers teams? Like The West Coast Avengers, the YA, the New Avengers, the Great Lakes ones, and others maybe.

Alex Perez: Young Avengers definitely. Not sure about the rest though.

That’s it for part 1 of Alex Perez’s December 2025 Q&A!

