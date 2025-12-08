‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ Production Company Confirmed

3 min read

A new era of Marvel is (almost) upon us! Doctor Doom is on the horizon, leading to one of the most ambitious stories from Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige. The Marvel Cinematic Universe will never be the same once the increasing incursions collapse the multiverse in what promises to be the biggest MCU event to date. While the studio is hard at work on finishing up Avengers: Doomsday before its release on December 2026, fans are looking towards that epic conclusion to the multiverse saga and clamoring for more information about the upcoming Avengers films.

Avengers: Secret Wars may not have begun filming yet, but that doesn’t mean work isn’t happening behind the scenes. Scripts are being finalized, costumes designed, and sets built, meaning that there’s always the possibility that something will come up that we can investigate and dissect together.

We have one of those tidbits of information, as our sources were able to help us confirm the production company that Avengers: Secret Wars will be working under.

The production company for Avengers: Secret Wars

One production company many assumed would be paired with Avengers: Secret Wars was From Scratch Productions, LLC. For those of us who guessed that, it seemed to make the most sense. Secret Wars is about the multiverse collapsing into a single world, called Battleworld, ruled over by Doom. After our heroes come together to defeat Doom, the universe is reset once again, ultimately beginning an all-new, all-different Marvel universe “from scratch.”

For a time, From Scratch seemed a likely candidate to be the Avengers: Secret Wars production company. It logically made the most sense for the story Marvel Studios was looking to tell; however, as our sources have disclosed, Avengers: Secret Wars is instead working under Royale Productions LLC.

Royale Productions LLC and connections to Battleworld

What does Royale Productions mean in terms of the narrative within the The Multiverse Saga? There’s always the chance that it doesn’t mean anything specific about what is going on in Secret Wars; more often than not, however, they do present some hints or teases of what’s to come.

Some may be hoping that Royale was a wink-wink nudge-nudge towards a certain team in Marvel Comics finally showing up in the MCU, but alas, I doubt we’ll be seeing the Inhumans in Secret Wars.

Instead, the most likely explanation is that Royale is alluding to the battle royale that is coming between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Doom and his legions. It would make sense that a large part of Secret Wars will be dedicated to a battle royale, similar to the hour-long fight sequence that the Avengers had against Thanos in Endgame. I think fans would be disappointed if there’s not a battle on par with that in the last Avengers film. After all, it’s called “Battleworld” for a reason!

Royale could also be alluding to Doom and the hierarchy he builds in his personal Battleworld. Instead of becoming a god, could Doom make himself royal, naming himself King and creating a monarchy? This could be an easy explanation and a good way to build him a team of people loyal to him. Although who would remain loyal to Doom is another question entirely.

Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 17, 2027. What do you think Royale means for the story of Avengers: Secret Wars? Let us know on social media or join our Discord via Patreon to discuss with other Marvel fans.

