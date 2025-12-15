5 min read

In part 3 of our December 2025 Q&A, Alex Perez answers questions from our Discord members about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Sadie Sink, Agatha, the inhumans, The Thunderbolts, and others!

[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar, and spelling.]

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

PokeHarsha5506: Do you think Spider-Man (Tom Holland) will be one of the main characters of Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Yes.

manicmillennial: Hi guys! I hope you are having and will continue to have a good holiday season. When do you think we’ll get a Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer?

Alex Perez: Next year, most likely around the Superbowl or earlier.

AD: Hiya Alex, hope all is well. Based on what you may have heard, in what way do you see Holland’s Spider-Man’s eventual symbiote arc going? Spectacular Spider-Man or something like the PlayStation game?

Alex Perez: A combo of all of those.

AD: Looking at the date for Brand New Day, July 31st next year, are they taking a stronger practical route with this film, not as much reliance on vfx, in order to get it done on time?

Alex Perez: There is a lot of practicality being done for this film, especially in the fight sequences. I have to give my props to the stunt coordinators because, holy crap, these might just be some of the most awesome movements I’ve seen from Spider-Man in a long time.

Without giving away the whole thing, there is a “one-er” planned that just screams Raimi and Webb inspiration, and it is absolutely phenomenal. This is a Spider-Man who has honed in on his fighting, his abilities, and his Spider-Sense. It’s like they put Jackie Chan himself in the damn suit.

PokeHarsha5506: Hey Alex! I hope you are doing well! Is Sadie Sink’s role expected to last beyond Brand New Day and Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: There’s a lot of secrecy involving her role in the movie and Secret Wars, that’s for sure. But there’s some new information that slowly trickles in from all places, and it’s difficult to filter out the noise from the real deal. But there’s a new lead to chase here, and if the lead turns out to be true, not only will she be expected to return post-Secret Wars, she may very well be one of the faces of the Mutant Saga.

FootlongSlinky: Hi Alex. Do you know if the symbiote suit Tom Holland eventually wears will be alien or cloth-like?

Alex Perez: It’s alien. Literally a copy/paste of the Thomas DuCrest concept art with a few minor alterations.

Michael: Hi Alex! Hope you’re recovering well and enjoying the holidays. Do you think that the events of Avengers: Secret Wars would serve as an elegant way to end the memory spell and restore Peter Parker’s relationships (I’m basing this on Miles Morales’s story in Secret Wars, closing out plot threads of the Multiverse Saga, and whether a memory restoration at the end of Spiderman: Brand New Day may be too soon)?

Alex Perez: Yeah. With the universe being destroyed and reset, the spell will ultimately be broken. The memory spell was mainly a way to keep the universes at bay.

Michael: Do you have any new details about the characters directly connected to Spidey (not The Punisher or Hulk) in Spider-Man: Brand New Day that you can share with us?

Alex Perez: Ned and MJ will be thriving in MIT, but something keeps calling them back to their home.

Miscellaneous Marvel Studios and other questions…

∀: Hello guys, thank you for doing this every month again. I hope you’re good and have the best time during the festivities! Are the Thunderbolts going to be relevant outside the Avengers movies post-Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Yes, but they’re going to be heading back into the morally gray area as opposed to being heroes.

icast05: Hey Alex, hope all is well! Any chance the Inhumans are reintroduced to the MCU anytime soon?

Alex Perez: Interestingly enough, there is a chance, yes. A lot of cosmic stuff will be pushed at the forefront for this next saga, including Eternals, Celestials, the Shi’ar, etc.

Dom D: What non-CBM films are you looking forward to in 2026?

Alex Perez: The Odyssey (I’m a myth nerd), Dune Part 3, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Hoppers, Toy Story 5, Narnia, & The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Manglor: Hi Alex & Lizzie, thanks a ton for doing this as always! Will there be more special presentations going forward?

Alex Perez: Yep.

qncycharles: Hey Alex, will we see a crossover event with Marvel Television shows? Like Devil’s Reign? Thanks.

Alex Perez: That is a possibility they have considered, but then they ask why not make it a movie instead of a Disney+ show.

∀: Any chances to see more of Rio and Agatha soon?

Alex Perez: Yes to Agatha. Rio is uncertain.

toastef: As for the supernatural, cosmic, street level, and mutant sides of the universe, how do you expect we see those overlap and interact with each other in the future?

Alex Perez: Isolated side stories that won’t interconnect until the big blockbuster end-of-the-world story hits.

That’s all for the December 2025 Q&A!

