Time for more from the June Alex Perez Patreon/Discord Q&A! In part 2, Alex answers questions about Champions/Young Avengers series and characters such as Hulkling and America Chavez, the Vision series, X-Men, Wonder Man and more!

[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar and spelling.]

Star Lord and the Annihilators

toastef: Hello again! You had mentioned before hearing about Star-Lord assembling the Annihilators. Now, RPK [Daniel Richtman] has reported that Marvel seems to be moving forward with an Annihilators movie. Have any more insight on this/Star-Lord’s future as a whole?

Alex Perez: Unfortunately, no.

Vision

chance32252: What can you tell us about the direction of The Vision show that we haven’t already heard?

Alex Perez: That Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fans will celebrate a (albeit small) win.

cosmicriver: What role do you think Jocasta will be playing in the series Vision Quest, whether she’s an ally of Vision or more of an antagonistic character?

Alex Perez: Antagonist.

Wonder Man

toastef: I’m pretty excited for Wonder Man, think it seems neat. Any crumbs for his role moving forward? Maybe we will see the West Coast Avengers?

Alex Perez: You’re thinking in the right direction.

X-Men

Vic: What is your perfect roster for an upcoming X-Men movie?

Alex Perez: Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm, Rogue, Ice Man, Angel, Beast, Wolverine, Emma Frost, Colossus, Kitty Pryde, & Nightcrawler. I know a lot of people want Gambit, but I want to see him explored more as an anti-hero first.

Young Avengers/Champions

Liam | Kate Bishop Fan: Hi Alex, thank you for doing another one of these so quickly after the previous one. Question 1: It’s been reported (by Nexus Point News) a while ago that the Champions series has a writer, show runner and Executive Producer (that being Rachna Fruchbom), with that being the case, do you think the series may get officially announced by trades (as Marvel won’t be at Hall H for SDCC this year) soon, or is it still too soon?

Alex Perez: Nexus Point News is a great new outlet and I think their report should be verified either this year or the next one. The show itself is still in the early stages, so we’ll have to wait and see how it develops.

Liam | Kate Bishop Fan: Question 2: You’ve mentioned before that America Chavez will likely be involved with the Champions (likely in Doomsday and/or Secret Wars). I’m wondering what her involvement would include in both the Avengers movies, and in the post-Secret Wars saga(s) and projects (the Champions series and any other involvements she may have).

Alex Perez: There are Star-shaped holes in the space-time continuum.

M-YAH: In another Cosmic Circus Q&A, it was stated Marvel has plans for Hulkling post Secret Wars. Do you know Marvel’s plans to introduce Teddy / could it have to do with multiverse stuff in Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: I don’t think it will be for Secret Wars. They want to save Teddy as one of the pillars of the upcoming cosmic saga they got going on.

Miscellaneous Marvel questions

Dom D*: Any chance we’ll see Jeff the Land Shark make his live action debut in the future? I know his popularity has definitely increased thanks to Marvel Rivals.

Alex Perez: Not really. He could be an animated character like I am Groot, but I’m not really sure.

FootlongSlinky: Hi Alex, after the multiverse saga, will there be an Avengers movie that focuses on the Avengers, no other team present?

Alex Perez: I’m not so sure.

qncycharles: Hey Alex, would it smart for Marvel Studios to try lower budget projects on Disney + premium and slowly transition from the big budget projects in the future?

Alex Perez: Not really.

RedGyarados2010: Hey Alex! What does the future hold for Death?

Alex Perez: She’ll be back.

leviathan_Zero: Hey Alex, recently we had the Thunderbolts* which was named and served as “The New Avengers” being what I’d consider our first smaller scale Avengers film since the original and Age of Ultron (having about 6-9 person rosters). Have you heard anything about us getting anything similar in the future, whether that be Armor Wars turning into West Coast Avengers, a 90s themed Avengers team, another Thunderbolts or Dark Avengers film, or something completely different?

Alex Perez: Champions is probably the closest thing to that, but that would be saved for Disney+.

leviathan_Zero: We know Marvel has teased several characters coming in the MCU through post credit scenes such as Clea, Hercules, Starfox, Black Knight, Blade, Speed, Skaar, T’challa II, Venom, and Phyla-Vell. What percent chance would you give each of these characters to appear in the next saga (what I assume is the mutant saga) and which three are you most excited for and their potential future in the MCU?

Alex Perez: They all have a chance to show up. Marvel never really says never to having a character pop up. But out of all of them, the ones more likely to pop up in the near future (<5 years) are Speed, Blade, T’Challa II, Skaar and Hercules. And I’m excited to see all of them for many reasons.

Elyse – Shoalsandsuch: Hi Alex/Lizzie. What do you think the magic side of the MCU will look like in the next saga, since it seems to be more cosmic and mutant focused?

Alex Perez: Very dark, very demonic and something out of a Guillermo Del Toro fever dream.

Matapple: Marvel Studios won’t have a Hall H panel at this year’s SDCC, that has already been confirmed, but is it possible that Marvel Television and Marvel Animation have panels at SDCC to showcase Marvel’s upcoming TV shows and reveal some stuff about them?

Alex Perez: Animation is possible. TV, I don’t think so.

CamCam: Which corners of the MCU (supernatural, cosmic, street-level, global/Avengers, mutants, mystical/magical, etc) will be the primary focus for the next saga after Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Cosmic is the biggest one right now. Then Mutant. Followed by the Supernatural.

That’s it for Alex Perez’s June 2025 Q&A!

