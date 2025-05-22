Share this with a friend!

Alex Perez is back for another Patreon/Discord Q&A! This time, Alex answers questions about Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, Daredevil: Born Again, Fantastic Four: First Steps, Hawkeye season 2, the Illuminati, Iron Fist, and More!

Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars

Manglor: Hi Alex, will Latveria be featured in any fashion in the upcoming Avengers movies?

Alex Perez: Yes.

icast05: Hello Alex and Lizzie, thank you as always for finding the time to do this. Could you elaborate on the Multiversal Illuminati you teased a few months back?

Alex Perez: Of course. So there was this idea of uniting some of the most brilliant minds of the Multiverse together in order to stop the incursions from happening. It would have mirrored, in a way, the lineup of the Marvel Comics Illuminati but would have involved different characters from different universes which, in some way or form, have had experience with/or studied the Multiverse. I had heard names like 616 Stephen Strange, Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards, the Charles Xavier and Beast from the universe at the end of The Marvels and the one we’ll see in the incursion with 616. Hell, I even heard them mention Miguel O’Hara at one point from Across the Spider-Verse, but I doubt it would pan out.

icast05: Have you heard any interesting rumors regarding the lineup of Doom’s team in Doomsday?

Alex Perez: Yeah… and we’ve already met them.

RedGyarados2010: With Doomsday having multiple Avengers teams, where will Wong, Bruce, Carol and Shang-Chi fit in? Will they be part of Sam’s Avengers or a separate faction?

Alex Perez: Part of Sam’s.

chance32252: Hey Alex! You stated that Sam already assembled his team off-screen, with that being said, who are the members of his team?

Alex Perez: Right now, Joaquin Torres, Captain Marvel, Bruce Banner, Wong, and Shang-Chi are the ones officially on his team. I’ve heard they may recruit She-Hulk as well.

chance32252: With Shuri being Black Panther and the BP playing a big role in the comics during the events of Secret Wars, how big is Shuri’s role in Doomsday and Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: It’s such an unfair question to answer at this stage of the game. Because really, the Russos try to tailor their story to make sure the characters each have their moment to shine or play the role they’re meant to play, each one allowing the overall story to progress. So I don’t think it’s a fair assessment to say how big a character’s role is. However, what she might do? Probably contact Namor and bring him into the story.

Elyse✨ – Shoalsandsuch: Hi Alex, anything on Loki and Sylvie’s role in Doomsday/Secret Wars? Anything on Strange/Clea’s role in Doomsday/Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: I do not, unfortunately.

Titan: Do you expect more Doomsday casting news (outside of trades finding things out) from Marvel before SDCC?,

Alex Perez: I think so.

Vic: Doomsday & Secret Wars – Will any of these projects will bring back old Fantastic 4, old Spider-Man (before Tobey Maguire) or characters from non-MCU that had shows or small projects?

Alex Perez: Yes.

Vic: Do you think post-Secret Wars we will see projects like Secret Invasion/Skrull Invasion being fixed by giving us a proper version of them?

Alex Perez: Absolutely not. Marvel does not go back.

Daredevil: Born Again and The Defenders

joshua: Hi Alex. Any updates on Luke and Danny appearing in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 now that Jessica Jones is confirmed, or will they be in a later season?

Alex Perez: As I have stated for a while, long before they even confirmed Jessica Jones on her own, yes, I expect all 4 Defenders to pop up soon.

cosmicriver: Hi Alex and Lizzie, thanks for doing this Q&A! Can you tease anything about Jessica Jones’ role and potential interactions in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, now that she’s been confirmed as returning to the MCU?

Alex Perez: To my understanding, she’ll help Matt with his army by investigating things. Good ol’ Jessica Jones vibes.

Fantastic Four: First Steps

Alex S: Hey Alex and Lizzie, thanks so much for doing this as always. How much of The Fantastic Four’s origin will be shown in First Steps? I ask because we’ve seen a lot of stills and a couple trailer shots of them seemingly right before they get their powers, so I’m wondering if it’s simply a part of the Ted Gilbert show montage or something more?

Alex Perez: We’ll see it happen, but then there’ll be a montage of them carrying out different deeds over the years as the main superhero team of that universe. Quite frankly, the only one.

Hawkeye season 2

Liam | Kate Bishop Fan: Is there a possibility that in Hawkeye season 2 (or other projects?) they will build on the potential relationship dynamic of Kate Bishop and Yelena, maybe have them be MCU (similar) version of the Kate X Jessica Jones dynamic from the comics?

Alex Perez: Not sure.

Alex S: Since the last Q&A, there’s been the very public drama with Jeremy Renner and Marvel regarding a potential Hawkeye season 2. I know you teased previously that this could mean S2, if it still happens, would be more Kate Bishop focused. Do you have any insight on what a Kate focused story would mean in terms of a potential plotline/villains (Barney Barton still involved? Maybe bringing in Madame Masque?) or if not, what would you personally have the premise be for a mostly Kate focused story?

Alex Perez: I can’t really comment on that storyline, but I’d like to see how Kate feels about the whole superhero situation she’s going through after basically having inherited his mantle and been going at it for a few years.

Hulk

BraveFire: Hey Alex and Lizzie, it’s been ages since we’ve had a Q&A with Alex. Welcome back! (And I hope everything goes well for your exams!). I hope you have some Hulk scoop in store for us. My question is tricky: which Hulks and gamma characters will be in Doomsday?

Alex Perez: No comment.

BraveFire: What are the chances of seeing a Hulk movie between Doomsday and Secret Wars? (I hope you have some good news about World War Hulk)

Alex Perez: We’ll find out soon enough.

Iron Fist

Hifive326: Anything you can tease for the future of the Iron Fist mantle? Aside from one appearing in Eyes of Wakanda and the return of Danny/Colleen potentially in Daredevil:Born Again S2+.

Alex Perez: You know that trope of the once-powerful character who, after an incident happens, decides to retire his mantle and refuses to have anything to do with it, until a younger protagonist type hero forces him out of his funk to become a mentor to the next-generation hero? That.

That’s it for part 1 of Alex Perez’s May 2025 Q&A!

