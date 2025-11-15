8 min read

Here’s part 2 of our Alex Perez November 2025 Q&A. This time, Alex answers questions from our Discord members about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, VisionQuest, Wonder Man, the future for mutants and the X-Men and more!

[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar, and spelling.]

Kang and the Multiverse

Manglor: Hi, Alex! You once said something about a multiversal loop regarding the Kangs that was going to be a thing. Will that still be addressed, or will it be made so that it never involved the Kangs in the first place or just made into something else entirely?

Alex Perez: Doom will basically take the spot of The Conqueror’s motivations from Quantumania and manifest them. So, he’ll be pissed about people messing with timelines and causing incursions.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

JordanD: Hey there, Alex. Hope you’re doing well. My question is, let’s say Destin Daniel Cretton makes an amazing Spider-Man movie. Will he drop other projects for more Spidey sequels, or will Sony find a new director?

Alex Perez: It’s definitely a case of movie-by-movie basis, but right now, the morale is so high with the crew and how Destin is shaping this movie up to be, that it would be hard to fill his shoes, even if the movie isn’t a success (which I doubt because Mr. Cretton has some cojones to pull off what he’s about to do).

walker: Hi Alex and Lizzie! My question is, do you know if the MCU plans to introduce an original Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus (not Dafoe and Molina) for Tom Holland’s Peter to fight? And if so, how will they get around the fact that, due to No Way Home, Peter knows that Norman Osborne and Otto Octavius are villains and thus removes the personal stakes to the Peter Parker side of their relationships with him? Very curious to hear your thoughts on how they’ll handle it.

Alex Perez: Yes, definitely. And the way that Marvel is handling it in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is going to mirror what the MCU will do for Spidey’s story moving forward. It won’t be a 1:1, but the story beats are going to parallel, kind of like how some story beats in the MCU parallel the stories in What If…?

FootlongSlinky: Is Sadie Sink playing Shathra in Brand New Day?

Alex Perez: I refuse to comment.

PokeHarsha5506: Hey, Alex! I hope you are doing well. Thanks for doing this once again. I was wondering, since Yelena is in BND, whether we would get more Yelena and Spidey crossovers in the future beyond BND?

Alex Perez: There is no way of knowing, and I don’t even think the interaction in Brand New Day warrants them crossing over or teaming up in the future anytime soon.

Michael: Hi Alex, I hope all is going well right now. Do you have any new information relating to MJ’s role in BND? I ask this because a recent interview with Law Roach revealed that he’s preparing outfits for Zendaya to wear on the movie’s press tour, implying that her role is substantial, not minor or a cameo.

Alex Perez: (Fictional) MIT is EVILLLLLLLLLLL.

Marvel Jesus: Hey Alex, will the characters (Spider-Man, Hulk, Punisher) in Spider-Man: Brand New Day connect more to Doomsday or Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Depends on the character.

VisionQuest and Wonder Man

RedGyarados2010: Hey, Alex! My question is: does Marvel have any plans to introduce Viv (and the rest of the Visions) anytime soon? For a while there were rumors about them showing up in VisionQuest, but now that we know more about the show, it doesn’t seem likely.

Alex Perez: There is a chance.

Titan: About a year and a half ago, you said you heard that there will be horror elements in Wonder Man. I know things change in editing and filming, and I know sometimes we shouldn’t read too much into what you hear so long before a project releases, but that has always stuck with me. How far do you think these “horror elements” will go? From what you’ve heard, is it just elements, or will there be whole episodes or sequences that are full-on horror?

Alex Perez: Think WandaVision.

laser_gum: Hi Alex, glad you’re doing better, and thanks for doing these again.

Are the 2026 Marvel shows like Wonder Man and VisionQuest going to tie into Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars? Like having the characters show up in the movies.

Alex Perez: Yes.

X-Men and Mutants

Nngala: Hey, Alex! I think I might be the #1 Magneto fan in this Discord, so I need to sneak in a question about him. What will Magneto’s journey be through Doomsday and potentially Secret Wars? As someone who isn’t usually portrayed as a hero, his views on the multiversal incursions could potentially be very complex.

Alex Perez: When we see Magneto again in Doomsday, he finally has the mutant utopia he had always dreamed of. When it’s threatened, you know he’ll throw hands to protect it.

SaltyTrog: Heyo, thanks for always taking time to do these. Question/your thoughts on a thought: What if one of the X-Men kills an Avenger? It could be a way to help establish the friction between both teams/species that continues on in the future. “How can we trust mutants when they’ve killed an Avenger?”

Alex Perez: I don’t think any X-Men or Avengers will kill each other this time around, at least not intentionally. Maybe the consequences of their actions cause the deaths, but not something directly.

Ratchet1490: If Cyclops and the Summers family are getting a particular focus in the next X-Men saga, might we see Cable again?

Alex Perez: They’re all fair game, but we’re starting out in the very early days with the X-Men roster they’ve got planned.

Dom D: Hi Alex and Lizzie, hope you both are doing well! Have you heard anything regarding some of the mutant characters who could be a focus on in the next saga? There’s been some rumblings recently that Cyclops could be one of them.

Alex Perez: Cyclops and Jean Grey as co-leaders of the team. I’ve heard other names like Angel, Beast, Gambit, Rogue, and Nightcrawler could be a part of it.

Miscellaneous questions about Marvel

toastef: Hello again! No Star-Lord questions this time, I promise! In what way would you like to see the MCU pull from the popularity of Marvel Rivals? I know you’ve mentioned before the possibility of Jeff the Landshark being the next Baby Groot.

Alex Perez: Honestly, aside from Jeff, Luna Snow. But we can keep the rest separate for now.

daofeiboy: Hello Lizzie and Alex. Also Alex, meu irmão em Cristo. Thank you once again for having these. Is Madame Masque a possibility in the future, or maybe more female villains at all in the near future? I need me some more unapologetic villainesses out there.

Alex Perez: In BND. [female villains, he means]

Flickzy GG: Hey Alex, who or what do you think caused the incursions in the MCU?

Alex Perez: The answer is Kang. He’s the original sin, so to speak.

∀: I hope you guys are doing well, and thank you again for doing this another month!

Any storylines you want to see in the MCU? Bonus points if it’s for the girls because we need to see more stuff with women in there.

Alex Perez: Midnight Sons needs to start and finish ASAP. And Young Avengers.

Matapple: Hi Alex, hope you’re doing fine! Some days ago, you posted a GIF of Travis Fimmel from the show Vikings on Twitter with no additional context. What does it mean?

Alex Perez: I am not allowed to reveal what that means just yet. Sorry.

Liam | Kate Bishop Fan: Hi Alex and Lizzie, thank you for doing these as always, and I hope you are both well. My question is, do you know if Marvel Studios has any plans for Squirrel Girl or Cloak and Dagger in any future projects? With them being highly popularized by Marvel rivals, I wondered if Marvel had noticed and wanted to take advantage of that. (For example, they both have Spider-Man connections, so I could see them being included in a future season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider Man.) Thank you in advance.

Alex Perez: Maybe, but I haven’t heard anything.

That’s it for Alex Perez’s November 2025 Q&A!

