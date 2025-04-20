Host Uday talks to writers Anthony Flagg and Wiktor Reinfuss about Daredevil: Born Again season 1 after the first season’s finale. Topics include the politics of the season, Queenpin Vanessa, the fate of Foggy, and more. Tune in below or find Cosmic Circus Podcasts most places you listen to podcasts.
Timestamps for Daredevil: Born Again season 1 discussion:
- 00:42 – General thoughts on the first season
- 13:40 – Season finale thoughts (spoilers!)
- 21:49 – “Building an army” but where are the other NYC area heroes during this season?
- 26:40 – Vanessa “The Queenpin”
- 34:40 – Echo, wondering about her dynamic with Vanessa, and feeling like she was missing during this season. Further talk about missing connections with the Hawkeye series, and Ms. Marvel, and missed opportunities for better connections to the MCU.
- 50:20 – Political undertones/overtones of this season
- 56:40 – Thoughts on Heather and Muse
- 01:04:15 – Foggy, Bullseye, and Karen
- 01:11:45 – Outros
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man | The Cosmic Circle Podcast