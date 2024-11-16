First Report: Working Title For ‘Spider-Man 4’

Share this:

On July 2026, Spider-Man 4 will be swinging its way into theaters, and fans could not be more excited about the return of their favorite web-slinger. It’ll have been nearly 5 years since we last saw Tom Holland don the mask after a much-deserved break to work on other projects. With each passing day, the anticipation for the sequel grows, as do the rumors regarding the film’s plot. While details are scarce at the moment, some rumors have pointed to a multiversal-cosmic-centric plot, while others aim to tell a more grounded street-level story. The only ones who could shed some light on that would be Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, the writers behind this next chapter in Spidey’s story. However, we have come across some new information regarding the highly anticipated Spidey sequel, and it could shed some light on what the future installment has in store for us.

The next Spider-Man film’s working title is “Blue Oasis”

Our sources confirmed that the next Spider-Man film will be filmed under the W/T “Blue Oasis” with a production company of Blaze Films, Inc. Do not be alarmed if the name does not ring any bells, as there is currently no relation to that working title with anything Marvel or Spider-Man related.

Blue Oasis is the name of a color that is said to be a soft, mid-toned blue. To the naked eye, this might seem like a fundamental name or color, but to some avid comic Spider-Man fans, this shade of blue bears a strong resemblance to the blue utilized in a very popular and universally beloved comic run known as Spider-Man: Blue, written by Jeph Loeb and illustrated by Tim Sale. You can observe one of the covers for Spider-Man: Blue compared to the Blue Oasis color palette.

Could Spider-Man 4 adapt parts of Spider-Man: Blue?

Spider-Man: Blue was a comic written by Jeph Loeb in 2002 that ran for six issues. The story is set on Valentine’s Day and presents a Spider-Man who feels “blue” or depressed as he sits atop the Brooklyn Bridge. The story retells how Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy first met and fell in love in a beautifully told story that melts even the coldest of hearts. I won’t spoil how the rest of the story goes, but I highly recommend that everyone read the storyline.

Going back to the article, the working titles (while not the final actual title of the film) often drop clues or provide hints as to what a movie could be about. The use of “Blue Oasis” as the working title and the color it represents could indicate a slight adaptation of Spider-Man: Blue. But what elements could they use? Perhaps the long-awaited introduction of Gwen Stacy could be at hand here, since it does tell the love story between Peter and Gwen.

There’s also the element of feeling “blue,” which we are certain Peter is feeling right now. By the time we reach Avengers: Doomsday, it will have been at least two years since the events of No Way Home within the MCU, and we are sure that while being Spider-Man distracts him from his current life circumstances, being Spider-Man for two years, all alone could have had a detrimental effect on Peter during that time.

And I’m sure the film will cover what Peter has been doing for the past two years, trying to cope with the events of No Way Home. HOWEVER, we do want to report that our sources confirmed that once again, the events of the next Spider-Man film will take place AFTER Avengers: Doomsday, meaning it will not be a prequel to the events of the upcoming Avengers film.

