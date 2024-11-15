Share this:

In part 3 of our November Q&A with insider Alex Perez, our Discord members ask about Spider-Man 4, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, Eddie Brock and Venom, and other future or potential Marvel Sony projects. Enjoy!

[Note: questions have been lightly edited for clarity, spelling, or grammar.]

Future Marvel Sony projects

Wade: Kraven The Hunter is currently the last Sony live action Spider-Man spin-off movie to release. Other than the rumoured Agent Spider film, do you know if Sony are currently developing any more?

Alex Perez: The thing with Sony is they’re always thinking of ways to make a profit off their Spider-Man character rights when they can’t wriggle their way out of the deal they have with Marvel and use Spider-Man in their films. So they do the best they can by trying to utilize a character that’s Spider-Man adjacent, and attach a highly marketable set of actors that can promote their movies fairly well to make a profit from it and extend their use of the rights.

It’s all a transactional effort when it comes to making these Sony movies. Look at Madame Web, and the now cancelled El Muerto, where the literal only reason they chose to make that movie was to cash-in on the hype and popularity of Bad Bunny at the time, but too many delays and poof, that went away. Of course, there are some exceptions. Their animated Spider-Man trilogy, for starters. Venom is another one where the actor was actually invested in the character and tried to make a good story out of it.

But to answer your question, they have ideas in development all the time, but maybe a fraction of them ever actually see the light. There’s been talk of characters like Silver Sable, Black Cat, Sandman, Rhino, Chameleon & Scorpion all had pitches and ideas for movies. Just now, they’re thinking about Agent Venom for a movie. And I remember the time when Sony was investing in doing Spider-adjacent films like Jessica Drew’s Spider-Woman and Spider-Man 2099, but they were put on ice. So, the answer is yes, they have ideas in development but at the same time, the chances of ever seeing these projects come out is so minimal.

Spider-Man 4 and beyond

Harsha Adhikary: Hey Alex! How are you? I was wondering whether Knull is still the villain in Spider-Man 4? Even if he is not in it, do you still expect Peter to get the black suit in it? Thank you for your time.

Alex Perez: I do expect the Symbiote to play a role here near the end of the Multiverse Saga as I explained in my theory. I wouldn’t be surprised if the way we get Knull is if Spider-Man died at some point in the Avengers films and was brought back thanks to the Symbiote, creating a new codex for Knull to hunt down. But yes, the answer for both right now is yes.

Pierre Chanliau: Hey, Alex… Might be too far ahead to know anything, but is there any vibe from Sony that they’ll scale back Spider-Man after Spider-Man 4, to a similar level as Homecoming, especially since the Multiverse Saga will finally be done with by then?

Alex Perez: Oh yeah, 100%. When the Multiverse Saga is done, the idea is to go back to basics. They want to have that Devil’s Reign storyline play out in a Spider-Man film.

Spider-Man Miles Morales

joshua: Any updates on what the plan is for Miles Morales?

Alex Perez: It really all depends on which version you’re talking about. Like, do you mean the animated one? The video game one? The potential live-action one? Animated-wise, we’re about to see the end of Miles’ story, and it’s kind of exciting because it’s an infinite multiverse out there, but so far, the most variants we’ve seen are of Peter Parker. Sure, there have been a lot of different characters and iterations, but most are a variation of Peter Parker. Just makes you think, there’s got to be more than one Miles Morales out there, right? And this sort of ties into the rest of them. But more on them later. 😉

Miles’ story in the Marvel’s Spider-Man video game franchise has him set up as the lead. It would come as no surprise to me if we were to play as Miles for a good chunk of the game at first before getting to play as Peter later on.

As for the live-action one, there have been several ideas like having his own solo movie set up in the Sony-verse to incorporating him in the MCU during this upcoming trilogy of Spidey films so he can eventually take over the mantle for Tom Holland when his time as Spider-Man is up, but while that’s still being worked out, the idea is that they would like for them to team up.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Tehstylishone: Hi Alex! Does Marvel now treat Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire like a packaged deal for cameos, in which we will always see them together in the future?

Alex Perez: I kind of explained earlier how they were planning on treating their appearances in future films as legacy appearances that incorporate them as part of the story and add on to their legacy as a character. Not really a sort of package deal appearance here, at least not to my knowledge.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

FootlongSlinky: Will Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and/or Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine interact/team up with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man?

Alex Perez: I expect them to. I can only imagine the way the interaction will play out.

FootlongSlinky: How big of a role will Tom Holland’s Spider-Man have in Avengers Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Probably one of the main leads in the movie. Part of the reason why all of this is happening is because of him. Imagine the weight that Peter had to be carrying, knowing that because of his choices, he lost his aunt, he lost his best friends, he lost his girlfriend, he lost any chance of a normal life, and now, on top of that, the universe and Multiverse get to be destroyed, all because he tampered with the Multiverse to try to get people to forget he is Spider-Man. Lots of things to weight on his mind, even for Spider-Man.

SpiderBryte98: Will Spider-Man be in other MCU films not just Avengers or solo films, like a Deadpool & Wolverine sequel team up film and Fantastic 4 cameo, Avengers vs X-Men, etc? Because I heard Kevin Feige wants to have Spider-Man in more MCU films not limited to standalone and Avengers, and he wants full control and free rein over Spider-Man in the MCU future and is negotiating with Sony for that.

Alex Perez: I really wouldn’t know. I know they are trying to get him to appear in a short cameo in Daredevil: Born Again as a tease that Fisk and his Punishers are hunting vigilantes like him down, but I don’t know if it’ll pan out that we’ll physically see him.

Venom and Eddie Brock

freshy: What’s up Alex! In the post credit scene of Venom: The Last Dance, did the cockroach get the Venom symbiote? Is Venom alive?

Alex Perez: Venom’s alive, and we’re gonna leave it at that.

Laurie Rolfe: Will Tom Hardy’s Venom return in Secret Wars after Spider-Man 4?

Alex Perez: Oh, I don’t really know. I don’t think so.

Be on the lookout for the final part of this month’s Marvel Studios Q&A with Alex Perez coming soon!

