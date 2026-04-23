Game Review: ‘Mouse: P.I. For Hire’

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At first glance, Mouse: P.I. For Hire almost feels like this game was based on a concept that was never meant to go beyond a short demo or to achieve this level of detail and love. But when you think about it, a first-person shooter with a cartoon mouse detective, all rendered in black-and-white animation inspired by the 1930s? That’s got to be a unique and fresh take on the gaming industry. And it is.

The game was created by a Polish studio, Fumi Games. One of their decisions was to fully commit to this idea of building an experience around that vintage noir aesthetic and making it accessible for everyone. The animation isn’t just cosmetic, because it affects how characters move, how environments feel, and even how action unfolds on screen. There’s a constant sense that you’re playing inside a living cartoon, but one that has been twisted into something darker and more cynical.

[Warning: Light spoilers from this game are below!]

The story in Mouse: P.I. For Hire

The main character of the Mouse: P.I. For Hire is Jack Pepper, a private investigator who is trying to make sense of everything that’s going on in Mouseburg. The setting is in a black-and-white aesthetic of the 1930s, which gives you a feeling that everything is falling apart from the inside. Mouseburg isn’t just a place full of missions. It’s part of a story and a character itself that is full of secrets, crime, mystery, and tension. Every alley, office, character, and street corner feels like it has a story behind it, even if you never fully uncover it.

The story starts slowly with a simple case, something to make you feel connected to the world without the need to drop all details at once. As Jack starts digging, the story expands into something far more complicated than just an average detective work case. It starts pulling him into a different layer of the world he knows, filled with much more corruption, evil, and aggression. What begins as a simple, regular investigation slowly turns into a complicated conspiracy full of powerful figures, strange experiments, and hidden agendas.

The tone of the story stays consistent throughout the game, yet occasionally it leans heavily into classic noir elements with some Easter eggs and nods to classic projects focused on that era. There’s a constant sense of distrust, lies, chaos, and insanity. Many characters exist in that gray area where you’re never quite sure what their true intentions are.

One of the strengths of the story is how it structures all those investigations. Instead of guiding you through a single, linear storyline, it gives you multiple cases that overlap and connect with each other. At times, it feels like you’re going through several threads at once, piecing together clues that might not make sense until much later, and you’re starting slowly to lose your mind.

But the story is not as ideal as it seems. Some plot points feel predictable, especially if you’re familiar with noir storytelling. But that’s not a bad thing. On the contrary. It’s not another multi-billion dollar game about a noir detective who must solve mysteries for 60 hours without discovering even a small clue. Nothing ruins the experience here, but some parts of the story may feel less impactful than they could have been.

Gameplay and mechanics

When it comes to gameplay, the game takes a different approach than you might expect from its noir presentation. From the first moment you begin play, you learn that it’s a fast-paced first-person shooter, full of gags, and not boring. You’re constantly on the move, dodging attacks, switching weapons, and reacting quickly to enemies that don’t give you much time to breathe.

The combat feels energetic, especially in the early stages. Some weapons transform enemies in unexpected ways, while others focus on crowd control or other important interactions. What makes the gameplay stand out is how it mixes action with investigation. Between combat encounters, you’re given space to explore, talk to characters, and gather information. It’s a structure that reflects the detective theme, making the gameplay feel more purposeful and more rewarding.

You’ll come across puzzles, optional activities/or quests that will add more interaction to the entire world. These moments don’t always feel essential, but they help prevent the game from becoming too repetitive too quickly. They also add a bit of personality, showing that the developers wanted to do more than just create a standard shooter with a black and white setting and noir vibes.

Overall, the mechanics don’t fully reach their potential, but they’re solid enough to carry the experience. They may not redefine the genre, but they offer enough variety and personality to keep you engaged. And the entire gameplay is creative and fun enough not to overwhelm you.

Final thoughts on Mouse: P.I. For Hire

This is the kind of game that has a clear identity and sticks to it, even when that means taking risks that might not always pay off. The result is an experience that’s a funny, detective game set in the 1930s that you will spend a few hours with in one sitting.

Mouse: P.I. For Hire‘s greatest strength lies in how everything comes together. The visual style, the music, the atmosphere, and the gameplay all support the same vision. It’s not just about looking different. It’s about creating a world that feels complete and believable within its own rules. What is worth noting is that voice acting in this game is wonderful. The iconic Troy Baker is the voice of the main character, Jack Pepper. He carries the character, and he perfectly captures the era of the 30’s in his voice acting here.

What ultimately matters is how much you connect with what the game is trying to do. The idea of combining noir storytelling with a 1930s cartoon aesthetic sounds interesting, having a fun shooter with a cartoonish style works, and the overall experience is worth it. It’s the kind of game that draws you in with its style and keeps you there with its atmosphere.

My rating for this game: 4.5/5

Mouse: P.I. For Hire is now available to play on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series S/X, and PC, with versions for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 coming later.

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