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The first forty-five minutes or so of Jacob Chase’s Insidious: Out of the Further are excellent. In that section, there are two incredible setpieces that genuinely had me on the edge of my seat. One is a Backrooms-inspired liminal horror that sees its protagonist, Gemma (Amelia Eve), trapped in a never-ending, claustrophobic hallway with creepy-looking creatures that do little more than stare at you from a distance.

A promising beginning for Insidous: Out of the Further

The way in which Chase controls tension in this film is honestly masterful. How the camera moves, in particular, exacerbates a feeling of dread that its atmosphere conveys. It doesn’t reach the terrifying heights of James Wan’s first two installments, but it certainly comes very close to replicating a sense of unpredictability found in many of the franchise creator’s horror films.

How the camera even distorts itself as Gemma gets trapped within the space she’s in makes us feel her internal and external pain. She is still reeling from the traumatic loss of her mother (Laura Gordon), who committed suicide in front of her while she was a child.

Twenty years have passed; Gemma is now a single mother living in the same house with her daughter Maya (Island Austin). She is also an excellent dentist, and this is where the second incredible setpiece occurs.

Without giving anything away, let’s just say that usually quiet press screenings get very loud as one peers into the mouth of someone who hasn’t gone to a dental exam in at least fifty years. Just writing about it makes me want to hurl, which is, I think, the mark of a highly memorable setpiece that I’m still trying to wipe from my mind.

An unfortunately unimpressive sixth entry from the horror franchise

If only the rest of the movie was good. As soon as Elise (Lin Shaye) gets reintroduced in the “Further,” after Gemma finds out she can travel into this purgatory, Chase’s screenplay begins to show its cracks.

The concept of astral projection is certainly fun, and by God does he have pleasure in staging multiple séances where a dead Elise takes over the soul of Clare (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), an intermediary for Shaye’s character who helps Gemma attempt to trap the demons haunting her inside a “Red Door.” However, when said demons begin to get fleshed out, it doesn’t take long for Insidious: Out of the Further to turn from scary to just plain silly.

The reason Wan’s Insidious worked so well as a horror film is that we barely saw the Lipstick Face Demon (Joseph Bishara) stalking and attaching itself to the Lambert family until a pivotal and unexpected jump scare.

In this sixth installment, the demonic entity (played by Sam Spruell, a fantastic character actor sadly given nothing interesting to do here) is plastered everywhere. They attempt to give him a semi-conscience by making him talk, but it removes the terrifying nature that made Wan’s scariest creatures so bone-chilling you’d sleep at night with your lights on.

The creature’s design is ridiculous. He looks as if Marilyn Manson and Knull had a baby. But the way he operates in the Further is even more nonsensical. The film takes further leaps in logic than any Insidious film to date, which is crazy considering how the second (masterful) entry essentially relied on a fairly significant suspension of disbelief.

You may be able to do so with Insidious: Out of the Further, but it will require believing that Gemma’s power in this environment is so strong that it transcends that of Elise, despite her being completely unfamiliar with that world.

The climax attempts to tug at some emotional notes to give its protagonist closure, but they never feel particularly earned. It essentially transforms the terrors of Insidious into the CGI-driven climaxes that plague so many Marvel movies, and the emotions that they should theoretically instill never arrive.

It’s a shame, too, because Amelia Eve’s performance is genuinely heartfelt and impassioned, even during moments that cheapen the movie’s core. Lin Shaye is as good as she has always been as Elise, but I fear the franchise has outgrown the need for her to recur, especially in the great beyond.

Final thoughts on Insidious: Out of the Further

For Insidious to continue, it must freshen up its structure. The first 45 minutes of Out of the Further showed promise, but it quickly reverted to the same old tired tropes that define most mainstream horror movies.

A post-credits scene tacked on to resolve a plot thread also exacerbates its Marvel-esque approach, and that’s not necessarily a good thing. Here’s hoping that its planned spinoff, Thread: An Insidious Tale, materializes and fully reinvents the series. After six mixed entries, it might be time to move on to something else, unless James Wan returns to the director’s chair.

Also check out: Fantasia Fest 2026: No Rest for the Wicked Review

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