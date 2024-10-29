‘Invincible Fight Girl’ is an Animated Main Event

Share this:

Adult Swim has another exciting series on its hands, Invincible Fight Girl begins airing this upcoming weekend. Heavily influenced by anime and wrestling, this show is a new take on the classic “follow your dreams” storyline. Andy (voiced by Sydney Mikayla) works as an accountant because her father and mother were accountants, as well as her grandparents, and so on and so forth. After a long time of hiding her obsession with the sport, Andy confesses her desire to become a wrestler to her parents and sets out on her journey to do just that. I watched the first four episodes and can’t wait to see how the rest of Invincible Fight Girl plays out!

Invincible Fight Girl has comedy, action, and heart

This show has some similarities to other very popular fighting series with a huge distinction, it’s clearly geared towards a much younger audience; which makes the decision to have it on Adult Swim kind of confusing. Regardless of that choice, the series carries some great wrestling moves, multiple funny reactions, moments and characters while still delivering a great message that is full of heart.

Starting with the comedy, it has that quick and consistent blend of visual gags with exaggerated voice lines and reactions. A recurring joke is one character continuing to speak while the other walks away that results in a chalk outline and the realization that they’ve been abandoned. Aside from those, there are just simple yet hilarious moments that are so brief you’d blink and miss them. Even with the intention to appeal towards younger folks, the comedy still lands well for older audiences.

The action itself is brilliant, channeling the energy of famous franchises into a world of wrestling. Some of the iconic artistic decisions such as impact noises are wonderfully incorporated and pay respects to many shows before it. The animation style is perfectly suited for the combination of humor and seriousness, while still providing some awesome action sequences. High-speed punches and kicks in Andy’s fight with Mbrandon Beefpuncha (Luis Bermudez) are amongst the best flow of the episodes screened, portions of it slowed down to highlight what was actually happening.

The message within Invincible Fight Girl is nothing new, but remains quite inspirational, especially with Andy’s parents’ acceptance of her wrestling dream. Rather than try and force her to be an accountant, they hear her out completely, understand her desires, and offer nothing but unconditional support. From this support, Andy channels that towards her newfound friend Mikey Beefpuncha (TK Weaver) to do like her and follow his dreams as well. Andy’s persistence and perseverance are admirable in light of her lacking a background (compared to others) that would get her to succeed in wrestling.

Sydney Mikayla is delightful as the lead character, Andy

Aside from the absolute delight that the character is written, is her portrayal by Sydney Mikayla. There is so much youth, excitement, and unwavering determination behind Mikayla’s voice acting. For a fiery and inspired young lead character, the voice behind it had to match and inspire as Andy does for those around her. Mikayla was a wonderful choice that is able to give a performance that complements the animation on the screen.

Some of the strengths are the wide range of emotions that Andy has throughout the episodes. When we first meet her she’s uncertain of herself and lackadaisical in her role as an accountant. It’s not until she’s presented with a choice/opportunity to lean into her aspirations of wrestling that another side of her appears.

From an apprehensive and inexperienced first-timer to a slightly more confident and assured combatant, Andy undergoes a great deal of growth in just the first few episodes. Of course, there’s also a strong sense of gullibility as Craig (Paul Castro Jr.) manages to scam her a couple of times in the beginning. When that happens, again she’s able to sell the distinctions of someone trying to find their footing in a very foreign industry.

What comes next for Invincible Fight Girl?

After the first 4 episodes, the setup is established of what exactly Andy hopes to accomplish next, alongside her new companions. The addition of Mikey and Craig in her corner is equally exciting, as they both have their own strengths that should hopefully go really far in assisting her dream.

Still needing a coach, hopefully, we will see the famed Quesa Poblana (Rolonda Watts) finally take Andy under her wing for training. The trailer showed some exciting fights to be held in future episodes, and also display some of Andy’s training efforts starting to pay off. While she may have a long way to go to become a famed wrestler, it’s looking good for her.

Invincible Fight Girl begins streaming on Adult Swim with a two-episode premiere on November 2nd. Then the episodes will be released on Max the following day. Are you going to check out the show when it airs? Have you seen the trailer for it yet? Follow us on social media @mycosmiccircus or join The Cosmic Circus Discord server to discuss this show and many more!

