I have to admit, the first season of Chris Hemsworth’s Limitless took me by absolute surprise. I’m not sure what I was expecting when I flicked it on and dived into it. Perhaps an adventure show, much in the vein of Bear Grylls or even Down to Earth with Zac Efron. What I got instead was an emotionally raw Hemsworth sharing his vulnerable side along with his strength. I found myself weeping along with him while also sharing in his victories as he journeyed deep within himself to find what he was truly made of. So when Limitless season 2 was announced, I couldn’t wait to take the plunge once again.

This second voyage sees the beloved movie star and living embodiment of the God of Thunder come face-to-face with his greatest challenges yet. By pushing his brain and body to the limit, overcoming pain, fear, and anxiety, Hemsworth discovers what it truly means to live without limits. As he attempts to live better now for himself, he also shows us that we’re all on the same journey here in life. None of us makes it out alive, but through knowledge and just a bit of inspiration, we can all learn how to live limitlessly as well.

Limitless season 2 shares three impactful new adventures

I know what some of you may be thinking right now, but after the first season, where can Chris Hemsworth possibly go now? I had a similar thought when the second season was announced, as the first batch of episodes covered a wide array of topics and life circumstances. However, Hemsworth proves that there’s always more to learn about ourselves and the vessels we’re living in, all in the name of living a better life.

What I love most about these three episodes is that they reminded me once again that someone who feels so otherworldly, such as Chris Hemsworth, goes through the same internal struggles many of us face. The connective tissue through these three episodes is anxiety, all of which motivates Hemsworth to find out more about himself and how to push his capabilities. Take “Brain Power,” for example, which follows Hemsworth as he learns a new instrument. His anxiety about cognitive decline as he ages pushes him to find answers to slowing the mental decay we all fear coming.

He wants nothing more than to be around for his family for as long as humanly possible, a sentiment that I can understand. It’s a need to be able to care for them and be an active participant in their lives, so after discovering the gene markers for Alzheimer’s in the first season, it makes sense that he would look for ways to strengthen his brain along with his body. Plagued by fear of his physical and mental limitations, his search to overcome the chronic pain from his MS, as well as the loss of any capabilities, pushes him farther than he’s ever gone before.

Fear can easily hold us back, something that I’m sure so many of us have faced at one point in our lives. I know that I’ve allowed fear to stop me from doing plenty of things throughout my life. However, to see someone push through the fear and accomplish their goals is not just astounding but inspiring. Throughout the docu-series, you witness Hemsworth struggle with the anxiety and fear that do everything in their power to stop him in his tracks. It’s through the doubt, sweat, and tears that you see the super humanity bubble to the surface.

Inspiration lies around every corner in this Chris Hemsworth led series

Chris Hemsworth doesn’t try to sugarcoat it or preach something that he isn’t living himself. Instead, he’s proving that anyone can accomplish anything they set their minds to. He shows that where we might see limits to both our psyches and our bodies, through lessons and tools, there’s always more power left in the tank.

Limitless also comes with actual tricks that will help those who watch the series and might find themselves struggling. As someone who also suffers from chronic back pain, episode two changed my perspective, opening my mind to a new outlook on my life. It comes with messages that I’m passing along to my family and friends, bringing us closer and developing a community of those who are looking for a better way of life.

The series continues the same energy and vibes from the previous season, bookmarking a new chapter in my life. The work that Chris Hemsworth has put into himself continues to inspire me to find the joy in life and continue to strive to be a better person. Limitless is nothing short of inspiring and a series that everyone should watch. Not only is it exciting (albeit at times incredibly intense), but it’s also emotionally raw and beautiful in its delivery. Let’s hope that Limitless serves as the blueprint of what a docu-series can be, as it balances the difficult with the extraordinary, giving audiences moments that allow them to breathe and then take their breath away.

With only three episodes, Limitless season 2 is easily digestible and perhaps the best binge you’ll find on any streaming service. I could watch this show over and over, learning more about myself than anything else to date. Plus, who doesn’t want to watch Chris Hemsworth for hours? Need I say more?

Limitless: Live Better Now with Chris Hemsworth is streaming now on Disney+! Have you checked out the second season of the show? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus what you thought about these three episodes!

