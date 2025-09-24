Marvel Zombies Comics Discussion | Cosmic Circus Comics

1 min read

Vic and Vin dive into the world of the undead with Marvel Zombies comics and how the new Disney+ series might compare! Listen in as they unpack the history of Marvel Zombies in the comics, how the new series could tie into Avengers: Secret Wars and the future of the MCU. Stay tuned near the end, where Vin shares some bonus comic recommendations!

Marvel Zombies comic book recommendations and mentioned:

Marvel Zombies: Dead Days (2007) #1 by Robert Kirkman & Sean Phillips

(2007) #1 by Marvel Zombies (2005) #1-5 by Robert Kirkman & Sean Phillips

(2005) #1-5 by Marvel Zombies 2 (2007) #1-5 by Robert Kirkman & Sean Phillips

(2007) #1-5 by Marvel Zombies Return (2009) #1-5 by Fred Van Lente & Nick Dragotta

Timestamps

00:00 – Intro to the comics

03:15 – Overall thoughts on the ones we’ve read

06:16 – Zombies in other projects

09:10 – The story in the comics

14:00 – Who did it better? The comics or the What if…? series

16:00 – Should any of these characters appear in the MCU?

17:45 – How will the Russos “land the plane” of the Multiverse Saga in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars?

20:10 – The Disney+ animated series, Marvel Animation expectations

26:10 – Should any MCU characters appear in future episodes of this series or the What if…? series? Which ones?

28:42 – Bonus comic book recommendations

30:10 – Outros

