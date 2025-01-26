Why ‘Mythic Quest’ Season 4 is a Must-Watch on Apple TV+

Share this with a friend!

Mythic Quest is back with a fourth season after delays from last year’s dual actors and writers strike. Picking up from last season, Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) have returned to the Mythic Quest company and integrated their “Playpen” content as an expansion to the main game. Now, tirelessly working on even newer content, there is so much happening behind the curtain of Mythic Quest, where everyone is trying to create new things to generate revenue. Hilarious and charming, Mythic Quest season 4 is another excellent Apple TV+ series worth viewing when it releases.

Mythic Quest season 4 has everything you love about the show

With the multitude of characters and the collection of talented actors on the show, Mythic Quest remains a sleeper hit for Apple TV+. Between the humor, examinations of interpersonal relationships, and their boundaries, it’s more than just a workplace comedy that is a commentary on the video game development industry.

Sure, it doesn’t have the same effect as Ted Lasso, which leaves you with a life lesson at the end of each episode. However, Mythic Quest succeeds by making the situations more believable and the people in it more human and faulty. Even with the insanity and uniqueness of the video game industry, the lives of those in it are relatable and make it easy to connect with the cast.

One of Mythic Quest’s strengths is to poke fun at the industry itself. For example, it highlights how, at the end of the COVID pandemic, they “lost” people. Although they were actually let go by the company rather than terminated due to the event, just as mass layoffs were happening in real life by record numbers in 2024.

Trying all sorts of methods to increase monetization in-game also becomes prevalent as the team stresses how to milk more money from their players. Equal parts of financial success and maintaining minimal outcry from the player base is a fine line for Rachel (Ashly Burch) and Brad (Danny Pudi) to toe.

Dana (Imani Hakim) is benefiting from her triumphs from season 3 and starts to earn forms of recognition for her achievements. This snowballs into a hilarious episode where she’s outshone by a younger coder who Dana inspired in a previous season.

But one of the best episodes has to be the murder mystery episode that brings the main cast into a castle together, where the enclosed space allows for relationships to flourish. Some of the interactions from this episode catapult the rest of the season, laying down the tracks for a satisfying finale.

Charlotte Nicdao’s Poppy Li experiences incredible growth in season 4

There’s a thin line between confidence and arrogance, and watching Nicdao swerve between them as Poppy is always a delight. She has a life-changing moment and realization that truly helps her grow beyond her earlier self. Add in her new casual relationship with Storm (Chase Yi) that keeps Poppy elated enough to make her repeatedly cocky in all facets of her life.

It’s not until the life-changer above, that finally some self-doubt begins to creep in, and she rethinks everything about her future. Also, her branching out to new hobbies in life through Storm shows just how well-rounded she is beyond making video games.

Nicdao has always been great in this series, and having to be the foil to the comedic talent of McElhenney is no easy task. Ian takes more of a backseat this season, and it works really well, as Poppy has definitely earned the spotlight she so eagerly craved.

Their refreshed relationship with better parameters of the work-life balance makes them a force to be reckoned with, even if the company is no longer interested in bankrolling their expansion for the game. Ian at first struggles to release his firm grip on her attention, but beautifully learns to let go of the rope to allow her to prosper.

The best episode of the new season of Mythic Quest doesn’t even feature the main cast

Ian’s son, Brendan, a popular Mythic Quest player and streamer, also known as Pootie-Shoe, has an entire episode to himself and hands down one of the best of the entire show. Now 17 years old, he desires to have a little more control in his life. There are sponsorships, contracts, and management teams to navigate as he wants to break free from the oversight.

Again, Mythic Quest loves to take shots at the culture, and since streaming is an absolute behemoth, they gleefully poke fun at it as a whole. The episode features online beefs that result in physical brawls, fake streaming room sets, and sides taken. Ian does make an appearance, but it’s brief and genuinely adds to the development of Pootie from a kid into a young man. There’s also a cameo from one of McElhenney’s colleagues from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, who is a brilliant addition to the episode.

Hopefully, a fifth season of Mythic Quest will be announced soon, as the ending to the fourth season was delightful. Mythic Quest season 4 is streaming on Apple TV+ starting on January 29th! Are you all caught up on the series? Let us know your thoughts on the comedy show on social media @mycosmiccircus, on Bluesky @TheCosmicCircus.com or on our official Discord.

Severance Season 2 Is Exquisite Television

Sophie Thatcher Shines in Drew Hancock’s Companion

Share this with a friend!