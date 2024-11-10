Share this:

We have a bit of interesting casting news to share for a quick report today, which might shed some light on certain characters in Fantastic Four: First Steps. Recurrent MCU Actor, Tony McCarthy has been cast in the film as Moloid Person, a member of the Moloid race, per IMDB. While the database isn’t always reliable, we know. We thought it was worth pointing this out for fans eagerly anticipating the Marvel film. The reason it should be of special interest to fans is that the Moloids, often referred to as Mole Men, are a race of subterranean people who dwelled in Subterranea, and are often the henchmen of one of The Fantastic Four’s most iconic villains: The Mole Man.

Will Mole Man be in The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

This news, paired with the map of Manhattan from SDCC 2024 this year promoting the new Fantastic Four film (see below), hinting at Subterranea, it seems that The Fantastic Four may go toe-to-toe with the Mole Man at some point in the movie. No official casting for Mole Man is confirmed at the moment, although some rumors point to Paul Walter Hauser as the actor who will portray the villain.

We’ll reiterate again, we know that IMDB is not always the most reliable place for casting news. Still, we have seen some good reveals via the database in the past under similar circumstances.

So what do you think? Will we see Mole Man in Fantastic Four: First Steps? Is Paul Walter Hauser playing Mole Man? Let us know what you think about it on social media @mycosmiccircus!

The Fantastic Four: First Steps First Report: H.E.R.B.I.E. Casting and Details

Fantastic Four Reading Guide: 1961-1998

Share this: