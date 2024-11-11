‘Arcane’ Season 2 Premiere Review

Share this:

Welcome, to Summoner’s Rift! That’s the welcome you’d hear playing in League of Legends. Recently, fans of this game and this universe had a reason to be excited because of the premiere of Arcane season 2 on Neflix. The chaos begins after Jinx attacks the council in the final episode of season 1. War is coming, and it is inevitable. Who will win? Will the Hextech technology help to resolve this conflict? What exactly is Arcane? The answer to those and many other questions will appear this season. But first, let’s talk about how good the season 2 premiere of Arcane is!

[Warning: Light spoilers for this series mentioned below!]

The story so far and beginning Arcane season 2

At the beginning of season 1 of Arcane, the show re-introduced fans of the games and people who had never visited this universe before to the divided cities of Piltover and Zaun. Piltover is the city of progress, standing as a beacon of technological advancement and luxury, while Zaun is in the shadows, its role being a mystery and an unspeakable truth about this land. The visible difference between these two places is the foundation for the series’ conflicts, and it’s explored through the lives of two sisters, Violet a.k.a. Vi (Hailee Steinfeld), and Powder a.k.a. Jinx (Ella Purnell). Their sibling love is being tested by tragedy, having different ideologies, and partially by being subjects to manipulation of masterminds.

By the end of the first season, Jinx has fully embraced her chaotic persona, and created a conflict on a huge scale by attacking the Piltover’s council. Season 2 picks up from there, as we witness the tragic outcome of Jinx’s attack. Half of the city’s council is dead, including Caitlin’s (Katie Leung) mother. People are devastated and don’t know what will happen next. Someone has to do everything in their power to keep the peace, no matter what.

With Jinx becoming an even more brutal and unpredictable force, the stakes have never been higher. To not start a full-scale war just yet, Caitlin proposes Vi to join her special forces and hunt down Jinx. After a lot of consideration, Vi decides that it’s better If she helps, but she no longer feels responsible for her sister. Vi believes Jinx is lost and can’t be saved, and everything she does is on her.

The first three episodes focus not just on the citywide conflicts, but also on the evolving relationships and individual journeys of the main characters. Vi and Jinx, whose bond is still the central part of the show, represent the most tragic example of the cycle of violence and trauma. Seeing their two very different responses to the pain they both share makes Arcane a very meaningful show.

Other characters like Caitlyn and Jayce (Kevin Alejandro) also have to face new challenges this season. Caitlyn finds herself in a difficult moral conflict. She struggles with being a good person and doing everything possible to keep the peace without harming other people, or trying to prevent a war by hunting and putting Jinx down for good. Her feelings for Vi don’t make it easier because they care about each other, but it’s also the spark that may light the conflict between them.

Meanwhile, Jayce, who became the head of technology in the last season, still faces the pressures of finding out the true power of politics and its consequences. What happened to him last season, when he hurt an innocent kid, convinced him about doing what’s right and safe for people, not what’s best for others and him. The narratives of this season are so good that you can’t stop watching this show. It doesn’t matter If you’re watching the episode from Vi’s perspective, Jayce’s, or Jinx’s, it is always a very emotional and very meaningful story.

Amazing effects and designs in this Netflix animated series

One of Arcane’s advantages when it comes to other animated shows is its art style. As expected, season 2 doesn’t just meet expectations when it comes to keeping the art from season 1, it exceeds them. The animation studio responsible for this show (Fortiche) has created a beautiful and living aesthetic that makes every aspect of the show even more believable, emotional, and epic. The design of the destroyed Piltover in these three episodes is breathtaking, it’s bright yet dark, and it’s fictional yet feels real. It seems like the roles are reversed and now Zaun is looking better than Piltover. This contrast gives more strength to the conflict of differences between the two cities, which in the end feels like they are two characters with their own personalities.

Another strong advantage of this series over other animated projects is its use of color, which in Arcane season 2 again becomes a crucial source of creating scenes and emotions. For example, scenes with Jinx often use a mix of neon blue and pink to highlight her fractured mental state. This creates a sense of psychological disorientation that makes it easier to understand her inner struggles. Vi’s scenes, on the other hand, in contrast to her sister’s, are usually dominated by strong and shadowed lighting that points out her struggle with pain and anger.

The animation goes beyond being epic. It’s more than that. Each frame is full of symbolism that adds more depth to the story and characters’ emotional journeys. It doesn’t matter If it’s a quiet moment of dialogue between two characters or a chaotic battle. The visual design immerses viewers in a world that feels real and beautiful. The action sequences are another standout feature of this season. Each fight scene is perfectly choreographed with dynamic camera movements and unique character animations. There’s a visible weight to every single punch, dialogue, scenery change, and even explosion. The use of slow-motion, dramatic lighting and an outstanding soundtrack in those scenes makes Arcane a wondrous cinematic quality experience.

The soundtrack of season 2 of Arcane is my favorite part of this show. It plays a crucial role in making scenes more important and emotional. In particular, the use of music during the scenes where Jayce tries to save his friend or during the funeral makes the story even more emotional and real. Even using different versions of songs like Heavy is the Crown from Linkin Park in a sadder, but epic tone gives different vibes within this series.

Future events and what may happen next in this season

The first three episodes of season 2 are an epic continuation of the already established Arcane’s story. Given the rising tensions between Piltover and Zaun, it’s likely we’ll see an even greater war between the two cities. Jinx is becoming more unstable and doesn’t know who she is. Her insanity makes her even more of a loose cannon, which could become a threat not only to her enemies, but also to those she once loved and others she recently started to care about.

Vi’s journey is just as compelling. She has always been defined by her unquestionable loyalty to those she cares about, and this season may test her in ways she’s never faced before. The political intrigue hinted at in these episodes suggests that Vi will find herself pulled into power struggles that force her to confront her ideals. She will become once again a rogue operative and will not join Caitlin in defeating Jinx. The question is, will she be able to stay true to her ideals, or will the harsh reality of the upcoming war between Piltover and Zaun will make her into someone she never wanted to be?

Another important part of the future’s story is Jayce’s role as a technological visionary. In the third episode, he, Heimerdinger (Mick Wingert), and Ekko (Reed Lorenzo Shannon) discover Hextech Arcane runes that disrupt reality around them, causing unknown effects. Jayce’s desire to improve Piltover through Hextech technology puts him against an impossible choice, making him into someone he’s not. Therefore, his future and potential role as one of the important characters in this story remains unknown. We don’t know what happened or what will happen, but I believe we’re in for a treat. All because of the rich story in the League of Legends universe and the ability to create new interesting lore.

Other League of Legends champions will also make appearances in upcoming episodes. One of the most important ones is Warwick, who is a human turned werewolf. For all we know, Vander (JB Blanc) was turned into Warwick due to his injuries and Singed’s (Brett Tucker) experiments. Therefore, his appearance in upcoming episodes may be a huge shock and emotional moment for both Vi and Jinx. Other champions who may appear throughout the season are Orianna who may be revealed as Singed’s daughter, and the spirit protector of Zaun known as Janna.

Looking forward to more after the premiere of Arcane season 2

The first three episodes of Arcane season 2 set a very high bar for animated storytelling and the quality of animated shows this year. It mixes perfectly complicated character arcs, beautiful visuals, and complex motives into one important and emotional story. It’s definitely one of the best, If not the best shows of this year.

It’s fantastic and as a fan of League of Legends universe, I’m very satisfied with the series so far. For all fans, whether they’re new to this universe or are veterans, Arcane season 2 is a must-watch this year.

Arcane season 2 is streaming on Netflix! Have you checked out this animated series yet? Let us know what you think on social media @mycosmiccircus!

