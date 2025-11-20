QCY H3S is an Impressive Audio Powerhouse!

5 min read

Share this with a friend!

At times, it can feel impossible to decide within a technological market full of similar products. No longer do we live in a world where similar devices from different companies truly diverge that far from each other, as every brand is outputting with relatively the same technology and at the same pace. So how exactly is one supposed to make a choice and feel good about it? If everything is comparable, does it truly matter which device we pick? When we look at other factors such as price and availability, it seems like that decision becomes that much easier. Which brings me to QCY and their latest headphones, the H3S!

Since its inception, QCY has continued to deliver high-quality technology, with an emphasis on audio devices, to consumers at prices that don’t cause tachycardia. As a creature of habit, I’ve used Beats by Dre as my over-the-ear headphones exclusively for well over a decade, so the personal bar was set high. However, the first moment I brought out the H3S for use (as my Beats shut down mid-therapy session, which is never great), I was impressed. This QCY product not only held up against my Beats but blew them out of the water, delivering crystal-clear audio and outputting just as well.

[Note: while I am reviewing this item independently and honestly, it should be noted that I received the H3S headphones from QCY for the purpose of this review.]

The H3S headphones straight out of the box

My initial thought as I removed the H3s from the packaging was how light they were compared to other over-the-ear headphones I’ve used. There are some who may feel just how weightless these headphones are and assume that’s synonymous with flimsy or cheap, and I have to admit that thought crossed my mind as well. I remember a time when I could only afford the bottom-of-the-barrel headphones, and these felt similarly heavy as a pair from that bracket.

The design itself was sleek, with a fingerprint-resistant matte finish reminiscent of a brand like Bose. There are two large bucket speakers and a headband, all of which feature soft, squishy foam on the inside where the H3s rest on your head.

It’s when you put the QCY H3S on your head that you truly appreciate its lightweight design. It feels almost like you’re wearing nothing, ensuring enough comfort for long periods of usage without the hot-spot fatigue that heavier sets often cause. The unbelievably soft ear cushions seal well without causing discomfort, which is definitely one of the most important aspects of a pair of headphones for me. To this day, I still can’t wear on-ear headphones because they put intense pressure on my head, something I experience with even some over-the-ear sets.

The headphones also feature a foldable design with rotating earcups, compacting the H3S and making it a welcome option for portability. While it features a collapsible body, it doesn’t come with a carrying case, which is perhaps my only gripe. As someone who is constantly on the go, I also like to ensure my equipment doesn’t get damaged during travel. However, this problem has a simple solution: I can easily purchase my own carrying case for the headphones.

QCY H3S has some powerful technology inside

One aspect of QCY’s audio offerings that keeps coming up is its noise-cancellation technology, which I agree is important in today’s society. Part of what makes my music more dynamic or my calls more crystal clear is being able to remove background or block ambient noise from my environment. The H3S features adaptive ANC up to an impressive –56 dB, meaning low rumbles, such as buses, AC units, or trains, are noticeably suppressed, while higher-frequency noises are softened well enough to improve focus without introducing harsh pressure or hiss.

These headphones also feature multiple ANC profiles, which adapt to different environments. I was definitely skeptical of how much adaptability the different audio modes actually provided, but after testing it in many settings, the H3S does hold up. Whether it’s on a walk outside while the wind is blowing fiercely or when you switch from gaming to watching a movie, these headphones toggle easily between settings.

These headphones also use a dual-driver system, consisting of a 40 mm main driver for bass/mids paired with a 13 mm driver for the highs. Combined with LDAC support, the headphone delivers a cleaner, more spacious sound than typical single-driver budget cans, meaning that you have studio sound regardless of where you’re at or what you’re doing.

Vocals remain clear and forward, while the dual-driver arrangement helps maintain crispness in the high frequencies without harshness. A 360° spatial mode adds immersion for movies, though it’s less noticeable when listening to music.

Much like the MeloBuds N70, the H3S also lets you customize sound via EQ controls in the QCY app. While I, personally, had no issues with the sound straight out of the box, some may want to fiddle with the bass or treble to achieve their ideal sound quality.

Perhaps the biggest flex for the H3S is its battery life. Unlike many headphones, which need to be charged daily or every few days, depending on how much you use them, the H3S boasts a solid 102 hours of listening and around 58 hours with ANC enabled, which is beyond impressive.

Like many of QCY’s products, the H3S connects to your devices via Bluetooth 6.0 for a stable connection in all situations and supports dual-device pairing, so you can switch between devices seamlessly.

Final thoughts on these QCY headphones

The QCY H3S punches well above its price class, which is important in today’s technological society. It may not dethrone other premium headphones, but it doesn’t have to, as its mix of comfort, battery life, LDAC audio, and adaptive ANC makes it a standout for the price consumers are willing to pay. If you want a reliable, great-sounding pair of over-ears that lasts for days and doesn’t break the bank, the H3S is one of the best options on the market!

QCY H3S is available now. Are you in the market for a new pair of headphones? Do these meet all of your technology needs? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus!

Share this with a friend!