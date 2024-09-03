‘Red Rooms’ Movie Review with John & Vin

Share this:

Red Rooms is a festival favorite film from writer-director Pascal Plante. The movie is already streaming in its home country of Canada, and will release theatrically in the United States starting in September. The French-language film stars Juliette Gariépy as Kelly-Anne and Laurie Babin as Clementine.

It’s best to go into Red Rooms with as little information as possible. The basic premise is a story about justice and danger in the internet age, with elements of David Fincher and Mr. Robot. Join John and Vin as they celebrate the triumph of this film and discuss the high-level filmmaking and complex themes on display.

You can watch the full video below or on The Cosmic Circus‘ YouTube channel at @thecosmiccircus . Please don’t forget to follow, like, and comment on our other videos there too!

[Warning: Spoilers for Red Rooms are within the video.]

Red Rooms comes to theaters on September 6, 2024. Check your local listings to see when this incredible psychological thriller comes to a theater near you. When you’ve watched the movie, let us know what you think on social media @mycosmiccircus, @vinwriteswords and @johnmoviewatch! And if you enjoy this video review, please consider sharing it with friends to help get the word out about our website and YouTube channel.

You can find the audio version of this podcast at Cosmic Circus Podcasts or most places podcasts are available.

Red Rooms movie review timestamps

00:10 – Intros

00:45 – Initial thoughts on the movie.

05.55 – Influences of David Fincher ( Seven, Girl with the Dragon Tattoo ) and this film’s unusual approach to investigations.

( ) and this film’s unusual approach to investigations. 12:30 – Comparisons to Searching, clever use of screens in Red Rooms.

clever use of screens in 13:45 – Trigger warnings, and violence depicted in the film.

15:00 – Red Rooms is a great film that no one is talking about yet.

is a great film that no one is talking about yet. 16:00 – The soundtrack of the film.

17:45 – The building of pressure in the story, some unresolved feelings or things to think and talk about afterwards with other viewers.

18:55 – Cinematography and it’s effect on the narrative of the story

21:00 – SPOILER discussion begins for Red Rooms

27:15 – Clementine as a flawed character and what she represents.

31:55 – The very “meta” opening of the film.

33:20 – Final thoughts on Utopia’s Red Rooms

34:40 – Outros

Blink Twice Announces Zoë Kravitz As A Genre Filmmaker To Be Reckoned With

Share this: