What to Expect: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed’

There were four of them. All look similar, with different personalities and with the same goal. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise has been a beloved part of pop culture for decades. Because of its unique humor, action, and promoting kindness and goodness of heart, it instantly became a must-watch franchise for kids and their parents. There have been many iterations, but the most recent was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. It’s an animated movie from 2023 that was a huge success. Thanks to it, our beloved Turtles are returning in a brand-new video game: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed. Developed by Aheartfulofgames and published by Outright Games, this upcoming game is set to deliver a fresh experience that will continue the story from where the movie left off.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed returns with a new exciting story

The story of this game is set after the events of the Mutant Mayhem movie. Mutants Unleashed picks up with the Turtles enjoying a rare moment of peace. Finally, after a very long time, they have been accepted into human society. They can attend high school and strive for a more ordinary life. But their peaceful life doesn’t last long. A new wave of mutants, called “Mewbies,” begins to wreak havoc, and the Turtles must step in again to restore order and peace in New York City. The game’s narrative looks like it’s not too complicated, but engaging enough to keep people entertained. As in any TMNT project, we can expect a lot of funny and sometimes cringe humor with a mix of action.

Whether you pick to play as Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, or Donatello, you’ll once again feel like you’re a kid who is just having fun. While the story keeps the iconic tone and characteristics known from the TMNT universe, there are huge stakes involved in this story. Our beloved turtle brothers will face new threats from unique mutants created specifically for this game.

So far, fans can expect plenty of callbacks to previous TMNT projects, but the story also introduces new elements and elements of lore, that are designed to keep things exciting and interesting. The game’s narrative is told by April O’Neil whose “O’News” are a central part of introducing players to this story.

Gameplay in Mutants Unleashed

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed from the beginning is described as a 3D brawler/platformer, which will slightly differ from the traditional style that many older TMNT games used. It is a shift that’s a gift because a 3D environment opens up new possibilities for combat and exploration (even though it’s not a fully open world), giving players a better view of the action as we navigate through the sewers, streets, and rooftops of New York City.

Each Turtle will have their unique fighting styles, animations, and a customizable skill tree. That alone allows players to unlock special moves and power-ups, which wasn’t explored back in the day with older projects. It’s all up to you, whether you prefer to play as Leonardo and use his katana skills and balanced tactics, as Raphael and use brute strength mixed with his twin sai skills. Donatello can take advantage of his technological edge and intellect and his bō or as Michelangelo and be carefree while using his nunchaku.

It’s wonderful how once again we can pick our favorite turtle and just go fight monsters and evil people on the streets of New York. From what’ve seen so far, the gameplay promises a mix of intense battles with waves of enemies and more platform-focused moments. To make it not so boring, we’ll visit different areas where players will need to go through different obstacles and reach new locations across the city using skateboards and other forms of transportation.

The game will also offer a two-player local co-op mode, allowing you to team up with a friend, a sibling, or a parent to go through those missions together. This cooperative play mode fits perfectly within the TMNT universe. It lets you feel and emphasize the iconic teamwork and brotherhood of the Turtles. By including both ground-level combat and aerial one, Mutants Unleashed offers enough variety to ensure that our experience stays dynamic and exciting.

What’s also important is the game’s inclusion of unique mutants, designed by Woodrow White, who served as lead character designer for Mutant Mayhem. These mutants, often equipped with difficulty-enhancing mutations, look very funny and scary at the same time. They will challenge players in many ways to ensure that combat never feels repetitive.

The new Mewbies also serve as a fun and fresh challenge to the Turtles’ familiar foes like Foot Clan, Shredder, Krang, Karai, Rat King, Leatherhead, or even Bebop and Rocksteady, with the last two making appearances in the game.

Technicals and the games’ connection to the TMNT animated world

One of the standout features of Mutants Unleashed is its striking art style, which is very similar to the animated movie. It continues the 3D art style mixed with 2D aesthetics that was first introduced in Mutant Mayhem. This artistic choice provides a sense of continuity between the movie and the game, which serves as a nice feature and confirmation of Mutants Unleashed being a continuation of the movie.

The hand-drawn art looks amazing, and I love it. What I noticed is that this art style immediately pours life into those characters, which makes this even more fantastic. Both the environments and character models, enhance the game’s visuals while maintaining the cartoonish, yet vibrant atmosphere of New York City.

Even more so, the game’s environments feel like an extension of the movie itself. We’ll be able to explore iconic TMNT locations like the Turtles’ underground lair in the sewers, as well as more recognizable areas like pizza parlors, city streets, and even a concert arena headlined by Bebop and Rocksteady. Each location looks fresh and familiar, offering players a chance to immerse themselves in this unique world, whether they’ll be chasing down enemies or hunting for the perfect slice of pizza.

The audio design also appears to play a significant role in the experience. The game has an original soundtrack that combines the upbeat, rebellious, and fancy music vibes of the Turtles with dynamic sound effects that enhance each combat encounter. It feels like a TMNT project because from what we’ve seen so far, it will be an amazing soundtrack with great music. Whether it’s the sound of a perfectly timed punch or the comedic banter between the Turtles, the game promises an engaging experience that confirms the action-packed gameplay.

Finally, the game’s connection to the TMNT universe is hard to miss. With its release coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the franchise, Mutants Unleashed is a celebration of all things TMNT-related. Fans of the franchise will find plenty of Easter eggs, references, and familiar faces scattered throughout the game.

While newcomers will appreciate the clear but concise story progression, it will be a game for everyone; both newcomers to this world and hard-time old-school fans who grew up with TMNT projects.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed is looking like a project that will be as good as the Mutant Mayhem movie. For sure, it will mix iconic cartoonish-style action with fantastic humor and nostalgia in a visually astonishing 3D experience. With its unique art style, varied gameplay, and cooperative multiplayer options, this game looks set to offer both fans and newcomers a fresh and engaging experience. As the Turtles once again gear up to save New York City, players can expect plenty of pizza-fueled chaos, mutant battles, and ninja teamwork.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed will be released on Playstation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 18th, 2024. Are you excited about this game? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus!

