‘The Bride!’ Movie Review with John & Vin | Cosmic Circus Reviews
John and Vin are back at it again, this time with a discussion about The Bride! starring Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale. The film was directed and written by Maggie Gyllenhaal and based on Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, with cinematography by Lawrence Sher, edited by Dylan Tichenor and music by Hildur Guðnadóttir.
Did Vin and John enjoy The Bride! at all? Or was the Warner Brothers film a bizarre swing and a miss? Watch or listen in to their (spoilery) conversation below, on YouTube (@TheCosmicCircus), or find us most places podcasts are available as Cosmic Circus Podcasts. Please like and subscribe to our podcast and YouTube channel to help us build our following on the platforms!
For more content and to support The Cosmic Circus, its YouTube channel, and podcasts, please join our Patreon, which includes a private Discord to discuss movies and more with other fans, as well as other benefits. For more information, visit CosmicCircus on Patreon.
The Bride! (2026) discussion timestamps
- 00:00 – Intro and story concept for The Bride!
- 02:30 – Jessie Buckley’s performance(s) in the film
- 04:00 – A confusing story and geography
- 07:30 – Jessie Buckley’s “heavy lifting” with a bad script and inconsistent themes
- 09:00 – Christian Bale as Frankenstein
- 10:00 – What is the point? Too much is left out or confusing to make much sense of the story
- 15:00 – Easter eggs and Julianne Hough of Dancing with the Stars
- 15:40 – Is The Bride! a multiversal story?
- 17:07 – The potential that was missed in The Bride!
- 19:40 – Joker 2 parallels
- 20:30 – Could Jessie Buckley’s Oscar chances for Hamnet be hurt by The Bride!?
- 22:45 – A weird mix and mess of inconsistent themes
- 24:00 – Other 2026 films so far…
- 26:00 – Outro
- 27:25 – Outtakes: Vin’s villain origin story
Also check out Joshua Mbonu’s full written review here: The Bride! Is A Bizarre, Messy Swing You Can’t Look Away From