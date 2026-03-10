‘The Bride!’ Movie Review with John & Vin | Cosmic Circus Reviews

1 min read

John and Vin are back at it again, this time with a discussion about The Bride! starring Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale. The film was directed and written by Maggie Gyllenhaal and based on Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, with cinematography by Lawrence Sher, edited by Dylan Tichenor and music by Hildur Guðnadóttir.

Did Vin and John enjoy The Bride! at all? Or was the Warner Brothers film a bizarre swing and a miss? Watch or listen in to their (spoilery) conversation below, on YouTube (@TheCosmicCircus), or find us most places podcasts are available as Cosmic Circus Podcasts. Please like and subscribe to our podcast and YouTube channel to help us build our following on the platforms!

The Bride! (2026) discussion timestamps

00:00 – Intro and story concept for The Bride!

02:30 – Jessie Buckley’s performance(s) in the film

performance(s) in the film 04:00 – A confusing story and geography

07:30 – Jessie Buckley’s “heavy lifting” with a bad script and inconsistent themes

“heavy lifting” with a bad script and inconsistent themes 09:00 – Christian Bale as Frankenstein

as Frankenstein 10:00 – What is the point? Too much is left out or confusing to make much sense of the story

15:00 – Easter eggs and Julianne Hough of Dancing with the Stars

of 15:40 – Is The Bride! a multiversal story?

a multiversal story? 17:07 – The potential that was missed in The Bride!

19:40 – Joker 2 parallels

parallels 20:30 – Could Jessie Buckley’s Oscar chances for Hamnet be hurt by The Bride! ?

Oscar chances for be hurt by ? 22:45 – A weird mix and mess of inconsistent themes

24:00 – Other 2026 films so far…

26:00 – Outro

27:25 – Outtakes: Vin’s villain origin story

