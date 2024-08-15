Video Review: Alien Movie Retrospective with John & Vin

Share this:

With Alien: Romulus coming out this week, now is the perfect time to reflect on the origins of the awesome sci-fi horror action by revisiting some of the previous Alien movies! Join John and Vin as they look back on Alien, Aliens, and Alien 3. Through hits, misses, and crossovers alike, this series has become one of the all-time franchise classics. From the deep symbolism of the xenomorph, to the iconic filmography of three beloved directors, travel with John and Vin as they explore the foundations of the Alien saga and discuss what they hope to see in Alien: Romulus!

You can watch the full video below or on The Cosmic Circus‘ YouTube channel at @thecosmiccircus . Please don’t forget to follow, like, and comment on our other videos there too!

[Warning: Spoilers for Alien movies including the first film, Aliens, and Alien 3 are within the video]

Timestamps for John & Vin’s Alien movies retrospective

00:10 – Intros

01:10 – Introduction to the Alien franchise

franchise 04:58 – James Cameron and Aliens

and 08:30 – Alien 3 Assembly Cut vs Theatrical cut, Aliens Special Edition vs theatrical cut

Assembly Cut vs Theatrical cut, Special Edition vs theatrical cut 13:20 – Aliens, Terminator 2, Avatar and James Cameron . Parallels between films.

and . Parallels between films. 18:15 – first Alien movie and Romulus

movie and 19:00 – more on Alien 3 and Aliens

and 28:55 – Alien: Resurrection

36:30 – Expectations for Alien: Romulus

40:44 – Would we want to see a new trilogy of Alien movies coming out of this, or something else, such as a remake of Alien vs Predator ?

? 43:35 – Alien cameo in Spaceballs

45:30 – Ridley Scott’s Alien and that brilliant first reveal of the monster, “ Jaws in space.”

and that brilliant first reveal of the monster, “ in space.” 46:50 – Outros

