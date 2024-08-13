Report: ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Production Company Revealed!

Share this:

It’s been a crazy few weeks for Marvel Studios fans, who have been eating since Deadpool and Wolverine arrived in theaters at the end of July. Very recently, we’ve had two major presentations: one in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, where the world was shocked to learn of a fan-favorite actor’s return to the MCU, followed by the panel at D23. Just a week in between, the two mega events featured massive announcements and first looks at the upcoming films and shows from Marvel Studios. But we have one more piece of information that might wet your whistle until the arrival of the next Marvel project, Agatha All Along, and that’s the production company of the next Avengers film. So, for all our readers who keep meticulous sheets with all the production information of each and every Marvel Studios project, it’s time to pull them out once again as we dive into what production company is associated with Avengers: Doomsday and how it potentially ties into the wider MCU.

Previous Cosmic Circus reports about Marvel Studios’ production companies

Last year, The Cosmic Circus dropped the first report about Marvel Studios registering two new production companies for upcoming projects: Royale Productions UK Limited and For All Time Productions UK Limited. The two production companies were registered with the UK government on March 20, 2023, and were categorized under “Motion picture production activities,” making them, more likely than not, production companies for films rather than TV series.

At the time, we hypothesized that these projects could be associated with the two previously announced Avengers films, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Of course, since then, Marvel has steered a course in a different direction, with Kang seemingly being written out of the story for the moment and a new villain coming in to take the spotlight, Doctor Doom, in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday; as was announced during their SDCC panel, along with the reveal that Doctor Doom would be played by none other than Robert Downey Jr.

While we have our theories on how RDJ is returning as the big baddie of the next two Avengers films, it’s not connections to this return that the production company of Doomsday is hinting, but instead to another fan-favorite project in the MCU, Loki.

Now, more than a year later, from our initial report on the registered production companies, The Cosmic Circus can report confirmation that Avengers: Doomsday’s production company is none other than For All Time Productions.

Avengers: Doomsday is For All Time Always Productions

Perhaps For All Times Productions isn’t much of a shock for the next big crossover film of the MCU, especially when we look at the road to where we are going. The entirety of Phases 4-6 have been about the multiverse, with all the individual stories building towards the end goal of which we’ve known about for years: Secret Wars.

Arguably one of the most impactful and significant events in all of Marvel Comics (twice in fact), Secret Wars sees the crashing of the multiverse, resulting first in Battleworld and eventually in a new, unified story. This technique was utilized to streamline the comic universe, rebooting the universe to make it more accessible to new readers. It serves as a new jumping-in point, where you don’t have to know everything that came before, but those who have been around since the beginning can also enjoy how the transition impacts the characters they’ve known forever.

Depending on who you ask, the Multiverse Saga within the MCU has been hit or miss, with some incredible highs and tragic lows. Marvel Studios has taken more risks with its stories, and some of that has definitely paid off, but with such polarizing stories and wanting to put the brand back on top, it makes sense that the studio would be looking for a soft reboot of one of the biggest franchises in the world.

One constant factor tying together the entire Multiverse Saga has been Loki and the concepts that the series introduced. The series debuted with its season one early in Phase 4, when the Pandemic was at its height, and films weren’t being released in theaters to the same fan fair as they once were. Throughout the two seasons of this anti-hero journey, fans learned about the structure of the Multiverse and, more importantly, who is patrolling it.

The Time Variance Authority (TVA) is truly the thread sowing the multiverse tapestry together, having appeared in both seasons of Loki and features heavily in the new Deadpool and Wolverine. Created by He Who Remains, the TVA’s job is to keep the integrity of The Sacred Timeline in place, which means removing branched timelines and those heroes and villains who threaten its existence. Their motto is “For All Time,” which is plastered everywhere in true cult fashion and is the name of our production company of Avengers: Doomsday. So, how does it tie all together?

A deeper connection for Avengers: Doomsday, Loki, and the TVA

With the story coming to a precipice, it only makes sense that the threads that initially seem separate from each other will be more intertwined the closer we get to Secret Wars. At the end of Loki season 2, the Multiverse is being held together by Tom Hiddleston’s trickster god, literally. Sitting on the throne in which he always imagined himself, Loki is the ruler of everything, but also utterly alone, sitting in the center of the TVA. Sacrificing everything to hold the world together, everyone he loves remains safe as long as he’s grasping the branches.

So, if there are going to be world-ending incursions resulting in Battleworld, it seems like something big will happen in the TVA. Perhaps a certain Robert Doom-y Jr. shows up and destroys everything holding the multiverse together? All in the hopes of being the ruler of all, clearly compensating for something. With an arc that echoes that of Wanda from Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, the showdown between the TVA and Doom might be the catalyst for the greatest crossover in history.

In the original story for The Kang Dynasty, Kang searched for Loki in hopes of obtaining his power, essentially having to kill him to do so. It seems like this could easily be transitioned to Doom, with a similar story potentially taking place.

Avengers: Doomsday is expected in theaters in May 2026 . What do you think of Doomsday’s production company being For All Time? Let us know on social media or in The Cosmic Circus Discord.

