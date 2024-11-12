Share this:

It’s time for another Alex Perez Q&A with more great questions from our Discord members! This time we’re going to be breaking up the answers into four different articles, so be on the lookout for parts 2, 3, and 4 in the coming days. For this first section of our November Discord Q&A, Alex answers questions about Agent Carter, Armor Wars, Avengers: Doomsday & Secret Wars, the Scarlet Witch, and Captain Marvel.

[Note: questions have been lightly edited for clarity, spelling, or grammar.]

Agent Carter

daofeiboy: HELLO, ALEX AND LIZZIE. Hope you guys are doing well! I wanted to ask about the current state of canonicity of Agent Carter in the MCU. I remember there was an “official” book released a while ago, before the Netflix shows got turned to canon, that did refer to Agent Carter as the sole canon show of the old Marvel TV banner because it had Feige involved. Is there any chance of its story elements being referred to in the near future? Mainly because the Maggia was a main villain there, and you said they will use them soon, probably.

Alex Perez: Wow, I never thought I’d get to answer a Peggy Carter question here, but I’m glad you did because she is one of my personal favorite MCU characters, and the era that Agent Carter and Captain America: The First Avenger are set in is my favorite. So, as far as I understand it, what’s officially canon (at of the time of writing this article) is the One Shot Agent Carter, not the ABC TV Show. Part of me thinks that it can easily be made canon, and it probably is if they ever decide to revisit that part of the timeline again, but for now, the only thing that’s canon for Peggy Carter is what’s occurred in the movies and the one shot.

Armor Wars

SHADOWZ: Is Armor Wars cancelled?

Alex Perez: No. It really isn’t. I understand the skepticism with it, but much like Blade, Marvel Studios wants to get it right and wants to make sure it not only delivers a story worthy of one of the MCU’s longest running characters, but also fits in the current storyline of the MCU. One of the things I love the most about it is that while RDJ is not really involved in this project at all, the legacy Tony Stark left behind will be put under a magnifying glass and examined from top to bottom, and how his choices left ripple effects to those around him. But I also would like to take this opportunity to let you know that there is an Armor Wars storyline set during the Secret Wars 2015 comic event. So who knows if they use that story as inspiration for the movie? 😉

Avengers: Doomsday & Avengers: Secret Wars

icast05: Hey Alex, I hope all is well! Will Star-Lord and the Guardians (old or new) return in Avengers: Doomsday?

Alex Perez: Hi. I don’t really have anything on Guardians, aside from what I’ve written before in prior Q&As.

icast05: Will Namor sit out for Avengers: Doomsday?

Alex Perez: I haven’t heard much about Namor for the Avengers films, as much as I’ve heard about what’s happening afterward with him. And it’s actually quite exciting in a way because… I’m terrified of the ocean.

Elyse – Shoalsandsuch: Hey Alex! Any surprise team ups/pairings you’re hearing for Avengers: Doomsday?

Alex Perez: I’m going to let you in on a pairing I’ve heard rumored for a while now, and it’s made its way already on social media, but there is credence to the rumor of the Scarlet Witch being paired up with Doctor Doom for Doomsday. But I do want to clarify that this isn’t some weird marriage scenario like it in the comics. Wanda’s goal will be to try and undo the mistakes she made whilst using the Darkhold. This is going to be all about her redemption arc.

Another pairing I will find interesting is what Doctor Strange and Clea are doing in the Dark Dimension. I’ve been investigating this for a while and what I’m curious in seeing is the reaction the heroes of Earth-616 will have to when we see Strange next because by all accounts and purposes, Stephen Strange has been gone for 2 whole years by the time we reach Doomsday, and he’s left the Sanctum unguarded as well. And he certainly didn’t tell Wong where he was going. So that’s going to be a reunion I’m very much looking forward to seeing.

Elyse – Shoalsandsuch: What do you see the role of the TVA being in Avengers: Doomsday? The TVA feels to powerful to continue existing aligned with the protagonists. Having a group that powerful to me almost seems to defeat the purpose of the Avengers.

Alex Perez: The TVA is not as powerful as they’d want you to think. It will be an interesting location/setpiece for a couple of scenes they plan to do.

Tommy: Besides Fantastic 4, how important is next year’s slate for Doomsday and Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Next year’s Marvel slate has a lot of interesting factors that will build upon the foundation for the next Avengers’ films. The big role some of these projects have is setting up where all the major players for the next Avengers films are going to be. So, for example, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, Fantastic Four, Blade, Wonder Man & Ironheart have the task of setting up the major players involved in Avengers: Doomsday. What If…? season 3 I heard will also have a very important setup that’ll come into play later on when it comes to the Avengers films, and there is a chance we may see characters like Uatu, Captain Carter and Kahhori step up. The rest of the slate right now is more isolated and has stories that aren’t all that important to the multiverse narrative as far as I can tell.

Laurie Rolfe: Hi Alex, hope you’re doing well. Are there any Marvel legacy characters (Tobey Maguire, Wesley Snipes, Nicolas Cage etc.) returning in Avengers: Doomsday?

Alex Perez: There have been conversations and ideas about practically ALL Marvel legacy characters, but the important thing here is not to bring them in for the sake of a small one-and-done cameo appearance and that’s a very big part of why they are so selective with the appearances of these characters. Kevin Feige and co. want these characters to serve a purpose and actually have some action to them, a story to tell, if you will, no matter how short it may be, and you can see it in their previous executions. If you look back at these appearances, all the way from Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Marvels and even Deadpool & Wolverine, the appearance of these legacy characters served a purpose to the story. Marvel Studios honored their past and gave them their moments to shine. But that’s the spirit and driving force behind these legacy appearances. They have to serve a purpose to the story.

But that’s like a massive side answer to your question, my bad. To answer your question, yes, you can expect legacy appearances in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. If I were to add one more suggestion for a possible legacy appearance that could serve a purpose to the story, a Council of Reeds featuring Ioan Gruffudd, Miles Teller, John Krasinski, and maybe even Alex-Hyde White, along with the other actors rumored to be up for the role like Adam Driver could show up at some point in the near future.

Captain Britain

RedGyarados2010: Hi Alex! Will Captain Britain and his multiversal lore be introduced into the MCU?

Alex Perez: At this point, I haven’t heard anything about him or the Corps being introduced for the Multiverse Saga. And it’s kind of getting late to introduce them at this point in the game. So odds are, they probably won’t be introduced for the Multiverse Saga. But I’ll tell you this. I have heard rumors that they want to introduce Captain Britain later on in the next saga of the MCU, and the reason why is because they are waiting for Mutants to come into play.

While we’re on the subject of Britain, there’s a rumor I heard about a particular storyline they want to continue, primarily across the pond, which ties into Olivia Colman’s Sonya and Emilia Clarke’s G’iah from Secret Invasion. It may take a while, but they want to do right by these characters. But that’s for a story way down the line.

Agent Alex Mahone: Hello, Alex! Are there any news about including Captain Britain and some of his enemies, like The Fury or Mad Jim Jaspers, for instance?

Alex Perez: Haven’t heard anything about those villains, unfortunately.

Captain Marvel

midnight: Hey Alex, I hope you’re having a wonderful day and a wonderful month that my questions are Captain Marvel related for a forewarning, Will Captain Marvel obtain a power up in the MCU as far as like her white hole form in comics or something greater?

Alex Perez: I know what you mean, and it would be cool to see Carol obtain that power up. I certainly think there is a possibility here because we know she can absorb a lot of energy, but have you ever stopped to ask how much energy is too much energy? Like, what would happen if Carol came into contact with… say for example, the Time Strands that Loki is holding together? What would happen to her?

midnight: Is Captain Marvel 3 a possibility, preferably after Secret Wars? I know it’s not currently in development, but I’ve also heard rumors that the project isn’t cancelled at all. Brie deserves a trilogy.

Alex Perez: I agree with you. I don’t really know much about Captain Marvel 3 at the moment, but there is one thing I heard about that could be an interesting story point for Carol. I heard through the grapevine that Marvel was interested in introducing Noh-Varr into the MCU, given that his origins are Multiversal, and he has a role to play with the Young Avengers, but I’m not 100% if that is still in play since it was a while ago.

Be on the lookout for the rest of this month’s Marvel Studios Q&A with Alex Perez in the coming days!

