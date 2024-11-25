‘Paddington In Peru’ is a Near-Perfect Family Tale

Share this:

There is something so charming about the Paddington movies, especially as a British person, but I assume for audiences worldwide too. They are the ultimate family-friendly, wholesome entertainment about a beloved bear who ends up in all kinds of capers. The first and second Paddington films remain some of the highest-rated family movies, and the delightfully British cast that stars in them helps amplify the feelgood, cozy, and charming atmosphere in the films. There is just something everybody can love about a wonderfully kind and considerate bear who can also get up to plenty of mischief, while still having time for marmalade sandwiches.



It has been 7 years since the last Paddington movie but the loveable bear and Brown family return in the threequel, Paddington in Peru! The film is out now in some countries such as the UK but will arrive on January 17th, 2025 in the United States. How does the third film in the trilogy shape up to the other two? Read on to find out.

Paddington In Peru sends the characters out of their comfort zone

The premise for Paddington in Peru takes place several years after the end of the second movie, the Browns have all grown older, with the family spending less and less time together. Jonathan (Samuel Joslin) has become more lazy and moody as he becomes an older teenager, whilst Judy (Madeleine Harris) is applying to university. I enjoyed the change-up from the first movie between the Brown children, as Judy was the moody teen in the first movie.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Brown only wants the family to be closer again and spend more time together. Her wish gets granted when Paddington receives a letter from The Home for Retired Bears, where his Aunt Lucy is living, to say that she has gone missing. On a whim, the whole family ends up traveling out to Peru to begin the search for Aunt Lucy, where they meet the Reverend Mother of the home, played by Olivia Colman, who sets them off on their search for Aunty Lucy deep into the Amazon rainforest. There they meet a mysterious captain of a river boat, played by Antonio Banderas, who helps them on their adventure as it becomes a thrilling mystery.



There have been some changes to the Paddington franchise in the time between the second movie and Paddington In Peru, namely that Paul King stepped down as director to the third movie (seeing as he now has his hands full, with Wonka and its sequel) but has been replaced by Dougal Wilson. Alongside the replacement of King, The character of Mrs. Brown has also been changed from Sally Hawkins, who couldn’t take part in the film, to Emily Mortimer, who steps into the role on her behalf.

Despite the changes, Paddington in Peru is just as charming, funny, and brilliant as the other two, but doesn’t quite have the polish to make it as strong of a threequel as it perhaps could have been. This could be from missing the extra touches of Paul King, but I did find Wilson brought a fresh feel to the visuals and scale of the movie. Emily Mortimer does a brilliant job as the new Mrs. Brown, however, and however much you like Sally Hawkins, watching the film you won’t deny the sheer heart and warmth she brings to the film as she cares for her family and Paddington.

The movie, being set in Peru for the most part, also allows for plenty of backstory for Paddington himself as he learns to get back to his more bear-like roots. Paddington is just as charming as in every other film, and seeing him take charge of the search makes for plenty of laughs as much as it does emotional moments. It was exciting to take everybody out of London and into an unfamiliar environment as the film takes you on a mystery full of plenty of twists and turns.

The newcomers make for great additions to the Paddington franchise

The newcomers to the franchise also elevate this film as a whole. Olivia Colman, of course, is a standout. It is surprising she has never been in the franchise before, being such a beloved British actress, but her portrayal as such a kind and funny Reverend Mother makes for a great addition to the film. She also gets to sing the intro to the film, which is another highlight. There is more to the Reverend Mother than meets the eye, which adds an interesting secondary plot, and seeing her and Mrs. Bird (Julie Walters) interacting together is nothing short of brilliant.



Antonio Banderas as Hunter Cabot is another wonderful addition, being the quote-on-quote “antagonist”of the movie, he has a lot of pressure to play a great role alongside the likes of Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. Bandareas does a great job at being charming as well as villainous, and does make his mark on the iconic villains of the franchise in different ways.

Cabot takes the family deep into the jungle on their quest to find Aunt Lucy but things take a turn as we find out his terrible family secret. There is a lot to love about Antonio Banderas‘ portrayal in this film. It’s clear the actor gets to have a lot of fun in the role, with him even dressing up in plenty of silly ways as his ancestors.

Final thoughts on Paddington In Peru

There is a lot to love about Paddington In Peru. Despite it lacking a few things to truly make it as good as the second movie, the new characters, new actresses and new director help give the film that fresh feel it needed to be able to have it set away from the cozy charm of London and the Brown household.

It is, of course, a perfect family film for all ages to enjoy and filled with plenty of laughs, warmth, and also that feel that you have grown up with the characters as they have aged up and changed since we last saw them. There are even two post-credit scenes for audiences to enjoy that could tease future installments. I know for a fact I would love more Paddington and, as Paddington in Peru shows, there is still plenty of adventure left for the Bear and the Brown family, and plenty of love from the audiences too.

