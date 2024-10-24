Book Review: ‘Batman: Resurrection’ by John Jackson Miller

Share this:

John Jackson Miller’s Batman: Resurrection is a thrilling return to Tim Burton’s dark, gothic world of Batman with Michael Keaton as the famous vigilante. This novel serves as a connection between these two iconic films and now. It finally answers questions that were left unresolved between those movies. This book also serves as a satisfying continuation of the story and an immersive deep dive into Gotham City’s psyche after the chaos wrought by the Joker and the Smylex attacks.

It’s a nostalgic piece that resonates with fans of the original movies while introducing new elements to keep readers interested. Here, I’ll break down the novel’s significance to Batman’s pop culture legacy, storyline, potential continuations, and conclusion.

Importance of the 1989 Batman film and pop culture legacy

The 1989 Batman film directed by Tim Burton is an important piece of culture in the superhero genre and overall. It set the stage for modern comic book adaptations, inspiring more movies and even science projects. The movie introduced audiences to a dark, atmospheric Gotham.

Michael Keaton known for his more comedic roles, brought a stoic, dark, and tortured portrayal of Bruce Wayne which defined Batman for an entire generation. Jack Nicholson’s performance as the Joker, with his twisted smile, scarred psyche, and terrifying unpredictability, became the definitive version of the villain for many fans. The movie’s aesthetic, blending art with gothic elements, heavily influenced Batman’s portrayal in many adaptations, especially in the comic book continuation Batman ‘89.

Batman: Resurrection goes directly into this legacy by picking up where the first film left off. One of the key focuses of the story is Gotham’s recovery from the Joker’s attack. The citizens are still haunted by the Smylex attacks (Joker’s toxin which was added to many skin care products etc), and many of the scars; both literal and psychological remain visible. Author John Jackson Miller explores the social and cultural aftermath of Joker’s reign of terror, showing how Gotham handles the trauma of living in a city where such a villain existed.

Joker’s influence is not easily erased, and his shadow is still over Gotham’s streets even after his presumed death. This exploration of post-Joker Gotham gives the novel a unique edge, tying it deeply to the cultural significance of the original Batman film.

Miller also resurrects characters who disappeared after the first movie, like Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger) and Alexander Knox (Robert Wuhl), with Knox appearing recently for a few seconds in the live-action Crisis On Infinite Earths. Their absence from Batman Returns always felt a little forced and left me with many questions regarding their fate, future, and further relationship with Bruce.

In Resurrection, their stories are given a proper continuation and closure, allowing for a swifter transition between the movies. By revisiting these characters, Miller provides long-time fans with a nostalgic return to Burton’s world while filling in the gaps that weren’t filled for decades. And what’s most important for some fans, they’ll learn why Vicki Vale and Bruce Wayne weren’t together anymore in Batman Returns.

Continuing Tim Burton’s Batman in Batman: Resurrection

At its core, the story of Batman: Resurrection is an exploration of how Gotham deals with the possibility that the Joker might not be as dead as everyone believes. The novel opens in the aftermath of Batman, with the city still recovering from the Joker’s devastating attack. Citizens are paranoid, rumors of Joker copycats going around are definitely not helping to defuse the tension. Even Batman himself begins to question whether his crazy nemesis could have somehow survived.

Bruce Wayne is still the same character we know and love from the movies. You can still feel it’s the beloved version of Michael Keaton’s character that behaves in the same way as in the movies. We can learn about his internal struggle which is a key part of the narrative, and it still fuels this rage inside of him. We see him still struggling with his dual identity as Batman and Bruce, which is a familiar theme to his character in the Burton films as well as in other Batman projects.

Bruce is haunted by the Joker’s legacy and feels the weight of his responsibility to still protect Gotham from future threats no matter what. For me, this psychological depth adds even more character layers to Bruce Wayne and makes him even more unique and tragic.

In Resurrection, Miller introduces new threats, most notably in the form of rival gangs who are trying to gain more power and control the city as a result of Joker’s death. These gangs and threats, cause more chaos in Gotham, which results in even tragic events and interventions of Batman. The novel also explores the rise of Max Shreck, the corrupt businessman played by legendary Christopher Walken in Batman Returns. Shreck’s growing influence in Gotham is connected to the gang wars gaining more power, further connecting the novel to the events that will happen in Batman Returns.

The book also features some cameos, but the most notable one is a cameo by Selina Kyle (Michelle Pfeiffer), teasing her eventual transformation into Catwoman. This early glimpse of her adds more beauty to the whole story of Batman Returns and the preserved continuity between the films. In my opinion and from my perspective as a reader, it gave me a nice sense of how her character’s arc begins even way before her iconic role in Batman Returns. While her appearance, as well as other cameos, is brief, it’s still a hint of things to come and just a nice nod to the fans.

Potential for continuations of John Jackson Miller’s story

Batman: Resurrection feels like it could easily lead to more books or even inspire another film adaptation (not necessarily live-action, but an animated one). Fans have already expressed their desire to see more stories set in this world brought to the big screen, which isn’t surprising given how well Burton movies are remembered and how much people love them. The book ends on a satisfying note, but it leaves open doors for further exploration of Gotham’s criminal underworld and Bruce Wayne’s journey.

Given that the novel introduces several new threads, there’s plenty of material for a follow-up. Additionally, characters like Vicki Vale and Knox, who were absent in Batman Returns, are now back in the picture, and their development could easily continue in future stories as background characters, separately from Bruce Wayne.

Furthermore, the potential return of the Joker, or at least his influence, provides an amazing ground for additional stories and deeper exploration of the fact that ideas can never die. The idea that the Joker might not be truly dead keeps both Batman and Gotham on edge, and this paranoia could continue to be an important point of possible future narratives. The book sets up the possibility that other villains, perhaps inspired by the Joker’s legacy, could emerge from the shadows to challenge Batman, keeping the threat level high and the stakes more personal.

Final thoughts on Batman: Resurrection by John Jackson Miller

As a huge fan of Batman, I have to say that Batman: Resurrection is a deeply satisfying and excellent novel for not only fans of Tim Burton’s Batman movies but of the character as well. John Jackson Miller masterfully captures the gothic, dark, spooky, and terrifying at some moments atmosphere and psychological complexity of those movies while expanding on the world they established. The book fills in the gaps between Batman and Batman Returns, answering long-standing questions and providing new insights into characters like Vicki Vale, Alexander Knox, and Max Shreck.

What makes this book truly stand out is its exploration of Gotham’s trauma and Batman’s ongoing battle with the Joker’s legacy. Miller isn’t afraid to explore the darker aspects of the superhero genre and shows Gotham as a city that still recovering from the Joker’s terror, which feels both realistic and dramatic. The book balances action with character development, ensuring that readers are invested in both the plot and the emotional journeys of its protagonists.

My Rating: 9/10

For fans Batman: Resurrection is a must-read. It not only honors the legacy of Tim Burton’s Batman movies but also breathes new life into them, making the world of Gotham feel as vibrant as ever. Whether or not this novel inspires future sequels or a film adaptation, it stands on its own as a worthy addition to the Batman mythos.

Batman: Resurrection by John Jackson Miller is now available wherever books are sold. Are you reading this book? What did you think? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus.

