Share this:

If you watched episode 7 of Agatha All Along tonight, you may have seen a major Marvel character reveal that has been a long time in the making. If you haven’t yet, turn around! Seriously! Go watch the episode!

[Editor’s Note: Guest writer Jacob Hynes returns to The Cosmic Circus to write this breakdown of Aubrey Plaza’s true role in Agatha All Along and the hints and signs that have been hiding in plain sight that this very consequential character was coming.]

[Warning: Major spoilers for episode 7 of Agatha All Along below!]

*

*

*

On the latest episode of Agatha All Along, Rio Vidal, played by none other than the wonderful Aubrey Plaza, has finally been officially unveiled as the cosmic entity Death. But who is Death in the Marvel universe, what significance does this character have to the MCU, and what hints have been hidden in the series leading to this big reveal? Read on to find out!

Death in Marvel Comics: The cosmic embodiment of mortality

In the expansive world of Marvel Comics, where gods, heroes, and villains clash across the multiverse, one being stands out among all the rest: Death. Death is the personification of mortality itself—a cosmic force responsible for overseeing the end of life. Her role is crucial in maintaining the balance between life and death, making her one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe.

Death exists as part of Marvel’s larger cosmic hierarchy, which includes beings like Eternity (Time), Infinity (Space), The Watcher (Observer), and The Living Tribunal (Judgment). Each of these Cosmic Entities represents fundamental aspects of existence, and Death’s role is to carry on the natural end of all things. With this, Death has a unique presence in the universe and is neither a villain nor a hero. She doesn’t seek to kill or destroy for personal gain; she simply exists to ensure the life cycle comes to its inevitable conclusion.

Death is usually depicted as a woman, known as Lady Death. To some, she takes the form of a skeletal figure in dark robes, while to others, she appears as a beautiful woman. A physical form does not bind her; instead, she manifests in ways that reflect the perceptions of those who encounter her. On several occasions, Death has used hosts on Earth, such as Marlo Chandler.

Throughout the Marvel Universe, many individuals have been infatuated with Death. Two of these lovers are well-known, established characters in the MCU, namely Thanos, and Deadpool. Thanos has been obsessed with her and has sought her favor in tragic and disturbing ways. Once, his obsession reaches its peak during the Infinity Gauntlet storyline, using the power of the Infinity Stones to wipe out half of all life in the universe as an offering to her.

In contrast, Deadpool’s fascination with Death comes from his unique curse of immortality. Due to his regenerative abilities, he is unable to die, leaving him longing for the embrace of Death as a release from his endless existence.

References to Death in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far

Thus far in the MCU, we have encountered a few depictions and references to Death. One of the earliest sculptures of Death appeared on the walls of the Temple Vault on Morag, where Star-Lord retrieved the Power Stone in Guardians of the Galaxy. This representation shows the four cosmic entities Entropy, Infinity, Death, and Eternity surrounding the Infinity Stones, and it suggests that these beings are aware of, or even play a role in, the existence of the Infinity Stones, just as they do in the comics.

Another reference to Death occurs in The Avengers. After the Battle of New York, The Other informs Thanos that humanity is stronger than they anticipated. He tells Thanos that challenging humanity would be “to court Death.” Thanos’ iconic smile at this moment implies a connection to Death, reminiscent of his obsession with her in the comics. In fact, Death was originally set to appear in the movies to fulfill Thanos’s romantic pursuit rather than have his actions be about balance in the universe.

Lastly, in Thor: Love and Thunder, the Gates of Eternity are lined with statues of several cosmic beings. These statues include Death, Eternity, The Living Tribunal, The Watcher, Eon, The One Above All, and Infinity.

Previous clues that Aubrey Plaza’s Rio is Death in Agatha All Along

With Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal being revealed to be Death in episode 7, we would like to review the hints Marvel dropped in the first six episodes of the series.

In the first episode, “Seekest Thou the Road,” Rio is introduced as a detective working alongside Agatha in a murderous case. In Episode 6’s flashback, we never see Rio alongside Agatha, almost like she is a figment of imagination. It could be that as Agatha is under a spell from Wanda, she is in a limbo state on the edge of death that allows her to communicate with the cosmic entity.

Once Agatha’s curse is lifted, Rio storms into her house with a knife at Agatha’s neck. This depiction of Death is like the Tarot card we see in promotion, where Death is in a hooded robe welding a curved knife. Rio is here for Agatha’s soul, but she wasn’t able to take it before, as Agatha hid behind dark magic from the Darkhold.

When Agatha gets the upper hand in battle, Rio mentions that she can’t be killed, to which Agatha comments, “You can’t kill me; it’s not allowed.” This aligns with comic lore, emphasizing Death’s role as a cosmic entity who cannot kill but instead guides souls to the afterlife.

In the third episode, “Through Many Miles / Of Tricks and Trials,” a significant clue about Death’s arrival is revealed during Lilia’s vision while she is poisoned by Alewife’s Revenge, the red wine. This vision closely resembles the comic portrayal of Death and the statues found throughout the MCU, reinforcing the theme of her impending presence.

We know from episode 6 that Billy is actually the 5th member of the coven, but Lilia couldn’t write his name due to the sigil. After Mrs. Hart was killed and buried, Death was called upon to enter the Witches’ Road through her grave. Another nod to who Rio truly was.

The truth of the matter is, this was always foreseen, or at least required to happen, as “The Ballad Of The Witches’ Road” states:

“Marching ever forward ‘neath the wooded shrine

I stray not from the path, I hold death’s hand in mine

Primal night, giveth sight familiar by thy side

If onе be gone, we carry on, spirit as our guidе.”

If interpreted correctly, Death seems required to lead you through the Witches’ Road.

In Episode 4, “If I Can’t Reach You / Let My Song Teach You,” we get a few more clues. When Agatha tricks Rio into expressing her true intentions for joining the crew, Rio says, “You get your power, and I get my body.” As Death, Rio could be getting more souls to ferry to the afterlife thanks to the future actions of Agatha.

Later on in the episode, as Teen is on the brink of death due to the glass share he was stabbed with during the second trial, Agatha turns to Rio and pleads for her not to take him away by saying, “Don’t.”

Episode five, “Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power,” introduces an eerie scene where the coven comes across an Ouija board to commune with the dead. Here, Agatha asks, “Who is here with us tonight?” The board responds with “DEATH,” prompting Rio Vidal to laugh energetically—an obvious nod to her being Lady Death.

Later, when Evanora Harkness’ ghost appears, Rio exclaims, “That is a ghost. I hate ghosts.” This reinforces her position that, as Death, Rio dislikes ghosts, as they are spirits she cannot guide to the afterlife.

We see a few more hints in additional promotional material that reveal Death. In the midseason trailer, we see another image of Rio Vidal dressed as the hooded figure of Death. We also hear Aubrey Plaza’s voice-over, “In the end, all roads lead to me.”

Where does Aubrey Plaza’s Death go next?

In conclusion, the reveal of Rio Vidal as Death in Agatha All Along episode 7 has been a carefully woven storyline that ties her character to Marvel’s cosmic mythology. Hints throughout the series, including ominous lines, ghostly encounters, and symbolic imagery, pointed to this long-awaited reveal.

With Death now in the MCU, the possibilities for deeper exploration of cosmic entities are vast, opening up potential storylines involving powerful characters like Deadpool. Only time will tell.

You can stream the first seven episodes of Agatha All Along on Disney+! What are your thoughts on Aubrey Plaza’s role as Death? Let us know on social media @MyCosmicCircus or in The Cosmic Circus Discord! You can also check out Jacob’s previous article about the Loki season 2 finale and Yggdrasil, or our review of the Agatha All Along series premiere linked below!

The Magic of Agatha All Along Revives the MCU (2 Episode Premiere Review)

Share this: