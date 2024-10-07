‘Caddo Lake’ is A Precautious Tale of Family and Will

Share this:

Situated on the Texas-Louisiana is Caddo Lake, it’s the single (and only) naturally formed lake in the Lone Star State. Inspired by a photograph, filmmakers Celine Held and Logan George collaborated to write and direct Caddo Lake a turbulent tale about family. Legendary director M. Night Shyamalan had involvement as an executive producer on the film and the narrative subtly shows that with some of his signature style.

After screening the movie, I recently had a chance to speak with directors Held and George. Releasing this week on MAX, here’s why Texans and fans of Shyamalan should check this out.

Caddo Lake is a mixture of point-of-view narratives

Although the focus is on two characters Paris (Dylan O’Brien) and Ellie (Eliza Scanlen), the sudden disappearance of Ellie’s stepsister, Anna (Caroline Falk) spurs the town of Karnack into action. There’s a parallel between Paris and Ellie in Caddo Lake, both have issues with the one parent they have left. Ellie’s father went missing years ago, and it’s driven a wedge between her and her mother Celeste (Lauren Ambrose). The opening scene is with Paris and his mother (Gina Limbrick) submerged in a vehicle, where Paris fails to save her.

With the immense guilt and confusion about his mother’s incidents with seizures, he carries all the weight and refuses to let go. Paris struggles to accept the accident and goes as far as to hound a physician for more answers about how nothing lines up with his medical findings. His choice to not let go of his mother’s death puts him at odds with his father Ben (Sam Hennings). Ellie somewhat mirrors his sentiments by continuing to use her father’s surname, Lang, which is part of the contention between her and Celeste. Ellie and Paris are determined to truly understand what happened to their parents.

The shots of this Texas location in the film are harrowing but beautiful

Utilizing the actual Caddo Lake itself, a great portion of the film is spent on its waters. It’s as dangerous as it is beautiful to see the lake being so well incorporated. Different angles are used throughout some of the scenes that help depict the lake’s natural beauty. I was quite surprised to find out just how large the cypress forests were while watching Caddo Lake, and the sheer size of the lake is displayed a few times. Instead of brightening up shots or adding unnecessary filters, the lens captures the grim eastern region of Texas as it is.

On land, the bleak landscape remains untouched, helping to elevate the despair of Ellie and Paris as they try to find answers. A forewarned storm breaks out in the last half hour of Caddo Lake that hampers the efforts of Paris and helps sell the impending discouragement of his mission. The lack of richly vibrant colors set the tone of Ellie’s perspective, doomed in her relationship with her mother as well as finding Anna. There’s also Anna’s father Daniel (Erik Lange) whose outlook on Ellie is mirrored by his outfits as the story progresses.

Eliza Scanlen as Ellie is the stellar performance in Caddo Lake

Ellie is perhaps the most complex character, and as the events unravel, you start to see the turmoil and history that has brought her to this point. Once Anna has been declared as missing, the town Sheriff Mark Tanner (Dave Maldonado) arrives to assist, but not before mentioning past visits from Child Protective Services towards Celeste. All the anguish and attitude from Ellie to her mother now becomes a touch more fitting. Scanlen delivers an upsettingly accurate depiction of how an estranged child will grow to harbor resentment against a parent.

O’Brien is a lot more reserved as Paris, even when the climax reaches the high point. His character has become a shell of himself, and he chooses to isolate himself years after the funeral. It’s a contrast to Ellie, but one that was partially unsatisfying at times, even through the end of his narrative. But O’Brien does well in portraying an unfulfilled and morose son who only wants another chance to get answers and another chance.

Final thoughts on Caddo Lake, coming soon to MAX

There is a twist in the film, but unfortunately not at the level of other Shyamalan levels of reveals. It doesn’t take too long to get to the moment where it’s unveiled, but I found it to be slightly underwhelming and partially obvious by the time it rolled around.

As a native Texan, the chance to see my home state featured in Caddo Lake was wonderful and one I had to indulge in. I’m quite pleased with just about everything regarding the place I’m proud to call home, and hope this means that more productions can happen here. The filmmakers dutifully incorporated many aspects of Texans with not even a shred of using stereotypes. Caddo Lake is an impressive feat of nature, and filming on location was a wonderful decision that pays off in many shots and ways.

Caddo Lake will start streaming on October 10th on MAX ! Are you intrigued by the premise of this upcoming film? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus if you plan to check this one out!

Interview: Celine Held and Logan George of Caddo Lake

