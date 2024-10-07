Share this:

It’s time for another Q&A with Alex Perez, with questions from members of The Cosmic Circus Discord! Check out his answers below, organized by topic. Alex answers questions about Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, as well as about Captain Marvel, Spider-Man 4 and more! Thanks to all our Discord members for your great questions about these Marvel Studios movies and shows!

Be sure to join our email list and follow The Cosmic Circus on social media @mycosmiccircus and the YouTube channel @TheCosmicCircus where Vin and John are sharing movie and series reviews. Help us build our following there by subscribing!

[Editor’s Note: some questions below have been lightly edited for spelling/clarity.]

Agatha All Along

Elyse – Shoalsandsuch: Where do you think we’ll see Agatha after Agatha All Along? Avengers, Midnight Suns, Wanda solo movie, somewhere else entirely??

Alex Perez: I’ve been asked to not comment about Agatha’s future (for now), but rest assured, Agatha’s story will still continue post-Agatha All Along.

Avengers: Doomsday & Secret Wars

icast05: Is there a possibility Avengers: Secret Wars adapts the element of ‘Barons’ from the comics?

Alex Perez: It is a possibility. According to one of my sources, there are meant to be secondary villains in the upcoming Avengers films, similar to how Thanos and the Black Order were in Infinity War and in Endgame, and also to replace the Council of Kangs because, again, one of the original ideas was to subdivide the Avengers to fight the different members of the Council of Kangs (i.e. Rama Tut, Centurion, and Immortus), but who exactly will replace them as of this moment is still something unknown.

This next part is 90% speculative on my part and more of an educated guess, but based on things I have reported previously, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Barons end up being a variation of the Multiversal Masters of Evil. And I honestly would be less surprised if they recast the former OG 6 Avengers as the members of said group, given that RDJ has been recast as Doom.

Manglor: Hi Alex! Will the multiverse still be featured every so often after the Multiverse Saga? Albeit with less prominence?

Alex Perez: Yes. It’ll certainly be far less prominent, but yes, the Multiverse will still exist.

Manglor: Will there be some kind of continuity reboot after Secret Wars? Or will it just be a very soft reboot that still keeps everything prior intact, or just have there be no reboot at all?

Alex Perez: From what I understand, it’s a soft reboot.

aps12359: Hey Alex! Also, Alex here. Will the Reed Richards and Victor Von Doom dynamic in the MCU’s Secret Wars be any bit close to how important/impactful it is in the 2015 Secret Wars comic?

Alex Perez: It’s going to be hard, if I’m perfectly honest with you. Mainly because Doom and Reed don’t really interact in the Fantastic Four movie. I’d like to think of it more as Thanos and Tony in Infinity War, where like, Tony knew a threat from space was coming, but he didn’t know exactly who it was until Infinity War, yet Thanos knew nearly everything he needed to know about Tony. Just switch Thanos with Doom and Tony with Reed.

Elyse – Shoalsandsuch: Hi Alex! Do you think we’ll see Sylvie and Thor interact in Avengers: Doomsday?

Alex Perez: They’ll interact. Not 100% certain it will be in Avengers: Doomsday. But yeah, they’ll interact.

Report: Avengers: Doomsday Production Company Revealed!

Captain America: Brave New World

JoeMarvel: Hey Alex! Do you know what Marvel is planning for Sam’s Cap other than the Avengers movies?

Alex Perez: Right now, just to kind have him co-lead the team.

Matapple: Hi Alex, hope you’re doing fine, Will Ruth have in Captain America: Brave New World the same powers she has in the comics?

Alex Perez: No.

RedGyarados2010: Hey Alex! When will Sharon Carter return?

Alex Perez: I can’t comment exactly when she will return, but what I can tell you is she has different ties to different underground organizations and entities like Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wilson Fisk & Xu Xialing.

Captain Marvel

midnight: hey Alex I hope you’re having a wonderful day and a wonderful month that follows. Do you think we could see Captain Marvel soon, maybe in like Spider-Man 4 , Captain America 4 and Shang-chi 2 since Brie Larson’s best friend is directing I know that he’s never directed a movie without her in it, so it’ll be cool to see her have a moment with Spider-Man.

Alex Perez: I’d wouldn’t be surprised if she showed up in Spider-Man 4 tbh, however, your best bet for the next appearance will be in Avengers: Doomsday, where she’ll be one of the main characters in that movie.

midnight: is Captain Marvel going to be a lead or a leading avenger in Doomsday & Secret Wars? I’ve heard rumors of her having a big role in both movies and hopefully none of that got scapped. Russos are directing, so I feel safe that they’ll do her justice.

Alex Perez: She will be one of the leading Avengers in these movies, yes.

Book Review: Captain Marvel: Shadow Code by Gilly Segal

Daredevil: Born Again

j.b.c.a.: Hi, Alex! Hope you’re doing well. I only have one question for now: do you know anything about Turk coming back for Born Again? If not, how likely do you think that he is in it, but they managed to keep his appearance a secret (like with Kamala’s dad until SDCC)?

Alex Perez: I don’t think he’ll be back for this season.

Vacanus: Hey Alex, I hope all is well! As always, we all appreciate you doing these! Since it seems to be all but confirmed that Muse will be played by Hunter Doohan, do you think they will do a civilian identity for Muse, or do you think he will be kept mostly anonymous like his comic counterpart?

Alex Perez: I think they’re planning on keeping him anonymous for the majority of the show.

daofeiboy: Hello Alex and hello Lizzie!!!! Hope you two are going well, love the Discord server of yours!! Is there any chance the previous rumors of Blindspot and Echo still being around in DD:BA in any way? I’m not sure if they’ll be there after the overhaul.

Alex Perez: I can’t comment yet, but as I understand it, they were originally on the list of vigilantes that Fisk is hunting down after he’s elected Mayor.

Kingpin Reading Guide

Defenders

Jay Pal: Hi Alex and Lizzie, I hope you are doing well with everything. I have two questions related to The Defenders in the MCU. Given that Marvel Studios is considering Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter and Finn Jones to reprise their superhero roles, do you think we could also see the return of Simone Missick’s Misty Knight, Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wing and Elodie Yung’s Elektra in the near future?

Alex Perez: I can’t comment because I have no idea. The only one I heard rumors about was Colleen Wing, but those haven’t really been updated in a while.

Jay Pal: If Mike Colter and Finn Jones are inevitably returning, is there a possibility in a potential Heroes for Hire TV series depending on the success of Daredevil: Born Again?

Alex Perez: I would love to see that honestly. And I think a lot of other people want that as well.

toastef: Excited for another Q&A!! Thanks for doing this. In last month’s Q&A you talked about the Defenders possible return and mentioned that Iron Fist would be handled a lot differently. What could that look like?

Alex Perez: Danny Rand as the master of the next Iron Fist.

rapsfan: Could any of the Defenders return in DD:BA season 1?

Alex Perez: I don’t think so. But they will certainly be teased. I think the one that will be teased the most might be Jessica.

Fantastic Four

aps12359: Any insight on what the Future Foundation’s role will be in Fantastic Four: First Steps? Just because we’ve been seeing it teased in promo art and rumors?

Alex Perez: They’re investigating the cosmos and beyond. I can’t comment beyond that.

Fantastic Four Reading Guide: 1998-2024

Guardians of the Galaxy

Redovah: Not sure how to phrase this but basically….I’m wondering about my fav group, the frickin’ Guardians of the Galaxy. What are they up to?

Alex Perez: Guarding the galaxy. We might not see them for a bit.

Redovah: Star lord will return right? But why did they make a fuss of closing out GOTG3 with that big piece of text? In previous marvel movies they wrote the text rather simply in the middle.

Alex Perez: There were plans to have him form the Annihilators. IDK what the plan is now.

Ironheart

cosmicriver: Hey Alex and Lizzie, hope you’re doing great! There’s been a very interesting theory online about The Hood/Parker Robbins in Ironheart actually being revealed as Nicholas Scratch, Agatha’s son who was exchanged to Mephisto in return for the Darkhold. Do you think this theory could potentially turn out to be true?

Alex Perez: I am not 100% sure that is the case.

JoeMarvel: What is Mephisto’s role in Ironheart? (Cameo, supporting role etc.)

Alex Perez: A very light supporting role.

Moon Knight

CamCam: Hey, hey! What’s up? Are there any updates on a Moon Knight season 2? Need my boys to return.

Alex Perez: There is an idea they have that’s really exciting. And I will comment on it eventually. But yes, Moon Knight will return.

Moon Knight Reading Guide: 1975-2000

Shang-Chi

Titan: Does Marvel Studios have any plans for Awkwafina as Katy Chen / Ruiwen in future projects?

Alex Perez: Yes.

Hifive326: Is Xialing running the 10 rings going to be brought up again anytime soon before Shang-Chi 2?

Alex Perez: I don’t think so.

Spider-Man 4

Michael: Any new updates regarding Spider-Man 4? Casting, filming dates, screentime?

Alex Perez: I heard things, but nothing like that.

FootlongSlinky: Hi Alex, Are Tobey and Andrew returning in Spider-Man 4? Will Tom get the symbiote suit in Spider-Man 4?

Alex Perez: I will get an answer for you soon. But as I understand it, Tom will get the symbiote suit in the next few years and may keep it for the next couple of Spidey films. As for Tobey and Andrew…I heard that there is a very strong possibility they show up for an extended role this time around, given the setting of the Multiverse Saga.

Anirudh: Hi Alex, I hope you are doing good. This is my first q/a so here goes You have said that Spider-Man will have a mixture of street level and multiverse, so Venom and Knull cover the multiverse part, so what will be the street level elements in Spider-Man 4?

Alex Perez: It’s set in NYC. With each passing day, it becomes more and more multiversal than street-level. At this point, I dare say it’s leaning slightly cosmic than street. These things, especially with pre-production, shift so much, so I try to update them as best I can on the fly as they happen. I know it’s annoying for many of you, but let’s wait until later on to get more solid confirmation.

Anirudh: Will we see Black Cat appear in Spider-Man 4 or later in this trilogy? There were rumors of a new female and male lead (who’ll act as a spoil to Peter) being cast, so is the female lead Black Cat?

Alex Perez: No.

cristobal1962: Hey Alex, hope all is well and good. Is there going to be more villains in Spider-Man 4 besides Venom and Knull.

Alex Perez: More symbiotes.

cristobal1962: have you heard or do you know something about Tom Holland in Venom 3, is he appearing? Perhaps in a post credit scene.

Alex Perez: Tom’s not showing up in Venom 3. My teases on Twitter were in reference to the crossover happening later on because of the events that transpire. But no, Tom Holland does not appear in Venom: The Last Dance

Ratchet1490: Hi, Alex! Do you know if Knull (if he is indeed in Spider-Man 4) will connect at all with All-Black the Necrosword from Thor: Love and Thunder? Or are they just gonna memory hole that whole thing…

Alex Perez: Nah. Knull has his sword.

superiorspidey98: Outside of the next 2 Avengers movies – is there any chance for Tom’s Spider-Man to appear in other non-Spider-Man movie projects? (Maybe even a Daredevil season 2 cameo?)

Alex Perez: I heard it’s something they are looking into. Not sure if it is 100% possible, but they’re trying.

What I Heard: Spider-Man 4, Venom and Knull

Thunderbolts*

daofeiboy: Did you ever heard of any of the following characters being part of it, and if yes, what are the odds they are still planned to appear? Melina, The Hood, Titania and Zemo.

Alex Perez: Melina has a decent chance of showing up, and she had a role in the film early on. Now, not so sure. As for the rest, no.

∀: Hello, I hope you are doing well, and thank you for doing this! Are we going to see Val being associated with some other baddies (like Fisk, Sharon, etc)?

Alex Perez: Yes, but IDK if it will be in this movie.

∀: Do you know if we are going to get more of Yelena as a main character after Thunderbolts*?

Alex Perez: Oh yes. She’ll be one of the faces of a New…”team”… moving forward.

cosmicriver: Hey Alex and Lizzie, hope you’re doing great! My questions for today. Is there a chance that Thunderbolts* could reveal or hint at Sentry being present in the major events of the MCU prior to his introduction in the movie, like in the comics when it was revealed that he was an important part of the Avengers before being collectively forgotten by the entire world including himself?

Alex Perez: I know he was active prior to the events of the movie, but whether or not the world forgot about him, no. I think it’s more of a Winter Soldier situation.

Agent Alex Mahone: Hello there, Alex! Will Sentry be in the next MCU projects after Thunderbolts*?

Alex Perez: He will be back.

Venom

RJ: Will Tom Hardy’s venom play a big role in Spiderman 4?

Alex Perez: TBD.

Vision

rapsfan: Are the West Coast Avengers being set up? If so, could we see them after Vision Quest?

Alex Perez: A variation of the team WAS being planned, EMPHASIS ON WAS. Not sure atm what it’s looking like.

RedGyarados2010: Any chance that Victor Mancha appears in the Vision series?

Alex Perez: I heard a rumor about him, but we’ll see if that pans out.

Vision Working Title has a Wizard of Oz Connection!

Young Avengers

Mont (Young Avengers Historian): Hi Alex! Do you think the “Teen” from Agatha will get a lot of screen time / be a main character in any projects after its conclusion?

Alex Perez: Too early to tell.

Liam | Kate Bishop Fan: Hiya Alex, hope you’re well. What will Kate Bishop’s role in Avengers Doomsday be like?

Alex Perez: Atm, co-leading a team with Kamala, if they assemble during that movie.

Misc Questions

Agent Alex Mahone: Hello there, Alex! Will Captain Universe/Enigma Force show up?

Alex Perez: Too early.

Din Djarin: Hey Alex! With the supernatural side getting more expansion, do you see Daimon Hellstrom and Satana showing up?

Alex Perez: I would love for that to happen but we’ll see.

Din Djarin: Do you think someone or people will restart the red room?

Alex Perez: I don’t think so personally.

bullseye: Hi Alex, any chances of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. canon

Alex Perez: Difficult, but in the grand scheme of the multiverse, not impossible.

bullseye: will wolverine be recast in future?

Alex Perez: I heard they want use Hugh Jackman for as long as possible, but we will see how far that goes.

Kosta: Hey Alex. Do you still expect characters like Namor and the Ant-Man family to be part of the Avenger films?

Alex Perez: Ant-Man yes. Namor TBD.

toastef: What is your dream team up to see in the MCU?

Alex Perez: Spidey + Daredevil

Nick: Hi Alex love ya. Do you think we ever see a continuation of the Sonyverse characters like Madame Web, Morbius, Kraven?

Alex Perez: Kraven has the highest chance. Everyone else…doubtful.

CamCam: How would you rank your excitement for the 2025 MCU projects (encompassing Marvel Studios, Marvel Television, and Marvel Animation) and why?

Alex Perez: I’m very excited because it will feature some of the most important storylines that will set up the groundwork for Doomsday and Secret Wars.

That’s it for now! You can read some of Alex Perez’s past articles and reports here and then discuss with others in the Discord. Find our previous Discord Q&A’s with Alex Perez here!

September Discord Q&A About Marvel Studios with Alex Perez – Part 2

Share this: