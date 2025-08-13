5 min read

Share this with a friend!

Those who say size doesn’t matter clearly haven’t been to the theater recently. Sure, there are plenty of reasons to wait for a film to arrive on streaming so you can watch it in the comfort of your own home, but there’s nothing quite like seeing the movie on the biggest screen possible. It’s nothing short of cinematic magic when monsters tower stories above you, as your senses are taking in as much as possible. It makes you feel like a child again, witnessing something so incredible that you can’t wait to run and tell your friends about it after Christmas break. That’s what it’s like to see a film on any silver screen, but then there’s seeing a film on the biggest laser IMAX screen in Michigan, located at the Troy MJR!

Based here in the Mitten State, MJR Theatres has been working hard to bring the greatest theatrical experiences as possible, with the new IMAX auditorium just the latest in a line of improvements. A few weeks back, the press was brought in to celebrate the monumental occasion and to observe just how impressive this latest addition at MJR Troy was. From dual 4K laser to zero-gravity seats, MJR is bringing the future of cinema to the Metro-Detroit area with the ultimate experience for anyone who loves going to the movies.

[Warning: Spoilers from The Fantastic Four: First Steps in IMAX are below!]

The sky’s the limit with MJR Troy’s IMAX auditorium

For someone who goes to the movies as frequently as I do, I never tend to seek out IMAX screens, which seems like a travesty. The majority of the time, when I’m attending a film, I’m going with my mother and nephews, who seem perfectly content with any screen.

Except for a few screenings I’ve attended before, such as Wicked or Jurassic World: Rebirth, I’ve mostly watched on standard screens and been perfectly content with the experience. That’s all about to change after attending the first screening of Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four: First Steps in the IMAX auditorium at MJR Troy.

The only word that came to mind when I first stepped into the auditorium was huge, and I’m not just describing the screen. The entire room feels gigantic, filled with 300 zero-gravity reclining chairs facing a behemoth of a screen. Seriously… the IMAX theater boasts a screen that makes you feel minuscule in comparison as it stretches higher than you can even perceive in a single glance. Everything about this auditorium is epic in every single way, making it feel like you’re stepping into the events of the film instead of just witnessing it from afar.

That being said, it’s not just the vastness of the screen or the impressiveness of the seats within the auditorium, as this new IMAX experience comes with some major technological upgrades as well. Utilizing the dual 4K lasers, this theater can create images that are more vibrant than ever before, with rich colors that pop off the screen and the deepest blacks you’ve ever witnessed.

With that enhanced contrast ratio between pigments, there’s a wider color spectrum that provides a more immersive picture than any other screen on the market. Paired with full dynamic sound, audiences are transported to the world of the film, encapsulated in the depth of the narrative, and engaged with the movie with every sense.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is out of this world in IMAX

With this invitation to MJR Troy, I had seen The Fantastic Four: First Steps twice, with both experiences so different from one another. While the first viewing was also at an IMAX screen, as this Marvel Studios film was filmed with the IMAX experience in mind, it was nothing like relaxing in the zero-gravity chairs and seeing parts of the film that didn’t pop out the first time. Everything about this Fantastic Four film was ten times more engrossing, with the dual 4K lasers, with many scenes taking my breath away, unlike the first time I saw it.

There was a significant difference in what audiences can expect from a traditional auditorium and that of the IMAX auditorium at MJR Troy. It’s the difference between just watching something on the screen and becoming a part of the action as it envelops you on all sides. It’ll be hard to go back to watching the event films on a regular screen. What IMAX is bringing is a work of art come to life before your eyes.

If you’ve loved The Fantastic Four: First Steps, then you’ll absolutely adore what you’ll experience at this brand-new MJR Troy auditorium. It’s something extraordinary to see Marvel’s first family face off against one of the greatest threats seen on screen, Galactus. His presence is imposing, promising death and destruction to any planet that he crosses. You really feel the weight of that threat when he looms over you in an aspect ratio that captures just how bold his power is.

Final thoughts on the newest IMAX screen at MJR Troy

There’s never a bad time to go to the movies, especially when there are so many incredible flicks that keep rolling out. That being said, when it comes to those big films, such as the latest comic book movie or one that needs to be felt in every single way, IMAX is the only way to go. MJR Troy has quickly become one of my favorite theaters in the area, and I cannot wait to experience future films, such as Wicked: For Good, which releases in November, in a theater that appreciates cinema as much as I do.

MJR Troy is located at 110 E. Maple Road, where you can see this impressive IMAX auditorium! Check out MJR’s website to learn more about this theater and to find showtimes!

Also check out: Fort Worth Omni (IMAX) Theater Returns with Game Changer Technology

Share this with a friend!