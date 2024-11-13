Share this:

Here’s part 2 of a four part roll out of November’s Q&A with Alex Perez! We hope you find it interesting. This one features some questions from our Discord members about upcoming Marvel Studios projects and Marvel characters, including Dane Whitman, Daredevil: Born Again, Muse, Fantastic Four: First Steps, Hulk, Doctor Doom, Kang, the MCU multiverse, Luke Cage & Iron Fist, Scarlet Scarab and more!

[Note: questions have been lightly edited for clarity, spelling, or grammar.]

Dane Whitman

toastef: Love how interactive you are with this community! You’re great.

Alex Perez: Thanks!

toastef: It’s been three years since we were introduced to Dane Whitman in Eternals. What do you see happening with this character in the future?

Alex Perez: Dane’s goal right now is to try and find a way to save Sersi. But he’s desperate and has no idea what to do. Which is what leads to the post credit scene in Eternals. Where does his story go from there? Last I heard, Dane is meant to team up with Blade on the road to Midnight Sons, and Blade will help him train with the Ebony Sword so he can become the Black Knight. This also ties into what I was talking about earlier of Marvel Studios’ interest in telling stories with characters from across the pond.

Daredevil: Born Again

Vacanus: Hey Alex, thank you for doing these as always. We appreciate it! Is Bullseye going to play a larger role in season 2 of Born Again?

Alex Perez: That’s too early for me to say unfortunately. Although he plays an interesting role in Born Again. Not necessarily a lot of action, though, more psychological warfare based if you will. He’s gonna hit Matt where it hurts.

Vacanus: Is there anything interesting that you haven’t shared about Muse as a character in Daredevil: Born Again that you think people would want to know?

Alex Perez: Muse is part of the reason why this show is going to be TV-MA. He is going to be one of these villains that will send chills down your spine. There isn’t going to be a single redeeming quality about this guy, and it will scare the living crap out of everyone, even Matt. But even more so, it’s a character that pushes both Matt and Fisk beyond their limits, especially with Matt. Matt’s never killed anyone intentionally in his show, and with everything that happens in this show, and what Matt is forced to live through, you get the feeling that he’s had enough and has to take matters into his own hands by any means necessary, and that’s kind of what’s going to make this show more special.

Matapple: Hello Alex, I hope you’re fine! Some of Muse’s powers from the comics are superhuman strength and imperceptibility, were these powers kept in Daredevil: Born Again, or they made him grounded and realistic with no powers at all?

Alex Perez: It’s to my understanding that Muse has powers.

joshua: Hello Alex, how are you doing? Could Daredevil: Born Again get a Season 3 or is it really just a two season plan?

Alex Perez: Oh, it definitely will get multiple seasons.

Doctor Doom

Manglor: Hi Alex! When it comes to Doctor Doom, will the role as portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. truly only appear in Avengers: Doomsday & Secret Wars and then be replaced by a Sacred Timeline version sometime down the line, sort’ve like the villains in No Way Home? Or will RDJ’s Doom stick around? If so, has there been any word on what will become of the Kangs in the future?

Alex Perez: I don’t really have an answer on that for you, but I don’t think RDJ’s Doom will stick around for long. Doom might come back with the reset, but I suspect it might be a new actor. And they won’t use Doom for a bit.

Here’s what I know about Kang. There isn’t really much they want to do with the character at this point in time because of the attachment to Jonathan Majors, but I don’t think they closed the door on his character just yet. Remember, there are a lot of variants out there. And there’s always a chance to bring these characters in later on down the road in another capacity. Look at Red Skull.

Fantastic Four

aps12359: Hey Alex, thanks for doing this once again and feeding my F4 love!

Will Doctor Doom have any role in Fantastic Four: First Steps (like even a reference or perhaps his presence being felt) or can we really not expect more than a post credit scene?

Alex Perez: I can’t comment on that just yet.

aps12359: We know Galactus will be the main villain of Fantastic Four: First Steps, but will there be any of the other big names from the F4’s rogues gallery that may appear? Like Mole Man, Namor, Annihilus, etc. ?

Alex Perez: Funnily enough, the film’s first act has a sort of rapid montage of The Fantastic Four going up against multiple low-level villains from their repertoire of rogues. Mole Man is one of them.

Manglor: Hi Alex! Since you said after Secret Wars there will be a soft reboot of sorts, does that mean characters like The Fantastic Four & The X-Men will be merged into the main timeline? If so, will their history be retconned into the timeline, or will they essentially be foreigners thrust into a new land?

Alex Perez: I don’t really understand how it’s going to work just yet. I think it’s just going to be a new continuity and new iteration of the universe where it all starts from scratch, but not really. Like if I had to explain what I was told previously, it’s like, nothing happened, and they will continue on with their lives, but something did happen. A new iteration of the Multiverse exists, and some changes will be added in which will have ramifications later on. I wouldn’t be surprised if no one remembered what happened except a few characters like Doctor Strange or Deadpool.

Hawkeye

Keke4002: Hi Alex, I’m new. I really like the character of Hawkeye and I would like to know do you have any new information on a potential season 2 of his series? Date, story or something else

Alex Perez: I don’t know anything about Hawkeye season 2, I’m sorry.

Liam | Kate Bishop Fan:

Hi Alex hope ur doing okay. With Hawkeye season 2 heavily rumored to be in development, what kind of storyline should we expect for it?

Alex Perez: I really wouldn’t know.

Hulk

BraveFire: Hi Alex! Do you have anything to share with us about Hulk (World War Hulk, Hulk’s rights, his future like his next appearance or his role in the Avengers movies)? I know you teased us something about him last month on Hulk, but you were waiting for it to be verified.

Alex Perez: I still haven’t been able to corroborate the rumor just yet, waiting to hear back, but the rumor involved Maestro appearing soon.

BraveFire: What is the next version of Hulk/Bruce Banner after Smart Hulk likely to see the light of day in live action (Savage Hulk, Joe Fixit, green Skaar Hulk…)?

Alex Perez: Maestro

Jennifer Kale

RedGyarados2010: When will we see Jennifer Kale return? I believe she has connections to Ghost Rider and Man-Thing in the comics, so could she be part of the Midnight Suns?

Alex Perez: There is a possibility. But I know there are plans for her to return.

Kang

SpiderBryte98: Hi Alex and Lizzie, how are you? Is Kang still a side/supporting/small or secondary villain in Doomsday and Secret Wars like Molecule Man, or is Kang scrapped, retconned and erased entirely?, I hope Majors returns and given a second chance rehired if not recast because last I heard only Majors can play him in his contract.

Alex Perez: He’s gone for now. It doesn’t mean that character can’t be brought back later on down the road in some capacity, but if they do, chances are they’ll recast the character if they want to keep him as a villain or go with the Iron Lad route and use a younger actor to become Nathaniel.

Luke Cage & Iron Fist

Tehstylishone: Will they recast Luke Cage and Iron Fist?

Alex Perez: No, I don’t think they will. To my understanding, Marvel Studios wants all of the same actors to return, and their past interactions will be hinted at in Daredevil: Born Again.

The Marvel Multiverse

Folkito1hunnid: Alex my brother, always good to see these Q&As. Do you think warp speeding through this saga after the pivot could hinder the story overall to conclude the multiverse stuff?

Alex Perez: I’m a very big multiverse fan. I love the multiverse trope and have been loving it for a while, since one of my favorite movies ever is Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths. The way they handled the multiverse and how Owl Man explained each universe was so fascinating to me at the time that I just love the use of it in projects.

When Marvel Studios finally started to adapt it, I was genuinely excited about the possibilities, but I think now it’s all about ending it. It’s had its run. It’s had its ups and downs. But all that matters now is ending on a bang. So no, I don’t think it’ll hinder the story. There will always be unfinished plans or ideas, absolutely. But sometimes things don’t go according to plan. Like for example, did you know that the Inhumans were meant to have a bigger role to play in Avengers: Endgame way back when it was announced as Avengers: Infinity War Part 2, and it simply got bumped down to a TV show? I say let Feige cook.

Folkito1hunnid: What projects should we expect the TVA appearances other than Doomsday?

Alex Perez: None for now.

Tommy: Hey Alex I have a big question, when do you think we’ll start to see the collapse of the multiverse?

Alex Perez: We already have.

Futers: How will Marvel approach releasing projects that aren’t linked to the multiverse, will they just be set before and after?

Alex Perez: Right now, all of them will be set before Avengers: Doomsday.

Scarlet Scarab

DisappointinglyLethargic: Hello Alex, how are you doing? What have you heard about May Calamawy and Scarlet Scarab’s future in the MCU?

Alex Perez: Oooooo, Scarlet Scarab. There are plans to keep her around, but nothing really concrete for her has been established for now.

Be on the lookout for the rest of this month’s Marvel Studios Q&A with Alex Perez soon!

