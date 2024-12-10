‘Nightbitch’ is an Exploration of Woman Empowerment

Share this with a friend!

Sometimes, life doesn’t go the way we’ve planned it in our heads. For whatever reason, the reality of our situation doesn’t match what we’ve dreamed up. Perhaps you didn’t get the job promotion you’ve been vying for, or maybe your partner broke up with you when you were just about to propose. During these moments, escapism is sometimes the only coping mechanism that gets us through, which is the idea that lies at the center of Searchlight Pictures’ newest black comedy, Nightbitch. After all, isn’t someone thinking they are transforming into a dog perhaps the greatest form of escapism?

Written and directed by Marielle Heller (The Diary of a Teenage Girl, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Nightbitch adapted Rachel Yoder’s novel of the same name, which explores a stay-at-home mother who is confronted with a possibly terrifying new reality. Premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, Nightbitch finally arrived in theaters this past weekend, starring Amy Adams in what might be one of her greatest roles to date.

With award season just around the corner, is this film a contender? Nightbitch might be a wildcard for many people when they think about Academy Award films, but the message and acting in this film have made something special if you can get past the packaging. Want to know more about this film? Well, let’s get to running…with the pack and learn more about what Nightbitch offers.

[Warning: Spoilers from Nightbitch are below!]

A lost mother and the hair of the dog in Nightbitch

What does it mean to be a woman in today’s society? If Warner Brothers’ Barbie has taught us anything, it’s almost impossible. That being said, being a mother is even more difficult; at least, that’s what Amy Adams’ character experiences when Nightbitch begins. Having given up her career to be a stay-at-home mother, she’s lost her identity and mind in pursuit of being a great mother. Her husband (Scoot McNairy) is gone most of the time, leaving her alone with her son, who she loves very much but has also sucked all her energy and life away from her.

From early mornings to sleepless nights, she’s doing it all by herself, which has put incredible stress on her life. She needs a break, but the only break she’s receiving in her foreseeable future is a mental one. As the exhausting days creep on and on, in the worst kind of Groundhog Day ever, she’s faced with a harsh new reality: She’s turning into a dog.

With animal instincts climbing, unexplainable patches of fur, and the desire for the rawest of meat, it’s hard to determine what is happening. Is she slowly losing her sanity, or is she embracing a new side of life? While there is a definitive answer in Nightbitch, there is some wiggle room for interpretation, as Adams’ character learns so much about herself and women’s true role in society.

A deeper commentary in this black comedy from Searchlight Pictures

Before watching this film, I heard some critiques of Nightbitch from local critics, who stated that Nightbitch didn’t have much going for it underneath the surface. It’s a film about a woman who transforms into a dog but lacks any real substance. Having not seen it, I didn’t have much ground to stand on, but from the trailers I’ve seen and the description I read, that seemed odd. Having now watched Nightbitch, I wonder if these other critics watched the same film as I did.

Nightbitch can be examined purely on a surface level if you so choose, as it’s about a woman finding happiness after becoming a dog at night. However, looking deeper, there’s so much more to be revealed. Throughout the film, Amy Adams’ character visits a group of mothers who are all attempting to do their best at raising their children. Some are balancing this maternal role with other hobbies, some with careers, but there’s a level of unhappiness to each and every one of them.

As Amy Adams’ character begins to tap into her primal side, releasing the beast, so to speak, she’s helping these other mothers realize something important about themselves, too. Women are powerful. There’s so much power and magic women have, striking fear into the hearts of men. This is why men have worked so hard at keeping women marginalized: They are scared of just how powerful women are and what they can do. There’s a beautiful, haunting monologue later in the film from Adams, in which she explores the idea of power and fear, speaking to the group of mothers at a sing-a-long session at their local library. It’s this moment that is a turning point for all women involved.

Understanding their power, these women are able to take charge of their lives in ways that they couldn’t before. Since this is Adams’ narrative, we see it mostly in hers. She goes from being a lonely and depressed housewife to finding her passion for painting again. She leaves her husband, finds herself, and builds a community of strong women she can rely on. I loved how, by embracing her animal side, she empowers herself and all the other women in her life who need that critical reminder.

Catch Nightbitch in theaters!

Interestingly, this film has been described as a black comedy horror film, which one of those descriptors definitely applies. Nightbitch is absolutely a black comedy, using laughter to examine a deeper message. However, there isn’t much horror in this film, except for one scene that made me hide my eyes, so if you’re looking for your next spooky movie, this isn’t it.

What you do get in Nightbitch is one of Amy Adams’ best roles, securing her as an award contender for this season. Her portrayal of mother in this film is nothing short of spectacular, providing plenty of chills as she evolves into a new creature of the night. With a slightly slower pace than other movies, Nightbitch might not be for everyone, but if you allow yourself to sit with the story and message at its core, you might just find yourself changing as well.

