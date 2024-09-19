‘The Substance’ Movie Review with John & Vin

Share this:

The Substance has been activated! The buzzy festival film is now being released widely in cinemas around the world. Written and directed by Coralie Fargeat and starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid, The Substance is a brand-new body horror film combining sleek modern filmmaking with the gruesome core of B-movie exploitation.

Join John and Vin as they break down the insanity of The Substance. Dive deep into the production quality, themes, and SPOILERS as they unpack what makes this provocative film work and whether or not it sticks the landing.

The Substance movie review timestamps

00:10 – Intro

00:41 – Expectations for The Substance , trailer talk and initial thoughts (no spoilers)

, trailer talk and initial thoughts (no spoilers) 07:00 – Seeing with an audience, a dynamic experience

07:45 – Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley

and 09:30 – Walk outs during The Substance

11:30 – Props, set design and look of the film

12:15 – Dennis Quaid

13:10 – Negatives about the film

16:20 – Strong statements being made in The Substance

17:23 – Great soundtrack

17:40 – SPOILER TALK about The Substance starts from here on…

starts from here on… 34:00 – Outro

You can find the audio version of this podcast at Cosmic Circus Podcasts or most places podcasts are available. If you’d like check out Vin’s solo “instant reaction” to The Substance, check it out on our YouTube channel here!

