‘The Substance’ Movie Review with John & Vin

The Substance has been activated! The buzzy festival film is now being released widely in cinemas around the world. Written and directed by Coralie Fargeat and starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid, The Substance is a brand-new body horror film combining sleek modern filmmaking with the gruesome core of B-movie exploitation.
Join John and Vin as they break down the insanity of The Substance. Dive deep into the production quality, themes, and SPOILERS as they unpack what makes this provocative film work and whether or not it sticks the landing.
The Substance movie review timestamps
- 00:10 – Intro
- 00:41 – Expectations for The Substance, trailer talk and initial thoughts (no spoilers)
- 07:00 – Seeing with an audience, a dynamic experience
- 07:45 – Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley
- 09:30 – Walk outs during The Substance
- 11:30 – Props, set design and look of the film
- 12:15 – Dennis Quaid
- 13:10 – Negatives about the film
- 16:20 – Strong statements being made in The Substance
- 17:23 – Great soundtrack
- 17:40 – SPOILER TALK about The Substance starts from here on…
- 34:00 – Outro
You can find the audio version of this podcast at Cosmic Circus Podcasts or most places podcasts are available.
