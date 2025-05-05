Share this with a friend!

Another new Marvel Studios film has arrived, and it appears to be a hit among viewers. But why? What worked for Thunderbolts*? What didn’t? What characters could have used more time? And which characters seemed to be missing? And what will happen in the future to the team? Podcast host Uday is joined by writers Brian, and Cam discuss the film in this spoilery discussion of Marvel Thunderbolts*. They also discuss the post credit scenes, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday during the course of the podcast.

Listen to this podcast here or find us on Apple, Spotify, and most places podcasts are available as Cosmic Circus Podcasts. You can help support the work we do on the podcasts by joining our Patreon.

Thunderbolts* movie review: timestamps

00:00 – Intros

01:08 – Ranking Thunderbolts* with other Marvel Studios films

with other Marvel Studios films 04:20 – How do we feel about Black Widow , both when it first came out and after seeing Thunderbolts*

, both when it first came out and after seeing 11:20 – This group of characters, and favorites.

25:14 – Post Credit scenes in the film ( Spoilers )

) 32:00 – Preparing for Doomsday

38:35 – Why is Thunderbolts* so much better than other recent Marvel films?

so much better than other recent Marvel films? 45:00 – The subject matter in the film, emotional storylines, tackling mental health and depression.

57:00 – What happened with Taskmaster? Loose threads from Black Widow (Melina missing)

01:08:00 – Loose threads for Ghost. Bill Foster missing.

01:13:00 – Thoughts on how they came to the Thunderbolts team name as well as the final team name at the end

01:16:20 – Outros

