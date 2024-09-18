Share this:

Deadpool & Wolverine may be the only film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to hit theaters in 2024, but it’s not the only MCU project to be released this year. Agatha All Along, the long-awaited spinoff to 2021’s WandaVision, hits Disney+ with its first two episodes on September 18. While the former has been a blockbuster sensation, racking up over 1 billion at the global box-office, the latter is unlikely to garner similar fanfare. The series has gone through a plethora of name changes since first being announced back in 2021. What was originally titled House of Harkness soon became Darkhold Diaries and Coven of Chaos after that. The inconsistencies signaled a disorganized handling that carried over into the final product. I received the first four episodes of Agatha All Along in advance, and this review pertains solely to those episodes.

Agatha All Along is a tonal mess

The exact tone and intended audience of Agatha All Along is difficult to pin down. The bulk of its runtime plays out like a children’s romp. Its depictions and deliveries are childish, to the point of inducing cringe and discomfort. Then, in the same episode, it dips into a moment of darkness that seemingly contradicts itself. It’s never scary, or even funny for that matter, but it plays out as if it wants to be both and thinks it’s succeeding.

The most confusing thing about Agatha All Along is its timing. While I find myself wondering who wanted this story to begin with, I could see an argument for its existence in closer proximity to Agatha’s introduction. Three years ago, fans were still excited about the idea of a Marvel series telling stand-alone stories that didn’t have to connect to the larger shared universe. WandaVision was a massive success (with the exception of a lackluster season finale), and Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha was seen as a highlight of the well-regarded series. The episode 7 song, Agatha All Along, which gives the new series its final title, was catchy and trending.

Fast-forward to present day, and the very mention of MCU television is met with a pessimistic groan. Series like Secret Invasion have punctured the once impenetrable armor of the MCU’s reputation. Combine that with the fact that Agatha has been out of the limelight for years, and the strategy behind its 2024 release becomes impossible to understand. Still, the cast is stacked, with Kathryn Hahn returning to lead a coven which includes Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) and Debra Jo Rupp (That 70’s Show).

Agatha All Along attempts to stay linked to its WandaVision roots, even leaning into the stylized television genre depictions that defined its predecessor. While Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany excelled at reimaging various genres of classic television, Kathryn Hahn fails to commit to the role she’s presenting. It’s strange because Hahn is an accomplished actress skilled at delivering both dramatic and comedic performances. Yet, here, she feels flat and disinterested.

A story buried in lazy writing in the first four episodes

Nothing of significance or relevance unfolds in the first four episodes. Characters are introduced and brought together in the laziest fashion imaginable. The coven is assembled by approaching a witch and asking her to accompany a mission that is never fully explained or detailed, and those witches either agree immediately, or give about thirty-seconds of resistance before caving. It’s an Oceans 13 style of building of a team, except nobody in the team is interesting or entertaining to watch. The characters aren’t defined enough to even be called clichés. They’re flat and hollow depictions that lack any substance. Debra Jo Rupp’s Mrs. Hart, for example, loves wine. Isn’t that a hilarious character trait?

Every obstacle presented is easily defeated by a randomly assembled spell. The witches consistently doubt themselves, insisting that they can’t overcome whatever two-dimensional issue has presented itself until they receive the reassurance of their peers. The accomplishment is then treated as a massive achievement and the cycle continues.

How does Agatha All Along stack up to other MCU entries?

Unfortunately, in a line-up that consists of a few hits and a lot of misses, Agatha All Along finds itself at the bottom of the pack. The witchy “comedy” is the weakest, and most unnecessary, of the MCU television entries. It feels as though nobody involved is committed to the series, and as a result, neither am I. It’s cringe-inducingly cheesy, insultingly hollow and abundantly boresome. What’s the worst thing to come out of the MCU? Turns out… it was Agatha All Along.

