‘Alien: Romulus’ Movie Review with John & Vin

Alien: Romulus is out now! In the story, a brand-new crew of travelers encounter strange creatures on an abandoned space station, bringing the 45-year-old series back to its roots. The seventh movie in the Alien franchise, Romulus is also the first to be produced by Disney. Although it was originally designed for Hulu, the film was eventually released theatrically, directed by Fede Álvarez and written by Álvarez & Rodo Sayagues. It stars Cailee Spaeny as Rain, David Jonsson as Andy, and Isabela Merced as Kay.

Laugh along with John and Vin as they dive deep into the twists and turns of the latest Alien film. What worked, what didn’t work, and where does it rank among the rest of the franchise? You can watch the full video below or on The Cosmic Circus‘ YouTube channel at @thecosmiccircus . Please don’t forget to follow, like, and comment on our other videos there too!

[Warning: Spoilers for all seven Alien movies are within the video]

What did you think about this film? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus, @vinwriteswords and @johnmoviewatch!

Alien: Romulus review timestamps

00:10 – Intro

01:00 – Initial reaction and spoiler free thoughts for Alien: Romulus. Is this The Force Awakens for Alien

Is this for 10:00 – Other parallels with Star Wars.

12:15 – Watching Prometheus may add to the experience and explain some things

may add to the experience and explain some things 14:09 – Alien: Romulus in IMAX

in IMAX 15:30 – The quality of sets, props and cinematography

17:50 – Actor performances in the film

19:30 – New additions to android lore and theories

20:45 – Beginning of spoiler discussion for Alien: Romulus. Issues with new rules for alien development and hybrid alien growth.

Issues with new rules for alien development and hybrid alien growth. 34:45 – Mixing all of the previous films in one, Easter eggs, and call backs

41:19 – Ridley Scott’s first film, and the lack of philosophical questions in Romulus.

first film, and the lack of philosophical questions in 47:00 – Ripley vs Rain as our main hero

49:30 – Feeling less connected with the new group of characters than some previous films

50:23 – A need for a woman to direct or write something in the Alien franchise finally

franchise finally 53:20 – Ranking the Alien films

films 55:00 – Talking about the upcoming Alien TV series

TV series 56:00 – Outro

