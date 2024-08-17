‘Alien: Romulus’ Movie Review with John & Vin

Alien: Romulus is out now! In the story, a brand-new crew of travelers encounter strange creatures on an abandoned space station, bringing the 45-year-old series back to its roots. The seventh movie in the Alien franchise, Romulus is also the first to be produced by Disney. Although it was originally designed for Hulu, the film was eventually released theatrically, directed by Fede Álvarez and written by Álvarez & Rodo Sayagues. It stars Cailee Spaeny as Rain, David Jonsson as Andy, and Isabela Merced as Kay.
Laugh along with John and Vin as they dive deep into the twists and turns of the latest Alien film. What worked, what didn’t work, and where does it rank among the rest of the franchise? You can watch the full video below or on The Cosmic Circus‘ YouTube channel at @thecosmiccircus. Please don’t forget to follow, like, and comment on our other videos there too!
[Warning: Spoilers for all seven Alien movies are within the video]
Alien: Romulus review timestamps
- 00:10 – Intro
- 01:00 – Initial reaction and spoiler free thoughts for Alien: Romulus. Is this The Force Awakens for Alien
- 10:00 – Other parallels with Star Wars.
- 12:15 – Watching Prometheus may add to the experience and explain some things
- 14:09 – Alien: Romulus in IMAX
- 15:30 – The quality of sets, props and cinematography
- 17:50 – Actor performances in the film
- 19:30 – New additions to android lore and theories
- 20:45 – Beginning of spoiler discussion for Alien: Romulus. Issues with new rules for alien development and hybrid alien growth.
- 34:45 – Mixing all of the previous films in one, Easter eggs, and call backs
- 41:19 – Ridley Scott’s first film, and the lack of philosophical questions in Romulus.
- 47:00 – Ripley vs Rain as our main hero
- 49:30 – Feeling less connected with the new group of characters than some previous films
- 50:23 – A need for a woman to direct or write something in the Alien franchise finally
- 53:20 – Ranking the Alien films
- 55:00 – Talking about the upcoming Alien TV series
- 56:00 – Outro
