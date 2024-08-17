Share this:

The power hierarchy in the DC Universe is about to change now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have creatively overhauled the mega comic book franchise. Out with the old and in with the new, the previous universe is gone, reduced to atoms. Errr… lost in the multiverse? Perhaps I’m getting my superhero franchises mixed up. Still, Warner Brothers & DC are looking for a fresh start with their new DC Universe, beginning with the upcoming animated series Creature Commandos! As the Gods and Monsters phase begins to roll out, we’re looking toward what’s coming next. Today, we have news about the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow film that is currently in development. While the movie isn’t expected in theaters until June 2026, it seems like things are heating up behind the scenes. We here at The Cosmic Circus recently received some information about the working title and production company associated with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Read on to learn more below! But watch out for possible spoilers that might be discussed there!

The working title DC’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

I have to say, the working title of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is one of the oddest ones I’ve reported, as it doesn’t seem to relate directly to the story at hand. Be that as it may, we have learned that this movie will be filmed under the working title “Proverbs.” How exactly does this tie into the story created by Tom King? We’re not sure, but perhaps by breaking down the meaning of the word, we might be able to gain just a bit of insight.

According to Google, a proverb is “a short, pithy saying in general use, stating a general truth or piece of advice,” which just means that it’s a quote that speaks to something about life. Believe it or not, many of us use proverbs in everyday speech and may not even realize that is what they are. “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush” or “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” are prime examples that people tend to ramble off, not giving them much thought.

There’s also a section of the bible titled the Book of Proverbs, which explores “The quirks of human nature as they do on the basic behavior of a righteous person and on man’s proper relationship to God.” Looking at both the definition and The Book of Proverbs, it seems like there might be a theme to Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Perhaps this film deals with the concept of what it means to be human as well as a God, which is something that the Superman family of heroes has struggled with. These characters have almost unlimited powers, which sets them apart from the rest of the world, but still, they desire to be one with the human race. It could also relate to Kara’s search for meaning in life, which is at the core of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’s story in the comics. Could it be part of the film that Kara finds that meaning through general truths about what happened to her people, or from another’s advice?

As my fellow writer Vic pointed out, the story within the comics of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is chock-full of proverbs. It deals with Kara setting off on journeys of her own, which involve exploration into her psyche and the moral dilemmas that arise when faced with impossible choices.

The production company for the DC Universe Supergirl film is Redemption Pictures

We’ve also learned that paired with the working title, is the production company Redemption Pictures, which seems to lean into some of what, we think, could be happening in this film. Milly Alcock’s Supergirl will struggle to find purpose in her life, perhaps due to whatever happens in the David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-led Superman film. With Krypton eradicated and its people gone, life would feel lonely, especially when Clark has an established life in Metropolis that may not include his teenage cousin.

Because of this, when offered the chance for revenge, Kara could set off into the world to set things right. Throughout the film, though, she could grow to learn that revenge isn’t the right call, redeeming herself and the symbol of hope the giant S on her chest stands for. And what would a DC project be without a heartfelt speech from one hero to another?

My DC brother-in-arms Vic also pointed out that Redemption might apply to Ruthye, who is seeking vengeance for the death of her father, but to her relationship with Kara. Their relationship inspires Kara to believe that anyone can be redeemed, giving her the hope that she’s missing in her life. However, this is all speculation, as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is still early in the production pipeline.

DC’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is expected to be released June 26, 2026. However, Supergirl will first appear in Superman, arriving in theaters in July of next year! What are your thoughts on this film’s working title and production company? How do you think it relates to the story? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus or in The Cosmic Circus Discord!

