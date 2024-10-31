Book Review: ‘The Vampire of Kings Street’ by Asha Greyling

Share this:

Radhika Dhingra is desperate for clients in Asha Greyling’s The Vampire of Kings Street. It isn’t easy for a female lawyer to find work, especially one that looks like her. So when the vampire appeared at her door asking for help, she decides that beggars can’t be choosers and lets him in. And so begins a wild few days that will either make her career or kill her, she isn’t sure which yet.

[Note: While I am reviewing this novel independently and honestly, it should be noted that it has been provided to me by Crooked Lane Books for the purpose of this review. Warning: My review of The Vampire of Kings Street contains some spoilers!]

The Vampire of Kings Street needs a lawyer

When Evelyn More presents himself to Radhika she isn’t quite sure what to do at first. He is a vampire and therefore extremely dangerous, but there are so many regulations on vampires and their behaviors that she doesn’t feel the total fear that maybe she should. And the fact that Mr. More is seeking a lawyer at all confuses her so much that she just sort of goes along with it at first.

You see, vampires hold a very odd place in society in Greyling’s world. Instead of being the powerful, hidden predators that we’re used to seeing in stories, vampires are well known to people in her story. And while they are incredibly powerful and dangerous, they have been hunted to near extinction and now survive as the slaves of rich families. Not that they use that word. The vampires are called wardens, but they serve the same family for eternity. If that family ever decides that they don’t want them, the vampire must immediately find a new family to sponsor them or be killed.

And it’s quite expensive to sponsor a vampire, so only the rich can afford it. Vampires aren’t allowed to hold any property other than what they had on them when they died. They aren’t compensated for their work. They have no legal standing and their actions are highly monitored and controlled. Any violations of the rules set down for them are punished with death. They aren’t allowed to mingle with society in general, either. Sounds familiar right?

So back to the very surprised Radhika who finds a vampire on her doorstep requesting her services. Odder, the legal help he wants is to write a will. He only possesses a ring and a small box, which he bequeaths to Agnes Tomson. When Radhika asks why he wants a will in the first place, he says that he is certain someone is trying to kill him, but he doesn’t elaborate. Then he leaves her office in a state of agitation, saying he will be back the next night.

Things get stranger and stranger in Asha Greyling’s new novel

But he doesn’t come back the next night. And what’s more, Agnes Tomson, the beneficiary of his will, was murdered the night before in a monstrous attack. Then the police show up at Radhika’s door. Mr. More has been arrested for the murder and is requesting his lawyer, her. It’s a very odd situation for everyone, since vampires aren’t typically allowed lawyers. But she goes to him, and he tells her he’s innocent. Radhika is sure that he’s lying to her about something, but she thinks everyone deserves due process, so she gets him released from jail.

Then the Frosts show up. That’s the family that owns Mr. More, and they’re the richest and most influential family in the city. They are grateful to Radhika for what she’s done but tell her that her services will no longer be needed. Radhika is used to that kind of treatment for decides that Mr. More hired her, and she doesn’t care what the Frosts say. She continues to look into the case against her client.

The more she finds the more she’s confused. She can’t decide if he’s guilty or innocent, each new clue seems to point in a different direction. But she is sure that he deserves to be treated fairly. Radhika is determined to be the best lawyer she can be to him, not matter what the cost. But what if that cost is her life?

The Vampire of Kings Street isn’t a horror story

So color me surprised, when I read the title I was expecting The Vampire of Kings Street to be a horror novel, especially with it coming out in the Fall. Instead, I ended up reading an alternate historical fiction murder mystery. As I realized what I was getting into, I wasn’t so sure about it. But I liked Radhika so I decided to continue on. And I was quickly hooked. Some things were a little hard to get used to, but overall, I liked the story. The obvious equating of vampires to slaves felt a little less preachy, with the main character being a woman of East Indian descent who is dealing with her own prejudice.

There was actually nothing scary about The Vampire of Kings Street. There is action, suspense, and tension. I suppose some situations do cause fear. But not in a scary story kind of way, in an action-adventure kind of way. So don’t pick this book up expecting a spooky time, pick it up expecting an intriguing mystery.

Radhika is a strong main character

Radhika is a great character. She is spunky and smart. The world hasn’t been exactly kind to her, so her confidence isn’t as high as it should be for such a talented person. But she has her ideals and she won’t let the world take those away. She uses them to guide everything she does, even if she’s afraid, and it’s really admirable.

Radhika is the perfect lawyer for More. Because of the way she’s been treated all her life, she wants to make sure that he feels like a person, even if she’s not sure that he qualifies as a person. She gives him the same respect, care, and consideration that she would give any human, and it’s obvious that More isn’t sure what to think of that. The rest of society sees him as a monster. At best, they fear him and at worst they want him dead. But Radhika treats him as a person and just wants him to have the same legal treatment that would be afforded to any human accused of the same crime.

It’s a good thing that Radhika is so likeable because More isn’t as relatable. He is very aloof, which could be excused by the way society expects him to behave. But he’s also unreliable. He lies to Radhika multiple times, which makes it hard for her to trust him and hard for her to work his case. He is somewhat whishy-washy as a character.

His saving grace is that he obviously loves the family that he works for (their relationship is very unique in the warden-family world). By the end, you come to see that he comes to respect Radhika too and you also understand why he acts the way he does, but it’s so late in the game that you already feel alienated from him. Yes, Radhika is the character to love in The Vampire of Kings Street. I dare you to read it and not fall for her!

Calling all mystery lovers, check out The Vampire of Kings Street

So like I said, this isn’t a book for horror readers. But all you mystery lovers out there need to get your hands on The Vampire of Kings Street. I promise you will love Radhika and you will be twisting your head around trying to figure out who killed Agnes and why. It’s already available wherever you buy books from, so get it today and settle in for a good mystery!

My Rating: 8/10

The Vampire of Kings Street by Asha Greyling is available wherever books are sold. Have you read this book? What other vampire books are you reading? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus!

Book Review: The Dream Haunters: A MetaPhysical Mystery of Magick by Megan Mary

Book Review: Star Wars: The High Republic: Tears of the Nameless By George Mann

Share this: